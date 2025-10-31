Legal Career Resources

Burr and Forman Expands D.C. Office with Holland and Knight Hire
Burr & Forman LLP continues its strategic growth in the nation’s capital with the addition of Kelsey Hayes, a seasoned government contracts attorney from Holland & Knight LLP, as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. Hayes brings extensive experience advising contractors on complex federal procurement, compliance, and litigation matters—further strengthening Burr & Forman’s expanding construction and government contracts practice.

The move, announced on October 28, 2025, underscores Burr & Forman’s ongoing investment in its D.C. presence as the firm seeks to bolster its national footprint and deepen its capabilities in industries closely tied to federal infrastructure and defense contracting. The addition of Hayes follows the firm’s recent expansion in Washington, D.C., which included several new attorneys with specialized expertise in construction and government-related legal work.

An Experienced Hand in Government Contracting

Before joining Burr & Forman, Hayes practiced at Holland & Knight, where she represented a broad range of contractors involved in disputes with federal agencies. Her practice included handling bid protests, contract claims, and dispute resolution before key federal forums such as the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and various Boards of Contract Appeals.

  
Hayes is also well-versed in small business contracting programs, including SBA 8(a) certifications, mentor-protégé arrangements, and compliance with socioeconomic requirements under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). Her experience spans every stage of the procurement process—from pre-award compliance and proposal development to post-award disputes and audits.

A Stronger Foothold in the Nation’s Capital

Burr & Forman’s expansion into Washington, D.C. represents a calculated step in the firm’s long-term growth strategy. Historically rooted in the Southeast, the firm has been broadening its reach into key national markets. By enhancing its D.C. office, Burr & Forman aims to attract top-tier talent and serve clients at the heart of federal policymaking and contracting.

In the same announcement, the firm also welcomed Isabella Capanna as an associate in the D.C. office. Capanna’s practice focuses on construction law and government contracts, complementing Hayes’ arrival and signaling Burr & Forman’s intention to grow this practice group significantly in the coming years.

Hayes’ Career and Education

Hayes earned her Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School, one of the nation’s leading institutions in government contracts law. While there, she developed a keen understanding of procurement policy and the intersection of government regulation with private industry operations. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, where she graduated with honors.

Throughout her career, Hayes has built a reputation for her strategic approach to complex contract disputes and her ability to deliver favorable outcomes for clients under tight federal timelines. Her work extends beyond litigation—she frequently advises clients on regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and internal investigations related to procurement and contracting processes.

A Growing Need for Federal Procurement Expertise

The timing of Burr & Forman’s expansion is significant. Federal infrastructure spending and defense procurement have surged in recent years, creating an increased demand for attorneys skilled in navigating the intricate web of federal regulations. With new federal programs emphasizing sustainability, technology modernization, and infrastructure resilience, the need for precise legal guidance has never been greater.

Firms like Burr & Forman are responding by deepening their bench strength in Washington, D.C., where access to federal agencies and policymakers remains critical. The hiring of experienced lawyers such as Hayes ensures that the firm remains competitive in serving both established contractors and emerging small businesses entering the federal procurement space.

Hayes’ arrival also comes at a time when government contracts litigation is becoming increasingly complex, with growing scrutiny over compliance, cybersecurity standards, and the ethical dimensions of federal funding. Her expertise in bid protests and claims litigation will be instrumental in guiding clients through these evolving challenges.

Strategic Growth for Burr & Forman

Founded in 1905, Burr & Forman has grown into a full-service law firm with more than 360 attorneys across the Southeast and beyond. The firm has built a strong reputation in construction, financial services, health care, manufacturing, and government contracts. The D.C. office, opened recently, represents a new phase in its expansion—serving as both a strategic hub and a center of excellence for government-related legal work.

The firm’s continued recruitment of high-profile lateral talent aligns with its broader effort to serve clients with operations that intersect state and federal regulatory environments. Hayes’ addition further enhances Burr & Forman’s ability to deliver practical, business-oriented legal advice to clients facing regulatory and contractual challenges.

Looking Ahead

As Burr & Forman solidifies its D.C. presence, the firm’s focus remains on cultivating teams that combine industry-specific knowledge with strong litigation and advisory capabilities. Kelsey Hayes’ background positions her to play a central role in that mission—helping clients navigate the complexities of federal contracting while supporting the firm’s long-term vision for national growth.

Her arrival not only reinforces Burr & Forman’s commitment to excellence in government contracts law but also exemplifies the firm’s broader strategy of building multidisciplinary teams equipped to serve clients at every stage of their business operations.

Stay updated with the latest law firm expansions and attorney moves shaping the legal industry. Visit LawCrossing.com to explore exclusive job listings and career opportunities in top national law firms like Burr & Forman.

Legal Career Resources

