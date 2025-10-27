Simpson Thacher Strengthens New York Practice with Energy and Infrastructure Hire

In a move that reinforces its standing as a powerhouse in the energy and infrastructure finance sector, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has recruited Sam Saunders, a prominent partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, to join its New York office. The addition underscores Simpson Thacher’s strategic push to expand its influence in the competitive energy financing space at a time when the global demand for energy transition projects and infrastructure investments continues to surge.

Saunders, who was previously a partner in Kirkland’s debt finance practice, brings extensive experience advising clients across a broad range of complex transactions. His work primarily focuses on financing the acquisition, development, and operation of energy, power, and infrastructure assets. Over his career, he has guided private equity sponsors, project developers, institutional lenders, and corporations through intricate financing structures, from traditional project finance to cutting-edge renewable energy investments.

Expanding Energy and Infrastructure Capabilities

Simpson Thacher’s decision to bring in Saunders is seen as part of its broader strategy to enhance its presence in the rapidly evolving energy and infrastructure sectors. As the global energy landscape undergoes significant transformation—driven by the shift to renewable power, decarbonization goals, and the modernization of infrastructure—top law firms are competing fiercely to deepen their benches in project finance, sustainability-linked transactions, and infrastructure investment.

With Saunders on board, Simpson Thacher strengthens an already formidable banking and credit practice that regularly advises on some of the largest and most sophisticated financing transactions in the world. His addition is expected to bolster the firm’s ability to serve clients navigating the financial complexities of energy transition initiatives, particularly as institutional investors and private equity firms continue to pour billions into renewable and sustainable projects.

A Competitive Move in the Lateral Market

Saunders’ move also reflects an ongoing trend among elite law firms vying for top-tier energy finance talent. As global investment in the energy transition accelerates—spanning clean power generation, electric vehicle infrastructure, and carbon capture technologies—law firms are reshaping their practices to capture this expanding market. The demand for lawyers who can navigate regulatory frameworks, financing structures, and multi-jurisdictional investment models has never been higher.

Simpson Thacher’s expansion in this area mirrors moves by several other major firms that have recently invested heavily in their project finance and energy practices. By adding a lawyer of Saunders’ caliber, the firm sends a clear signal that it intends to remain a dominant player in advising sponsors and lenders on high-value infrastructure and energy transactions.

Saunders’ experience at Kirkland included advising on a wide array of high-profile deals involving both traditional and renewable energy assets. His ability to manage complex, cross-border financing transactions makes him a valuable asset to Simpson Thacher’s client base, which includes leading financial institutions, private equity firms, and infrastructure funds.

A Strategic Fit for Simpson Thacher’s New York Base

New York remains the epicenter of the U.S. legal market for energy and infrastructure financing, and Simpson Thacher’s office there has long been a key driver of the firm’s global growth. The addition of Saunders is expected to strengthen collaboration between the firm’s New York, Houston, and London offices—three major hubs for its energy and finance work.

His arrival comes at a time when investors are seeking innovative financing solutions to support both traditional energy production and renewable energy projects. Legal counsel with deep industry insight, like Saunders, play a crucial role in structuring deals that balance risk, compliance, and profitability in a fast-changing regulatory environment.

An Eye on the Future of Energy Law

The energy and infrastructure finance field continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on sustainability, green bonds, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Saunders’ experience positions him to advise on transactions that reflect these priorities, from renewable energy financing to public-private partnerships supporting critical infrastructure.

For Simpson Thacher, this move is more than a lateral hire—it is a long-term investment in the firm’s capacity to meet future client demands. The firm has a well-established history of advising on major financing transactions and represents many of the world’s leading financial institutions and private equity investors. Saunders’ addition enhances that legacy, particularly as clients face growing complexity in aligning business objectives with global sustainability goals.

Industry observers note that the lateral hiring market for project finance and energy lawyers remains particularly active. Firms with strong corporate and finance platforms—like Simpson Thacher—are in a prime position to attract lawyers who can navigate the intersection of finance, infrastructure, and energy transition work.

About Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Simpson Thacher is one of the world’s leading law firms, recognized for its work in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, private equity, banking and credit, and litigation. The firm regularly represents clients in some of the most significant transactions and disputes globally. The addition of Sam Saunders further enhances Simpson Thacher’s reputation as a go-to advisor for complex energy and infrastructure matters.

As elite law firms like Simpson Thacher continue to expand their reach in energy and infrastructure finance, legal professionals seeking to grow their careers in this competitive space should explore opportunities on LawCrossing—the largest job board exclusively dedicated to legal careers. Discover the latest positions at top firms shaping the future of energy law.

