This study evaluates the most prestigious law firms across ten major practice areas—corporate/M&A, private equity, litigation, intellectual property, employment & labor, real estate, tax, trusts & estates, banking & finance and antitrust—as they operate in the country’s ten largest legal markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas and San Jose.

Learn more from this guide: The Ultimate Guide to America’s Top Law Firms by Practice Area and Market: 2026 Rankings for Lateral Attorneys

Key Highlights

What

Where

Search Jobs

Rigorous Ranking Methodology : Firm rankings are based on a composite metric combining practice-area strength (40 %), deal/case volume (25 %), associate satisfaction (20 %) and market presence (15 %). Data sources include Chambers USA, Vault, the AmLaw 100/200, and Benchmark Litigation.

: Firm rankings are based on a composite metric combining practice-area strength (40 %), deal/case volume (25 %), associate satisfaction (20 %) and market presence (15 %). Data sources include Chambers USA, Vault, the AmLaw 100/200, and Benchmark Litigation. Compensation Trends : The report finds record‐high compensation levels for BigLaw associates in 2025. For example, first-year salaries in major markets hit approximately $225,000, representing a 12.5 % increase over 2024.

: The report finds record‐high compensation levels for BigLaw associates in 2025. For example, first-year salaries in major markets hit approximately $225,000, representing a 12.5 % increase over 2024. Growing Market Demand : The legal industry is experiencing sharp growth in lateral hiring (up ~25 % in 2025) and surging demand in specialty areas—such as private equity (PE), trusts & estates (T&E), and technology/AI law.

: The legal industry is experiencing sharp growth in lateral hiring (up ~25 % in 2025) and surging demand in specialty areas—such as private equity (PE), trusts & estates (T&E), and technology/AI law. Regional Insights : New York remains the dominant hub for high-stakes corporate/M&A work, with Tier 1 firms recognized for their leadership in mega-deals. Houston’s market is heavily defined by energy and international trade matters, creating distinct opportunities for attorneys in those fields. San Jose (Silicon Valley) stands out for technology, venture capital, and intellectual property matters—commanding some of the highest billing rates globally.

:

Why This Report Matters

As the legal marketplace evolves, lateral attorneys need more than just firm names—they require data-driven intelligence to make strategic career decisions. This report provides that intelligence — highlighting practice-area specializations, cultural expectations, exit opportunities and geographic premiums. For any attorney considering a move, this guide serves as an essential reference.

Learn more from this guide: The Ultimate Guide to America’s Top Law Firms by Practice Area and Market: 2026 Rankings for Lateral Attorneys

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More