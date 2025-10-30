Major Law Firms Launch Legal Network to Combat Antisemitism

A coalition of leading U.S. law firms has joined forces with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to launch a nationwide legal initiative aimed at countering the growing surge of antisemitism in the United States. The new Legal Action Network (LAN), officially announced on October 29, 2025, represents one of the largest organized legal responses to antisemitic incidents to date.

The project—co-led by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and the ADL—will provide free legal support to individuals, students, and organizations targeted by antisemitic harassment or discrimination. The network will draw on the collective strength of about 40 law firms and nearly 39,000 attorneys across 35 states. Participants will assist the ADL in representing victims, pursuing civil litigation, and developing legal strategies to address hate-related conduct.

A Proactive Legal Approach Against Hate

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt emphasized that the initiative marks a new phase in the fight against antisemitism, moving from reactive to proactive engagement. “This is a way for us to go from defense to offense,” Greenblatt said, underscoring the need for immediate, coordinated legal action as antisemitic activity continues to rise nationwide.

The ADL, long recognized for its advocacy and monitoring of antisemitic incidents, has reported alarming statistics in recent years. Following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli military operations in Gaza, antisemitic activity in the United States has increased sharply. ADL data showed 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140% increase from 2022—the highest total since the organization began tracking such data in 1979. The number grew another 5% in 2024, reaching 9,354 incidents across the country.

Building on Earlier Success

The Legal Action Network builds upon an earlier partnership between Gibson Dunn and the ADL that launched the Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL) in 2023. The hotline was designed to assist college students, faculty, and staff who experienced antisemitic discrimination or harassment on U.S. campuses. CALL has already received more than 1,000 complaints from over 260 colleges and universities across 39 states.

According to Katie Marquart, Gibson Dunn’s Pro Bono Chair, the demand for legal help through the CALL project quickly revealed a broader national need. “When we launched the campus initiative, we saw the flood of cases coming in—and we knew the problem extended far beyond academia,” Marquart said. “With the new Legal Action Network, we can expand that support to every community in the country.”

A Powerful Coalition of Firms

In addition to Gibson Dunn, several major law firms have joined the network’s steering committee, including:

These firms will play a central role in coordinating case referrals, overseeing pro bono efforts, and determining which cases will be escalated for litigation or policy advocacy. Each participating firm will also receive training and guidance from the ADL on recognizing antisemitic activity and handling related claims.

The collaboration will allow victims to receive assistance from attorneys with experience in civil rights, education law, workplace discrimination, and hate crime litigation. The ADL will serve as the primary intake point, referring cases to network firms as appropriate or joining as co-counsel in significant matters.

National Legal Industry Steps Up

The Legal Action Network reflects a growing commitment within the legal community to address social justice issues through structured, coordinated pro bono efforts. Notably, at least four of the nine firms that previously pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in free legal services under a separate federal initiative are now participants in this network.

Legal industry observers see this as part of a broader trend among top firms to take more active roles in combating bias and hate speech. Many large law firms have expanded their pro bono and diversity initiatives in recent years, tackling issues ranging from voting rights to gender equity—and now, antisemitism.

A Call for Broader Legal Engagement

While the network’s immediate focus is on antisemitic cases, leaders from participating firms hope the framework could serve as a model for addressing other forms of hate-based discrimination. The ADL has already expressed openness to collaborating with other advocacy organizations to replicate the model in future initiatives.

“Legal professionals have a unique power to protect the rights of individuals and set legal precedents that deter hate,” said Marquart. “By uniting law firms and the ADL under one umbrella, we’re amplifying that power.”

The Legal Action Network’s official launch signals an unprecedented level of collaboration between the private legal sector and civil rights advocates. For victims of antisemitism—whether in schools, workplaces, or communities—it represents more than a legal resource; it’s a promise of accountability.

As antisemitism continues to climb across the U.S., this initiative stands as a powerful example of how the legal community can confront hate, uphold justice, and use the law as a tool for protection and progress.

