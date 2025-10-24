Paul Weiss’ Top Supreme Court Lawyer Calls Trump’s Institutional Attacks “Regrettable”

Kannon Shanmugam, one of the nation’s most respected Supreme Court advocates and chair of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP’s Supreme Court and Appellate Practice, has weighed in on the escalating political and institutional tensions surrounding former President Donald Trump’s criticism of American legal institutions. Speaking at a recent event at Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law, Shanmugam described the ongoing attacks on courts, universities, and law schools as “regrettable,” urging that reform — not destruction — should be the guiding principle in addressing institutional shortcomings.

The remarks came during a period of heightened scrutiny on law firms’ relationships with the Trump administration and broader concerns about politicization in the legal profession. Shanmugam’s comments, while diplomatically framed, reflect an unease within the upper echelons of the legal community regarding rhetoric that undermines the judiciary and other democratic institutions.

Balancing Critique and Reform

During his remarks, Shanmugam emphasized that while no institution is immune from flaws, dismantling long-standing systems of governance and education only weakens the rule of law. “If there are problems in our institutions,” he noted, “they are problems that can and should be solved through reform, not destruction.”

The veteran litigator underscored that institutions such as the judiciary, legal education, and the press serve essential roles in maintaining accountability and stability. His comments resonated amid continuing attacks by political figures on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and the broader judicial process — criticisms that have, at times, spilled over into professional consequences for lawyers perceived to take sides.

Shanmugam, a conservative by background who clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and remains an active member of the Federalist Society, was careful to clarify that he was expressing his personal perspective, not the official stance of Paul Weiss. Nonetheless, given his prominence in the field, his words carry significant weight in legal and political circles.

A Measured Response Amid Rising Tensions

Observers have noted that many top attorneys at major U.S. law firms have remained publicly silent regarding their firms’ involvement in politically sensitive matters. Shanmugam’s decision to speak out, therefore, is particularly notable. His tone — measured yet principled — underscores a growing concern within elite legal circles about maintaining public trust in the judiciary.

According to attendees at the Pepperdine event, Shanmugam also addressed the challenge of viewpoint diversity within academic and legal institutions. He acknowledged that intellectual uniformity can stifle debate and innovation, suggesting that the legal academy and professional organizations must make greater efforts to welcome diverse perspectives.

“The reality is that we don’t see a lot of viewpoint diversity in a lot of our institutions,” he said. “That lack has negative consequences — but it’s a problem that can be addressed through modest and thoughtful reform.”

This nuanced approach — one that recognizes legitimate criticism without endorsing destructive rhetoric — reflects Shanmugam’s broader legal philosophy: preserving institutional integrity while acknowledging the need for evolution.

Paul Weiss’ Position in a Politicized Era

Paul Weiss, one of the most powerful and politically connected law firms in the United States, has itself faced scrutiny for navigating politically charged legal terrain. Earlier this year, reports emerged that the firm entered into an agreement with the Trump administration following threats of executive action that could have jeopardized federal contracts with major firms.

Under the reported arrangement, Paul Weiss committed approximately $40 million in pro bono initiatives focused on combating antisemitism, supporting veterans, and promoting fairness in the justice system. However, the firm also agreed to scale back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming — a move that generated significant controversy in the legal community.

While the firm did not officially comment on the reasoning behind the decision, the agreement highlighted the difficult balance between upholding core values and responding to external political pressures. Several attorneys reportedly departed the firm following the announcement, citing ethical and professional concerns.

Shanmugam’s comments can be interpreted as both a defense of the institution and an acknowledgment of those tensions — recognizing that firms must navigate an increasingly polarized environment while remaining faithful to the principles of justice and equal representation.

A Broader Reflection on the Legal Profession

Beyond the immediate controversy, Shanmugam’s remarks serve as a reminder of the legal profession’s role in safeguarding democracy. In recent years, judges and attorneys have faced unprecedented threats, harassment, and political interference. By calling such attacks “regrettable,” Shanmugam aligns himself with a growing number of legal leaders who insist on preserving judicial independence from political influence.

Legal scholars have noted that his comments could inspire renewed discussion among practitioners about how law firms handle high-profile political cases. With Paul Weiss representing a broad range of corporate and government clients, its conduct often sets a tone for the industry at large.

Commitment to Institutional Integrity

Ultimately, Shanmugam’s position reflects a deeply held belief in the power of reform over destruction — a theme that has defined his career both as an advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court and as a leader at one of the nation’s premier law firms. By addressing these issues openly, he offers a model for legal professionals grappling with questions of ethics, loyalty, and professional responsibility in turbulent times.

As the legal profession continues to confront polarization, Shanmugam’s message remains clear: protecting institutions — even imperfect ones — is essential to ensuring justice and maintaining public trust.

