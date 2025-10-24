Washington IRS Lawyer Turns Furlough into Opportunity, Launches Hot Dog Cart Dream

In an unexpected twist of career and culinary ambition, Isaac Stein, a 31-year-old attorney with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., has taken advantage of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown to pursue a long-held personal dream: running his own hot dog cart. What began as a whimsical idea rooted in childhood nostalgia has now blossomed into a full-fledged, daily venture, merging Stein’s legal expertise with entrepreneurial flair.

Stein, whose day-to-day role at the IRS involves drafting complex retirement plan regulations, has swapped office cubicles and policy memos for a sizzling grill, Moon Pies, RC Cola, and the aroma of freshly cooked Hebrew National hot dogs. His hot dog cart, cleverly named “SHYSTERS,” is stationed strategically near a busy Metro stop and a Harris Teeter grocery store, attracting a diverse mix of customers. From construction workers on their lunch break to government employees taking a pause from remote work, and tech professionals wandering out from home offices, Stein’s cart has quickly become a small hub of community interaction.

“I’ve always loved the idea of running a food cart,” Stein explained. “During the government shutdown, I realized I finally had the time to make it happen. It’s been incredible to connect with people in a way my government job never allows.”

The menu reflects both regional tastes and nostalgic favorites. Alongside traditional hot dogs, Stein offers Chicago-style giardiniera, Moon Pies, RC Cola, and even complimentary hot dog-shaped dog treats for four-legged visitors. True to his playful entrepreneurial spirit, he encourages customers to engage in a bit of historical trivia: those who can recite the story behind RC Cola and Moon Pies receive a small discount.

Running a food cart, however, is not as simple as lighting a grill. Stein had to navigate a labyrinth of regulatory requirements, including health inspections, fire safety compliance, consumer protection standards, motor vehicle registration, and sidewalk permits. Drawing on his legal background, he meticulously ensured that every regulation was satisfied before opening SHYSTERS to the public. In doing so, he transformed what could have been a bureaucratic hurdle into a personal learning experience, blending the rigor of law with the creativity of entrepreneurship.

The venture also demonstrates the adaptability and resilience of professionals during periods of unexpected disruption. While a government shutdown typically results in idle time and uncertainty, Stein’s choice to channel his energies into a personal project highlights how individuals can turn challenging circumstances into opportunities. “It’s really about making the most of the moment,” Stein said. “Instead of waiting for things to get back to normal, I decided to do something that brings me joy and allows me to interact with my community.”

Stein maintains a professional appearance even while serving customers, donning a business suit and tie while manning the grill. The juxtaposition of formal attire with the casual setting of a hot dog cart has drawn smiles and curiosity from passersby. The initiative has garnered attention on social media, with local residents praising Stein for his creativity, friendliness, and dedication to maintaining quality service even outside the confines of his IRS role.

Despite the success of the hot dog venture, Stein plans to return to his IRS position once the government shutdown concludes. However, he intends to continue running SHYSTERS on weekends, transforming the project from a temporary furlough activity into a sustainable side business. The experience has provided him with a sense of human connection often lacking in government work, a reminder of the joy that can be found outside traditional career paths.

“This isn’t just about selling hot dogs,” Stein said. “It’s about interacting with people, sharing a little bit of history, and creating a small space of happiness during uncertain times. I like to think of it as a joyous art project that brings a community together, even if just for a few minutes each day.”

Stein’s story also reflects a larger lesson for professionals navigating career uncertainty. By embracing creativity, taking calculated risks, and leveraging one’s existing skills in new contexts, individuals can discover avenues for fulfillment that may have been overlooked. The IRS attorney’s venture is a testament to the idea that career paths do not have to be linear and that passion projects can flourish under unexpected circumstances.

For the residents of Washington, D.C., SHYSTERS has become more than a hot dog cart—it is a symbol of ingenuity and resilience. Stein has managed to take a period of professional pause and turn it into an experience that not only fulfills a personal dream but also adds vibrancy to the local community. His story serves as an inspiration for anyone who has ever considered pursuing a dream, reminding us that sometimes, a temporary setback can be the perfect opportunity to chase a lifelong passion.

As government operations resume, Stein will likely return to drafting IRS regulations, but SHYSTERS will remain a fixture on weekends, a small but joyful testament to the idea that it is never too late to pursue one’s dreams—even if it involves hot dogs, Moon Pies, and a bit of RC Cola.

