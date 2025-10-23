Lawyers

Big Law Lateral Salary Guide Signals Practice-Area Compensation Shift
A new report from BCG Attorney Search, The BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide, provides a comprehensive analysis of how compensation is evolving across different legal practice areas. The 2025â€“2026 guide highlights a clear trendâ€”attorneys specializing in high-demand fields are seeing the most significant pay increases, outpacing general practitioners and even those at top-tier firms without niche expertise.

According to BCGâ€™s data, corporate law remains the top earner among BigLaw practices, with lateral moves in Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity generating salary jumps between 15% and 20%, and in some cases, up to 30% for senior associates with client relationships. Intellectual property lawyers, particularly those with technical or scientific backgrounds, follow closely behind with typical raises of 14% to 18%, reflecting the ongoing demand for patent expertise in technology and life sciences.

  
Litigation and regulatory attorneys see more moderate but consistent gains. General commercial litigators often secure 8% to 12% increases, while niche specialties like securities and white-collar litigation can command 12% to 15%. Meanwhile, regulatory professionals in financial services and healthcare achieve compensation growth between 15% and 18%, outpacing counterparts in environmental or general regulatory practices, who see closer to 7% to 10% increases.

Geography continues to play a role in shaping pay outcomes. Major legal hubs such as New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Chicago remain the most lucrative, with salaries often 20% to 45% higher depending on the practice area. However, BCG emphasizes that specialization now outweighs geographyâ€”a well-positioned niche lawyer in a smaller market can rival or surpass compensation at a large coastal firm.

Firm type also influences compensation trends. Large AmLaw 50 firms continue to lead in base salaries, but elite boutiques offering focused expertiseâ€”especially in IP and regulatory lawâ€”are closing the gap through higher bonuses and performance-based incentives.

The guide offers insight into optimal timing for career moves. Corporate associates typically benefit most from making a lateral switch during their third or fourth year, litigation attorneys around years four to five, and specialists such as IP, tax, or regulatory attorneys between five and six years of experience. BCG notes that attorneys making a second lateral move tend to receive smaller raises unless the move reflects a clear advancement in specialization or client base.

For lawyers planning their next step, BCG recommends targeting roles aligned with market demand, preparing six to nine months in advance, and negotiating total compensation packages that include bonuses, relocation, and signing incentives.



October 22, 2025 Comprehensive Guide to Practice Area and Market Transitions

In todayâ€™s fast-changing legal landscape, staying in one place too long can mean getting left behind. Whether youâ€™re an associate seeking growth, a partner exploring new markets, or a lawyer ready to pivot into a different practice area, understanding when […]

read more

