Big Law’s New Obsession: Litigators

A powerful shift is sweeping through the halls of BigLaw. Across the nation’s top firms, litigation is back in the spotlight — and everyone seems to want a piece of the action. From high-stakes commercial disputes to regulatory investigations and class actions, the demand for experienced litigators has surged dramatically.

Firms that once prioritized deal-making and transactional work are now pivoting hard toward litigation, building out trial teams, recruiting seasoned courtroom veterans, and positioning themselves for what industry observers describe as a new “litigation renaissance.”

According to reporting, elite firms have begun an aggressive hiring spree aimed squarely at bolstering their litigation benches. Data shows that some Am Law 50 firms have increased the size of their litigation departments by more than 20% in the past year alone — a clear indicator of where the market is headed.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Why BigLaw Is Betting Big on Litigation

The move isn’t surprising when you look at the broader legal landscape. Several major factors are driving the shift.

1. Litigation demand is booming.

After several years dominated by corporate mergers, private equity transactions, and tech deals, litigation has re-emerged as a primary growth engine for BigLaw. Clients are facing a wave of class actions, mass torts, intellectual-property disputes, and regulatory enforcement actions. Companies need strong courtroom advocates who can manage complex, multi-jurisdictional cases — and they’re turning to firms that can deliver those skills.

From tech and healthcare to finance and manufacturing, industries are contending with heightened scrutiny and an uptick in litigation risk. This translates directly into opportunity for firms with robust trial capabilities.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

2. Corporate clients want fighters, not just advisors.

In-house counsel have become increasingly vocal about what they expect from outside firms. Many no longer want lawyers who only advise behind the scenes — they want litigators who can command a courtroom, manage aggressive discovery, and secure results.

Recent industry surveys have shown a marked preference among general counsel for hiring “true litigators” over pure transactional attorneys when high-stakes disputes arise. Clients value assertiveness, courtroom readiness, and the ability to anticipate opposing counsel’s moves — qualities often developed through years of trial experience.

3. Economic conditions are reshaping law-firm strategy.

As deal flow cools amid fluctuating markets and rising interest rates, many firms are rebalancing their portfolios. Litigation offers stability and predictable revenue streams during periods of transactional slowdown. Unlike deal work, which can decline sharply during market dips, litigation tends to persist — and in some cases, even accelerate — when economic conditions become uncertain.

This makes litigation not only a growth opportunity but also a hedge against broader economic volatility.

Firms Are Expanding Their Litigation Footprint

The most competitive firms aren’t waiting for the litigation wave to crest — they’re building for the future now. Several Am Law 100 firms have launched lateral hiring campaigns focused on trial lawyers and practice leaders who can bring books of business. Others have opened litigation-centric offices in cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, and Houston.

Some firms have even established dedicated trial-strategy units and appellate-advocacy groups, signaling that they see litigation as a long-term pillar of profitability. The focus isn’t limited to headline trials; many firms are expanding into arbitration, white-collar investigations, and multi-district litigation, where demand remains consistently high.

A Changing Career Equation for Attorneys

For attorneys — especially mid-level associates and laterals — this shift carries major implications. Litigation credentials are becoming increasingly valuable.

Firms now prize candidates with real courtroom experience, such as handling depositions, cross-examinations, or oral arguments. Former clerks and lawyers who have participated in federal or appellate cases are in especially high demand. Even junior associates are being encouraged to gain early trial exposure to strengthen their marketability.

In short, litigators with proven advocacy skills have newfound leverage in the hiring market. And for those coming from government service — particularly the U.S. Attorney’s Office or the SEC — opportunities abound. Firms are actively courting ex-prosecutors and enforcement lawyers who can handle corporate investigations and parallel proceedings.

Training and Retention in the New Litigation Economy

BigLaw firms are also rethinking how they train and retain litigation talent. Many are developing in-house trial academies, mentorship programs, and mock-trial opportunities to prepare associates for the courtroom. Firms recognize that younger attorneys crave real advocacy experience, not just endless discovery tasks or document review.

To keep their best litigators engaged, firms are offering faster partnership tracks, trial-focused leadership roles, and the chance to lead smaller cases early in their careers. This not only strengthens the firm’s bench but also builds long-term loyalty among associates.

The Competitive Landscape

Competition for litigation talent is fierce. With most top firms chasing the same pool of skilled litigators, compensation packages are climbing. Signing bonuses, flexible work arrangements, and client-sharing opportunities are being used to lure top trial lawyers away from rivals.

The lateral market has become particularly dynamic — experienced litigators with established practices are commanding premium offers. As more firms pour resources into litigation, experts predict an ongoing arms race for courtroom talent.

Looking Ahead

The message from the industry is clear: BigLaw’s next growth chapter will be written in the courtroom. Transactional expertise remains valuable, but litigation prowess is emerging as the true differentiator. Firms that can deliver both — complex deal work and formidable trial teams — will be the ones best positioned to dominate the market in the coming decade.

For lawyers, the takeaway is simple: strengthen your litigation toolkit, pursue meaningful trial exposure, and embrace the contentious side of practice. The future of BigLaw belongs to the litigators.

Interested in joining a top litigation team or exploring firms that value trial experience? Visit LawCrossing.com to discover exclusive openings for litigators across Am Law 100 and boutique firms nationwide.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More