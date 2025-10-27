Law Firms Gain Early Advantage in Texas’s New Business Court

The Texas Business Court (TBC), launched in September 2024, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about developments in the state’s legal landscape. With hundreds of filings and growing law-firm interest, the court has positioned itself as a new center of commercial litigation and a magnet for business disputes in the Lone Star State.

A Fast Start for a New Legal Forum

In just over a year, the Texas Business Court has seen an unexpectedly strong wave of filings. As of October 2025, roughly 223 cases had been filed — a figure that far exceeds the initial projections of state officials and industry analysts. Nearly half of these cases have originated in Houston, followed closely by Dallas, underscoring the dominance of Texas’s largest commercial centers in driving early court activity.

Law firms across the state are seizing the opportunity to represent clients before the new court. Firms like Jackson Walker LLP, Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP, and Beck Redden LLP have emerged as early leaders, each handling double-digit caseloads within the first year. Jackson Walker, for instance, was involved in 14 of the first 185 cases — an impressive showing that highlights the firm’s strong regional network and client base.

A New Era for Texas Litigation

The creation of the Texas Business Court reflects a deliberate effort by state leaders to make Texas more competitive with established business jurisdictions such as Delaware’s Court of Chancery. For decades, Texas has marketed itself as a business-friendly state, attracting major corporate headquarters and financial investments. Yet it lacked a specialized court system dedicated to resolving complex commercial disputes quickly and efficiently.

That changed when the Texas Legislature authorized the TBC in 2023, and Governor Greg Abbott signed the enabling bill into law. The initiative was aimed at handling high-stakes corporate and commercial matters — including shareholder disputes, mergers, and large-contract litigation — through a streamlined and expert judicial process. Ten judges with deep litigation backgrounds were appointed to oversee cases across the state’s five major metropolitan areas: Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Law Firms Position for Advantage

This growing expectation has already translated into tangible business for many firms. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, for example, is expanding its Texas litigation team, planning to add five new associates this year to meet rising demand. Similar expansions are underway at Baker Botts LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP, which are also investing heavily in client outreach, educational webinars, and practice guides explaining the new court’s procedures.

For many firms, the Texas Business Court represents both a new revenue stream and a chance to strengthen client relationships. By offering insight into the court’s rules and strategic advantages, they position themselves as indispensable advisers in this emerging area of Texas law.

Speed, Transparency, and Business Confidence

A major appeal of the new court is its efficiency. Traditional civil cases in Texas district courts often take three to four years to reach trial due to crowded dockets. The TBC aims to cut that time in half. Early reports suggest that cases could go from filing to trial in as little as 18 months — a game-changer for corporations that value predictability and speed in resolving business disputes.

Transparency is another defining feature. Judges have pledged to issue written opinions on key rulings to help shape Texas commercial jurisprudence. This practice not only brings clarity to litigants but also establishes a growing body of precedent that will guide future business decisions.

Although no full trials have been completed yet, the docket already includes dozens of pending cases slated for jury trials in the coming year. This momentum signals strong confidence among both litigants and law firms in the court’s ability to handle sophisticated matters effectively.

Promoting Awareness and Building Trust

One of the court’s judges in Houston has taken an active role in promoting awareness of the TBC. Before the court’s debut, he met with corporate executives, in-house counsel, litigators, and law professors to encourage filings and highlight the court’s benefits. His outreach efforts appear to have paid off, given the high volume of filings in Houston — the busiest of all the new business court locations.

A Competitive Edge for Texas

The ripple effects of the TBC’s success are being felt beyond the courtroom. Many companies now view Texas not only as a business-friendly state for operations but also as an efficient and reliable place to resolve disputes. This shift could make the state even more attractive to corporations deciding where to incorporate or expand.

For law firms, the benefits extend beyond caseloads. The court provides a platform for firms to demonstrate their expertise in complex commercial law, attract national clients, and recruit top legal talent. Several firms have launched marketing campaigns and online resources that explain the court’s structure and share analysis of its early decisions.

Looking Ahead

While the Texas Business Court is still in its infancy, its rapid adoption suggests a strong future. Legal observers are watching closely to see how the first trials play out and whether the court fulfills its promise of efficiency and consistency.

For now, early adopters — both companies and their legal counsel — are reaping the rewards. As one Houston attorney at Norton Rose Fulbright put it, “These are the kinds of cases lawyers dream about.”

The coming year will determine whether the TBC continues its trajectory as one of the nation’s most dynamic new legal venues. But one thing is already clear: Texas has entered the national conversation as a premier destination for complex business litigation.

