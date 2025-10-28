Definitive 2026 Guide to U.S. Attorney Salaries

The 2026 edition captures extensive data on salaries from first-year associates to equity partners, revealing how location, firm size, and area of specialization continue to influence earning potential. The guide is designed for law students evaluating job prospects, associates considering lateral moves, partners benchmarking their market value, and law firms refining their compensation strategies.

Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

Key Findings in the 2026 Report

According to the new guide, first-year associates at major U.S. firms—especially those in New York, Washington D.C., and California—now earn a base salary of $225,000, with bonuses pushing total compensation close to $250,000. Despite some stabilization in associate pay since the 2023 surge, competition for top talent continues to keep salaries high in the country’s most competitive markets.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Partner compensation shows even wider disparities. Corporate and M&A partners top the list with average earnings of nearly $1.9 million, while employment and labor partners earn closer to $900,000. Regional differences remain significant: partners in New York average about $2.4 million, compared to approximately $930,000 in Denver. When adjusted for cost of living, however, mid-sized markets like Dallas, Charlotte, and Phoenix provide stronger purchasing power for many attorneys.

Practice Area and Firm Trends

The 2026 report highlights that practice specialization continues to drive pay differentials. Attorneys in highly profitable fields such as private equity, intellectual property, and tax law command premiums of up to 30% over general practitioners. The largest Am Law 10 and international firms continue to lead compensation charts, with first-year salaries firmly set at $225,000 and equity partners often earning over $3 million.

Mid-sized and boutique firms are closing the gap by offering competitive salaries, flexible work arrangements, and profit-sharing incentives to attract lateral hires and retain top talent.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More