OpenAI setback: U.S. judge rejects part of authors’ bid to dismiss copyright lawsuit

OpenAI has suffered a significant legal setback in an ongoing copyright battle with a group of prominent authors who allege that the company’s artificial intelligence models unlawfully copied and reproduced their work. A federal judge in New York has ruled that the lawsuit, which claims that OpenAI’s ChatGPT generated text strikingly similar to copyrighted novels, can move forward on critical grounds.

The ruling marks one of the most consequential developments yet in the expanding legal conflict between creative professionals and artificial intelligence developers over how AI models are trained and how they use copyrighted material.

Judge Allows Copyright Infringement Claim to Proceed

U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein of the Southern District of New York declined OpenAI’s motion to dismiss part of a consolidated class-action lawsuit brought by a group of well-known authors, including Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and The Firm author John Grisham.

The authors accuse OpenAI of “massive and systematic infringement” of their intellectual property by using their books without permission to train the company’s large language models, including ChatGPT. The plaintiffs also allege that the outputs of those models — text generated by AI that closely mirrors their creative works — constitute direct copyright violations.

Judge Stein’s ruling, issued October 28, 2025, did not decide whether the underlying use of copyrighted material for AI training qualifies as fair use under U.S. law. However, he did allow the authors to proceed with claims that AI-generated summaries and passages produced by ChatGPT could be “substantially similar” to their original works.

Specifically, the judge cited examples in which ChatGPT summarized Martin’s A Game of Thrones in ways that “convey the overall tone, feel, and sequence” of the original, including detailed elements of plot, character development, and narrative structure. Such similarities, Stein wrote, were sufficient to survive a motion to dismiss and could lead a jury to find copyright infringement if proven.

OpenAI’s Fair Use Defense Faces Heightened Scrutiny

OpenAI and other technology companies have consistently argued that their use of publicly available data — including copyrighted books, news articles, and online text — to train large language models is protected under the doctrine of “fair use.” This legal principle allows limited use of copyrighted material without permission for purposes such as commentary, research, or innovation.

In its motion, OpenAI maintained that training models on large datasets drawn from the internet is transformative, serving a fundamentally different purpose than the original creative works. The company also claimed that any outputs produced by ChatGPT are new, independent expressions rather than derivative copies of copyrighted material.

Judge Stein’s order did not directly address the merits of OpenAI’s fair use argument but indicated that the similarity between AI-generated text and original works warrants further examination. This could mean that, at least in some cases, fair use defenses may not automatically shield AI companies from infringement claims when their models generate output that replicates protected expression.

Broader Implications for the AI Industry

The case, formally known as In re OpenAI Copyright Litigation (U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:25-md-03143), is one of several high-profile lawsuits filed against OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and other major AI developers. It reflects growing concern among authors, artists, and publishers about how generative AI systems are trained and how those systems reproduce or remix existing content.

If the court ultimately finds that OpenAI’s model outputs infringe on copyrighted works, the ruling could reshape the boundaries of permissible data use in artificial intelligence training. It may also encourage other creative professionals to file similar claims or push for legislative reform to protect intellectual property in the age of generative AI.

The decision arrives just months after another AI company, Anthropic, agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging similar copyright violations. Legal experts say that together, these cases are laying the groundwork for how courts will define the limits of “fair use” and “transformative purpose” in machine learning contexts.

The Road Ahead: Discovery and Potential Industry Impact

With the dismissal motion denied, the case now moves into the discovery phase. Both sides will exchange evidence on how OpenAI collected training data and how closely ChatGPT’s generated content aligns with specific copyrighted works. This phase could reveal key technical details about the datasets, model architecture, and safeguards used to prevent replication of protected material.

The outcome of discovery — and any eventual ruling on fair use — could have profound implications across industries that rely on generative AI. Companies developing large language models, image generators, and music tools are already re-evaluating their data sourcing and licensing practices in anticipation of potential legal restrictions.

For authors and publishers, Judge Stein’s ruling is seen as a validation of long-held concerns that AI models trained on unlicensed content might effectively cannibalize the creative work of human writers. The Authors Guild, which helped coordinate the lawsuits, said the decision underscores the importance of protecting the creative economy from unauthorized technological use.

A Defining Legal Moment for AI and Copyright

While the ultimate outcome remains uncertain, this decision represents one of the first times a federal court has acknowledged that AI-generated output could directly infringe on copyrighted works. It signals to both developers and rights-holders that courts are willing to scrutinize not only how AI models are trained but also what they produce.

As the case proceeds, the ruling may influence broader regulatory and policy discussions on the balance between innovation and intellectual property rights in the age of generative AI. For now, the message from the court is clear: creative work still deserves protection, even in a machine-driven world.

As AI rapidly transforms the legal and creative industries, understanding how copyright law adapts to emerging technologies is more crucial than ever.

