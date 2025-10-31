Legal News

Law firm Hagens Berman faces Sanctions in Apple and Thalidomide-related suits
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Law firm Hagens Berman faces Sanctions in Apple and Thalidomide-related suits

Seattle-based plaintiffs’ firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, known for taking on some of the largest corporations in the world, is fighting sanctions in two separate cases—one involving Apple and Amazon, and another connected to decades-old Thalidomide litigation. Both matters have drawn sharp criticism from federal judges, raising questions about the firm’s litigation practices and ethical conduct.

Sanctions Over Apple and Amazon Lawsuit

In the Western District of Washington, U.S. District Judge Kymberly Evanson sanctioned Hagens Berman after finding that the firm misled the court in a proposed consumer class action accusing Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. of conspiring to keep iPhone and iPad prices artificially high.

The case, originally filed in 2022, alleged that Apple and Amazon colluded to restrict retail competition and inflate the cost of Apple products on Amazon’s marketplace. But the lawsuit unraveled when the lead plaintiff, Steven Floyd, informed Hagens Berman in early 2024 that he no longer wished to participate because he did not want to go through discovery. Despite this, the firm continued representing to the court that Floyd remained involved and proceeded to seek permission to amend the complaint months later.

  
What
Where


Judge Evanson determined that Hagens Berman’s actions misled both the defendants and the court. In September 2025, she dismissed the case and ordered the firm to pay more than $223,000 in attorneys’ fees to Apple and Amazon as a sanction.

In her ruling, the judge wrote that Hagens Berman’s “representations to the court were inconsistent with the reality of their client’s withdrawal,” emphasizing the importance of candor and transparency in federal proceedings.

Hagens Berman has vigorously defended its conduct, asserting that it acted ethically and within the bounds of Washington’s client confidentiality rules. The firm contends that it could not immediately disclose Floyd’s withdrawal due to attorney-client obligations and maintains that its efforts to amend the complaint were undertaken in good faith.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




On October 15, the firm filed a motion urging Judge Evanson to reconsider her decision, supported by expert declarations challenging the factual and legal bases of the court’s findings. Hagens Berman argues that the sanctions are “unjustified” and that the court misunderstood the timing and nature of communications with its former client.

The Apple/Amazon matter illustrates how quickly class actions can collapse when procedural missteps occur—and how courts are increasingly holding plaintiffs’ firms accountable for what they view as lapses in transparency.



Renewed Scrutiny in Thalidomide Litigation

While battling sanctions in Seattle, Hagens Berman is also confronting fallout from long-running litigation in Philadelphia involving Thalidomide, a drug linked to severe birth defects when used during pregnancy in the 1950s and 1960s.

The firm has represented multiple individuals alleging that drug companies, including Grünenthal GmbH and Celgene Corp., were responsible for devastating injuries caused by Thalidomide. However, Hagens Berman’s role in those cases has come under intense scrutiny for alleged misconduct in pursuing claims that federal courts have repeatedly rejected as time-barred.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania previously sanctioned the firm in 2015, describing some of its actions as “bad faith litigation” for pursuing claims despite being aware of potential legal deficiencies. The firm has denied any wrongdoing, stating that it relied on scientific evidence and historical research to support its clients’ cases.

The controversy deepened in 2023 when Special Master William Hangley issued a report recommending further sanctions. According to the report, a former Hagens Berman attorney allegedly altered a medical expert’s report to pressure a client into withdrawing her lawsuit. The firm has categorically denied the allegation, calling the findings “baseless and outside the special master’s authority.”

In August 2025, Judge Diamond upheld Hangley’s report, though he has not yet issued a final ruling on the recommended sanctions. In response, Hagens Berman filed a motion seeking Judge Diamond’s recusal, citing “an appearance of bias” stemming from extensive communications between the judge and the special master. The firm contends that its due process rights were compromised by the court’s handling of the investigation.

A Broader Message to the Plaintiffs’ Bar

The twin sanction battles place Hagens Berman—one of the most prominent plaintiffs’ firms in the United States—under a spotlight. Known for spearheading class actions against Big Tech, Big Pharma, and major automakers, the firm has built its reputation on bold, high-stakes litigation.

Now, these disputes could have far-reaching implications for the entire plaintiffs’ bar. Judges’ increasing willingness to sanction attorneys for procedural and ethical violations signals a shift toward heightened scrutiny of class-action conduct and case management practices.

Legal ethics experts note that the outcomes could reinforce stricter expectations for transparency, client communication, and candor toward the court—particularly for firms managing large-scale consumer and product liability cases.

What’s Next

In Seattle, Apple and Amazon are expected to pursue additional legal fees, while Hagens Berman continues to seek reconsideration of Judge Evanson’s ruling. In Philadelphia, Judge Diamond’s forthcoming decision on the Thalidomide sanctions—and the firm’s request for his recusal—will likely determine the next chapter in a decade-long legal saga.

Regardless of the outcomes, both cases underscore the precarious balance between zealous advocacy and ethical boundaries that high-profile plaintiffs’ firms must navigate. For Hagens Berman, the results could shape not only its reputation but also the broader conversation about accountability in complex litigation.

Looking to build a strong, ethical legal career? Explore verified legal job listings from top firms nationwide on LawCrossing — the most comprehensive legal job board for attorneys, paralegals, and law students.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Admin

USA-NJ-Somerville

Join Our Team at Simon Law Group, LLC! Are you looking to be part of a fast-paced company with a su...

Apply now

Immigration Associate Attorney

USA-NY-White Plains

The Immigration Associate Attorney at McBean Law will have the opportunity to join our smart, motiva...

Apply now

Immigration Paralegal

USA-NY-White Plains

NOT A REMOTE POSITION, MUST BE IN COMMUTABLE DISTANCE FROM WHITE PLAINS NY We are seeking an Immi...

Apply now

Legal Billing Specialist

USA-NY-White Plains

Job Title: Legal Billing Specialist Location: White Plains Job Type: Full time; In office R...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Twitter’s Legal Complaint Proves One Thing: Every Lawyer, Everywhere, Always Is Smarter Than Elon Musk Twitter’s Legal Complaint Proves One Thing: Every Lawyer, Everywhere, Always Is Smarter Than Elon Musk
Breaking News

Twitter’s Legal Complaint Proves One Thing: Every Lawyer, Everywhere, Always Is Smarter Than Elon Musk
Merger Interest Rising at Cadwalader Amid Deepening Challenges Merger Interest Rising at Cadwalader Amid Deepening Challenges
Breaking News

Merger Interest Rising at Cadwalader Amid Deepening Challenges
Paul Weiss’ Top Supreme Court Lawyer Calls Trump’s Institutional Attacks “Regrettable” Paul Weiss’ Top Supreme Court Lawyer Calls Trump’s Institutional Attacks “Regrettable”
Legal News

Paul Weiss’ Top Supreme Court Lawyer Calls Trump’s Institutional Attacks “Regrettable”
Why Legal Career Specialization Is the Key to Long-Term Success Why Legal Career Specialization Is the Key to Long-Term Success
Legal Career Resources

Why Legal Career Specialization Is the Key to Long-Term Success
When Hollywood’s Legal Stories Mirror Real-Life Credentials When Hollywood’s Legal Stories Mirror Real-Life Credentials
Law Students

When Hollywood’s Legal Stories Mirror Real-Life Credentials
Apple Faces Landmark UK Ruling Over App Store Commission Practices Apple Faces Landmark UK Ruling Over App Store Commission Practices
Breaking News

Apple Faces Landmark UK Ruling Over App Store Commission Practices
Washington IRS Lawyer Turns Furlough into Opportunity, Launches Hot Dog Cart Dream Washington IRS Lawyer Turns Furlough into Opportunity, Launches Hot Dog Cart Dream
Breaking News

Washington IRS Lawyer Turns Furlough into Opportunity, Launches Hot Dog Cart Dream
DOJ’s Data-Transfer Rule Leaves In-House Counsel Searching for Clarity DOJ’s Data-Transfer Rule Leaves In-House Counsel Searching for Clarity
Legal News

DOJ’s Data-Transfer Rule Leaves In-House Counsel Searching for Clarity
Breaking the Million-Dollar Deadlock: The Power of a Mediator’s Private Proposal Breaking the Million-Dollar Deadlock: The Power of a Mediator’s Private Proposal
Legal News

Breaking the Million-Dollar Deadlock: The Power of a Mediator’s Private Proposal
2026 Legal Salary Calculator to Empower Attorneys and Law Students 2026 Legal Salary Calculator to Empower Attorneys and Law Students
Lawyers

2026 Legal Salary Calculator to Empower Attorneys and Law Students

Legal Career Resources

October 31, 2025 Burr and Forman Expands D.C. Office with Holland and Knight Hire

Burr & Forman LLP continues its strategic growth in the nation’s capital with the addition of Kelsey Hayes, a seasoned government contracts attorney from Holland & Knight LLP, as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. Hayes brings extensive experience […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top