Top-Tier Law Firms Bulk Up Litigation Teams as Demand Skyrockets

The world’s richest and most competitive law firms are racing to expand their litigation benches as demand for courtroom expertise reaches new heights. Once focused primarily on billion-dollar deals and private equity work, many of these firms are now shifting their growth strategies toward dispute resolution and trial advocacy — betting that litigation will offer more stability and profitability amid a cooling deal market.

Litigation Takes Center Stage

For years, the nation’s top firms prioritized transactional work, capitalizing on a wave of mergers, acquisitions, and private equity deals that drove record profits. But that cycle has slowed dramatically. As dealmaking volume has declined and financing markets tightened, litigation has emerged as a more dependable — and increasingly lucrative — engine of growth.

According to data, four of the highest-earning U.S. firms — Kirkland & Ellis, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, Davis Polk & Wardwell, and Paul Hastings LLP — have each increased their number of litigators by more than 22% since early 2024. Collectively, 40 of the top 50 U.S. firms by revenue reported growth in their litigation practices, with an average 5.3% increase in headcount over the past year.

A Shift Driven by Market Realities

The pivot reflects deeper market forces. Transactional work tends to rise and fall with economic cycles, while litigation often moves in the opposite direction — increasing when markets become volatile or when companies face regulatory pressure, class actions, or shareholder suits.

Kirkland, Paul Weiss, and Others Lead the Charge

Among the major firms, Kirkland & Ellis stands out for its rapid expansion. Already known for its powerhouse litigation and restructuring practices, Kirkland has grown its litigation ranks by almost one-third in just over a year, bolstered by a wave of lateral partner hires and high-profile trial victories.

Paul Weiss has followed a similar path, recruiting top litigators from rival firms to strengthen its leadership in white-collar defense and complex commercial disputes. Davis Polk & Wardwell and Paul Hastings LLP have also made strategic additions, particularly in regulatory, financial services, and product liability areas.

Meanwhile, litigation-only firms like Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP — which generated nearly $2.5 billion in revenue last year — continue to dominate the market for “bet-the-company” cases. Quinn Emanuel’s managing partners say demand for major trials has risen steadily over the past three years, reflecting clients’ greater willingness to litigate rather than settle.

Debunking Profitability Myths

For years, many firm leaders believed litigation practices were less profitable than transactional ones. But new data suggest that’s no longer true. A recent Citi Global Wealth Law Firm Group study found that firms with strong litigation benches were among the most profitable overall — outperforming peers in both realization rates and revenue per lawyer.

The surge in demand for litigation work — from government investigations to mass torts and tech disputes — has made these practices critical to firms’ financial stability. In some firms, litigation now accounts for 40–50% of total revenue, a dramatic shift from just a decade ago.

Investing in Young Talent

It’s not only lateral hires driving growth. Many elite firms are also ramping up entry-level hiring in their litigation departments. Among the top 50 firms surveyed, 33 reported increasing their intake of first-year litigation associates.

Firms like Sullivan & Cromwell, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Akin Gump, Ropes & Gray, and Skadden Arps are among those leading the way — a sign that litigation is once again being positioned as a cornerstone of associate development and long-term firm strategy.

One litigation partner at a top firm observed that many partners want reassurance that their practices will be properly staffed:

A Competitive Race for Trial Talent

The race to recruit and retain top litigators has become one of the most competitive areas of the legal market. Firms are offering record compensation packages to star trial lawyers and expanding into new markets to capture litigation opportunities in emerging fields such as cybersecurity, environmental regulation, and AI-related disputes.

According to legal recruiters, lateral movement in litigation has increased sharply in 2025, with several high-profile partners switching firms for better resources, larger platforms, and cross-practice collaboration.

The Future of Law Firm Growth

The rise of litigation-driven strategies signals a broader transformation in the legal industry. Firms that once relied almost entirely on dealmaking are now rebalancing their portfolios to hedge against economic fluctuations. As corporate clients face mounting regulatory scrutiny, shareholder activism, and reputational risks, demand for experienced litigators will likely remain strong through 2026 and beyond.

For ambitious attorneys, this trend opens doors. The surge in litigation hiring means greater opportunities for associates, laterals, and specialists seeking to build long-term careers in trial law.

Looking to Build Your Litigation Career?

As the nation’s top firms race to expand their trial teams, there’s never been a better time to enter the litigation field. Whether you’re an associate aiming to specialize, a seasoned litigator exploring new opportunities, or a recent graduate eager to gain courtroom experience, the market is bursting with potential.

