Legal Career Resources

Definitive 2026 Guide to U.S. Attorney Salaries
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The 2026 edition captures extensive data on salaries from first-year associates to equity partners, revealing how location, firm size, and area of specialization continue to influence earning potential. The guide is designed for law students evaluating job prospects, associates considering lateral moves, partners benchmarking their market value, and law firms refining their compensation strategies.

Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

Definitive 2026 Guide to U.S. Attorney Salaries

Key Findings in the 2026 Report
According to the new guide, first-year associates at major U.S. firms—especially those in New York, Washington D.C., and California—now earn a base salary of $225,000, with bonuses pushing total compensation close to $250,000. Despite some stabilization in associate pay since the 2023 surge, competition for top talent continues to keep salaries high in the country’s most competitive markets.

  
What
Where


Partner compensation shows even wider disparities. Corporate and M&A partners top the list with average earnings of nearly $1.9 million, while employment and labor partners earn closer to $900,000. Regional differences remain significant: partners in New York average about $2.4 million, compared to approximately $930,000 in Denver. When adjusted for cost of living, however, mid-sized markets like Dallas, Charlotte, and Phoenix provide stronger purchasing power for many attorneys.

Practice Area and Firm Trends
The 2026 report highlights that practice specialization continues to drive pay differentials. Attorneys in highly profitable fields such as private equity, intellectual property, and tax law command premiums of up to 30% over general practitioners. The largest Am Law 10 and international firms continue to lead compensation charts, with first-year salaries firmly set at $225,000 and equity partners often earning over $3 million.

Mid-sized and boutique firms are closing the gap by offering competitive salaries, flexible work arrangements, and profit-sharing incentives to attract lateral hires and retain top talent.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Associate - Los Angeles

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Carlton Fields is seeking a second to fifth-year associate with significant and substantive experien...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Corporate Lawyers Warn Deepfakes Are the Next Major Threat to Companies Corporate Lawyers Warn Deepfakes Are the Next Major Threat to Companies
Legal News

Corporate Lawyers Warn Deepfakes Are the Next Major Threat to Companies
Environmental Law Jobs Forecast 2025–2030: A Decade of Growth and Green Opportunity Environmental Law Jobs Forecast 2025–2030: A Decade of Growth and Green Opportunity
Legal Career Resources

Environmental Law Jobs Forecast 2025–2030: A Decade of Growth and Green Opportunity
Enhancing Legal Practices: Top 3 Ways Lawyers Are Utilizing AI for Greater Efficiency Enhancing Legal Practices: Top 3 Ways Lawyers Are Utilizing AI for Greater Efficiency
Lawyers

Enhancing Legal Practices: Top 3 Ways Lawyers Are Utilizing AI for Greater Efficiency
Biglaw’s “Free Agency Era”: A Surge in Lateral Partner Recruitment Biglaw's "Free Agency Era": A Surge in Lateral Partner Recruitment
Breaking News

Biglaw’s “Free Agency Era”: A Surge in Lateral Partner Recruitment
Leading Law Schools for Tax Law in 2025 Leading Law Schools for Tax Law in 2025
Law Students

Leading Law Schools for Tax Law in 2025
Amazon Agrees to Settle Nationwide Consumer Class Action Over Returns Amazon Agrees to Settle Nationwide Consumer Class Action Over Returns
Legal News

Amazon Agrees to Settle Nationwide Consumer Class Action Over Returns
Ropes and Gray Maintains Equity-Only Partner Structure, Bucking Industry Norm Ropes and Gray Maintains Equity-Only Partner Structure, Bucking Industry Norm
Lawyers

Ropes and Gray Maintains Equity-Only Partner Structure, Bucking Industry Norm
Higher Education Faces New Era of Antitrust Scrutiny: Institutions Urged to Adapt Higher Education Faces New Era of Antitrust Scrutiny: Institutions Urged to Adapt
Law Students

Higher Education Faces New Era of Antitrust Scrutiny: Institutions Urged to Adapt
Judicial Clerkships: What They Can Do for Your Legal Career Judicial Clerkships: What They Can Do for Your Legal Career
Law Students

Judicial Clerkships: What They Can Do for Your Legal Career
Legal Internship Application Templates That Deliver Results Legal Internship Application Templates That Deliver Results
Law Students

Legal Internship Application Templates That Deliver Results

Legal Career Resources

October 28, 2025 Definitive 2026 Guide to U.S. Attorney Salaries

The 2026 edition captures extensive data on salaries from first-year associates to equity partners, revealing how location, firm size, and area of specialization continue to influence earning potential. The guide is designed for law students evaluating job prospects, associates considering […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top