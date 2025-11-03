Morgan Lewis Opens Riyadh Office, Bringing A and O Shearman Partner Onboard

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP has officially entered the Saudi Arabian legal market, marking a major step in its Middle East expansion strategy. The Philadelphia-based global law firm announced the opening of a new office in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, signaling its intent to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing legal and business hubs.

Strengthening Regional Presence

Morgan Lewis’s new Riyadh office joins its existing bases in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to serving clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The launch comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is undergoing sweeping economic and regulatory reforms under Vision 2030, an ambitious government initiative aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy and attracting foreign investment.

According to Morgan Lewis Chair Jami McKeon, the decision to establish a physical presence in Saudi Arabia reflects the firm’s long-term confidence in the region’s evolving business landscape.

A Strategic Hire From A&O Shearman

Leading the Riyadh office is Dr. Sultan Almasoud, a prominent Saudi corporate lawyer who previously served as co-managing partner of Allen & Overy Shearman’s Middle East operations. With extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capital markets, and regulatory matters, Dr. Almasoud brings both local insight and international expertise to the new role.

Joining him are Sanjarbek Abdukhalilov, an M&A and capital markets partner also from A&O Shearman, and Saeed Alqahtani, a dispute-resolution specialist from Al Tamimi & Company, one of the region’s leading law firms. Together, they form the core leadership team for the new Riyadh practice, supported by a group of associates and legal professionals specializing in corporate, finance, and litigation matters.

Expanding Practice Capabilities

The Riyadh office will offer a full range of legal services, including corporate and commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, project finance, dispute resolution, regulatory compliance, and energy and infrastructure law. The firm also plans to expand its focus on emerging sectors in Saudi Arabia, such as digital infrastructure, technology, renewable energy, and private equity.

By situating a team directly in the King Abdullah Financial District, Morgan Lewis gains proximity to Saudi Arabia’s regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and global investors — an important advantage in a market where on-the-ground insight is increasingly critical.

Competitive Legal Landscape in Saudi Arabia

Morgan Lewis’s move into Saudi Arabia follows a growing trend among international law firms seeking to capitalize on the Kingdom’s rapid transformation. In recent years, firms such as Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, and White & Case have expanded or deepened their local presence to meet increasing client demand.

The Saudi Ministry of Justice has introduced a series of reforms aimed at modernizing the legal sector, including licensing rules that allow greater participation from foreign firms. These changes have created an opening for global law firms to work more closely with local clients, sovereign wealth funds, and multinational corporations operating in the Kingdom.

Dr. Almasoud noted that Morgan Lewis’s entry into Saudi Arabia is not merely a symbolic move but part of a broader strategy to meet the growing sophistication of legal needs in the region.

A Broader Global Strategy

Morgan Lewis’s expansion into Saudi Arabia complements the firm’s global footprint, which now spans more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The new Riyadh office also enhances its ability to serve clients engaged in cross-border transactions involving Gulf markets and international jurisdictions.

The move underscores the firm’s strategy of aligning global reach with local capability — a model that has proven increasingly valuable in regions where business, regulatory, and cultural factors intersect.

According to firm executives, Morgan Lewis aims to establish itself as a trusted adviser to institutional investors, multinational corporations, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices that are actively investing in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.

Positioning for the Future

By opening in Riyadh, Morgan Lewis positions itself at the heart of a region undergoing profound change. With large-scale infrastructure projects, privatization initiatives, and a growing appetite for renewable energy investments, Saudi Arabia represents a fertile market for high-end legal services.

The addition of seasoned partners from A&O Shearman brings not only local regulatory experience but also a strong network of relationships with regional and international clients. For Morgan Lewis, this combination is expected to accelerate the firm’s integration into the Saudi market and enhance its regional brand recognition.

The Riyadh office launch also signals a broader shift in the legal industry’s approach to the Middle East. Rather than serving clients remotely, more firms are establishing fully licensed local offices that can provide Saudi-qualified advice — a key differentiator in a jurisdiction with evolving legal and business frameworks.

A Milestone in Global Growth

For Morgan Lewis, the Riyadh debut represents both a continuation and an evolution of its international strategy. As the global legal market becomes more interconnected, the firm’s ability to offer clients on-the-ground counsel in key financial centers — from New York and London to Dubai and Riyadh — strengthens its position as one of the world’s leading law firms.

The Riyadh team’s initial focus will center on corporate, capital markets, and dispute-resolution work, but the firm plans to scale its operations as client demand grows.

In an increasingly competitive landscape, Morgan Lewis’s calculated expansion into Saudi Arabia highlights how global law firms are adapting to meet client needs in emerging economies. As Saudi Arabia continues to open its markets, the firm’s timely entry positions it well to be part of the Kingdom’s next chapter of growth and transformation.

