Federal Judge Tosses SanDisk’s Patent Lawsuit Against Viasat

In a significant courtroom victory, communications giant Viasat Inc. has successfully defended itself against a patent infringement lawsuit brought by SanDisk LLC, a subsidiary of memory storage leader Western Digital Corporation. The case, which focused on Viasat’s cutting-edge in-flight entertainment and WiFi systems, was dismissed by a federal judge who found SanDisk’s claims unsupported by the evidence.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. in the Northern District of California, determined that Viasat’s technology does not infringe SanDisk’s patents related to digital rights management and data buffering—two core technologies often used in streaming and media delivery systems. According to court documents, SanDisk failed to demonstrate that Viasat’s in-flight entertainment systems used the same patented methods that SanDisk claimed ownership of.

Judge Gilliam’s decision brings an end to more than three years of litigation that began when SanDisk filed its initial complaint in 2022. The company alleged that Viasat’s in-flight entertainment systems, which provide passengers with seamless access to movies, television shows, and other digital content at 30,000 feet, utilized proprietary data-processing techniques covered by SanDisk patents.

A Clear Win for Viasat

For Viasat, the ruling represents a decisive victory in the ongoing battle over intellectual property within the high-tech and aerospace sectors. The company, known for providing satellite-based broadband and in-flight connectivity services to commercial airlines around the world, has consistently maintained that its systems are based on independent innovation and proprietary research.

The case had drawn industry attention because of its implications for how in-flight entertainment providers deliver streaming content. As airlines increasingly seek to offer passengers a seamless, high-speed digital experience, the underlying technologies—ranging from data compression to digital rights management—have become a growing focus of patent litigation.

Background of the Legal Dispute

SanDisk, best known for its flash memory storage products, claimed that Viasat’s in-flight entertainment systems infringed patents covering methods of managing media files and controlling access to copyrighted materials in a streaming environment. The lawsuit alleged that Viasat used similar algorithms and buffering systems in its satellite-linked entertainment platforms.

Viasat strongly denied the allegations, arguing that its technology was designed independently and utilized fundamentally different engineering principles. The company’s in-flight entertainment system integrates satellite communication infrastructure with aircraft-based servers to deliver content directly to passengers’ devices—a process distinct from the local data storage and playback methods described in SanDisk’s patents.

During the trial, Viasat’s attorneys emphasized that the company’s products relied on real-time data transmission from orbiting satellites, making the alleged similarities “superficial at best.” SanDisk’s legal team, on the other hand, argued that the basic data handling and encryption methods still fell within the scope of their intellectual property rights. The court ultimately disagreed.

Judicial Reprimand and Legal Costs

In addition to dismissing the patent claims, Judge Gilliam ordered SanDisk to justify why it should not be held responsible for Viasat’s legal expenses, particularly those related to its improper inclusion of a subsidiary that had no standing to sue. The ruling characterized that move as a “procedural misstep” that unnecessarily prolonged litigation and burdened the court.

Legal experts note that such an admonishment is relatively uncommon in patent cases, where disputes over standing are typically resolved earlier in the process. “The judge’s warning underscores the importance of precise corporate and legal structuring in patent litigation,” said one industry analyst familiar with the case.

Ongoing Legal Battles Between the Companies

The courtroom clash is just one of several ongoing legal disputes between Viasat and Western Digital, SanDisk’s parent company. Viasat is currently pursuing a separate lawsuit in Texas, accusing Western Digital of infringing its own patents related to memory technology and data management. That case remains active, and legal analysts suggest the outcome of the California decision could influence how the Texas court views the companies’ competing claims.

The dismissal of SanDisk’s lawsuit gives Viasat considerable momentum going into the next round of litigation. Analysts say the ruling could also set a precedent for how courts evaluate patent claims in the fast-evolving fields of connectivity and digital streaming, where innovations often overlap and definitions of infringement can be highly technical.

Industry Impact and Broader Implications

Beyond the courtroom, the ruling highlights a broader trend in technology law: the increasing frequency of patent disputes involving companies at the intersection of hardware, software, and connectivity. As more industries—from aviation to consumer electronics—adopt hybrid digital systems, ownership of foundational technology patents has become a central competitive issue.

For the airline industry in particular, where passengers expect uninterrupted access to online entertainment and communication, innovations like Viasat’s satellite-based streaming solutions are redefining what’s possible. The court’s decision effectively shields Viasat from potential licensing fees and legal constraints, allowing it to continue expanding its partnerships with leading airlines.

