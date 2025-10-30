Lawyers

Paul Weiss Phases Out Stand-Alone Sustainability Practice as Co-Leader Retires
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP—one of the nation’s premier corporate law firms—has announced plans to end its stand-alone sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practice group. The move marks a significant strategic shift in how the firm integrates sustainability across its broader legal services. The restructuring coincides with the planned retirement of Dave Curran, co-leader of the group, who has been instrumental in developing the firm’s ESG and sustainability initiatives over the past several years.

Curran will officially step down from his leadership role at the end of 2025 but will remain with the firm in an advisory capacity. In this new role, he is expected to focus on emerging intersections between corporate governance, technology, and sustainability—particularly as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to business ethics and compliance frameworks.

The Broader Shift in ESG Strategy

Paul Weiss’s decision to dissolve its independent sustainability practice comes amid an evolving legal and political environment surrounding ESG. Over the past two years, ESG has become a politically charged term, with some U.S. states and policymakers challenging the role of environmental and social initiatives in corporate decision-making.

  
What
Where


Reflecting this shift, Paul Weiss had already begun to move away from the explicit “ESG” label earlier this year, updating its website to emphasize “sustainability and governance” instead. The change mirrors a broader trend across the legal industry, as major firms rebrand or reorganize their ESG groups to avoid political scrutiny while continuing to meet client demand for sustainability and compliance expertise.

Integration Across Practice Areas

According to sources familiar with the restructuring, Paul Weiss’s move does not represent a withdrawal from sustainability work but a deeper integration of ESG principles throughout its corporate, litigation, and regulatory practices. By embedding sustainability considerations into existing practice groups, the firm hopes to offer a more holistic approach to client service.

Leading this new integrated structure will be Carmen Lu, who joined Paul Weiss from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz earlier this year. Lu brings extensive experience in corporate governance, executive compensation, and compliance. She will coordinate ESG-related work across departments, ensuring that sustainability remains an embedded element of the firm’s client advisory services rather than a standalone niche.

Building on a Legacy of ESG Leadership

Paul Weiss was among the first major U.S. firms to establish a dedicated ESG advisory practice in 2020. The initiative reflected a growing demand from investors and corporations for guidance on ethical business practices, transparency, and sustainable operations.

A year later, the firm launched the Sustainability and Law Institute, led by Curran, to foster collaboration between the legal community, academia, and the business world. The Institute hosted conferences and partnered with universities to advance dialogue around sustainability and corporate responsibility.



However, in recent months, the Institute’s website was taken down, signaling the firm’s broader consolidation of sustainability functions. Still, the legacy of the Institute remains influential within Paul Weiss, shaping its continued commitment to responsible business and governance practices.

Dave Curran’s Continued Influence

Curran’s leadership helped position Paul Weiss at the forefront of ESG law. His work not only guided corporate clients through regulatory and reputational challenges but also elevated the discussion around sustainability in the legal industry.

Following his retirement from daily practice, Curran will continue to advise the firm on strategy, focusing on the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global corporate risk. His continued involvement highlights the firm’s intent to stay engaged with the rapidly evolving landscape of technology-driven governance.

A Growing Industry Trend

Paul Weiss’s restructuring reflects a larger trend in BigLaw. Many firms have started rethinking their ESG practices—either rebranding or integrating them into broader corporate structures. While the political climate has complicated the public use of the term “ESG,” the demand for sustainability expertise remains strong.

Corporate clients still face increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is rolling out rules requiring companies to disclose climate-related risks. As a result, law firms continue to adapt their ESG services to help clients comply with these new mandates without drawing political fire.

Looking Ahead

By integrating sustainability across its practice areas, Paul Weiss aims to deliver a more seamless and comprehensive approach to advising clients on governance, compliance, and corporate responsibility. The firm’s leaders emphasize that this shift strengthens, rather than diminishes, its long-term commitment to sustainability and ethics in business law.

As the legal sector continues to evolve, Paul Weiss’s move may signal the next stage of ESG practice development—where sustainability becomes a core part of every legal function rather than a separate specialty.

