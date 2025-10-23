Law Students

2026 Law School ROI Rankings — A Clear Look at Value and Outcomes in Legal Education
LawCrossing has unveiled its 2026 Law School ROI (Return on Investment) Rankings, a detailed study examining which law schools offer the best financial and career outcomes for graduates. This comprehensive report, based on data from the Class of 2024, highlights which institutions truly deliver value for the high cost of a legal education.

The findings are eye-opening for prospective law students, revealing clear distinctions between prestigious “T14” programs and strong-performing regional schools that offer excellent value for money. The study draws data from the American Bar Association (ABA), NALP, and the U.S. Department of Education, creating one of the most data-driven assessments in the legal education landscape.

  
Record Employment and Salary Gains

According to LawCrossing’s analysis, the overall employment rate for 2024 graduates reached 87.1%, marking the strongest performance in more than ten years. The median starting salary now stands at $95,000, with a national first-time bar pass rate of 78%.

Salary outcomes remain polarized: approximately 23% of graduates earned between $215,000 and $225,000, reflecting placements in large law firms or highly competitive positions. Another 50% fall within the $60,000–$85,000 range, commonly representing regional or public-interest employment. The average total cost of completing a three-year J.D. program has risen to $217,480, underscoring the importance of ROI as a key consideration in choosing a law school.

Top Performers and ROI Categories

The High ROI Zone (scores above 85) includes standout institutions such as University of Georgia (92.5), Brigham Young University (91.2), University of Iowa (88.7), and Cornell University (87.3).

In the Good ROI Zone (scores between 70 and 85), top performers include University of Florida (85.4), Texas A&M University (84.8), and University of Utah (83.6).

Meanwhile, the Best Value Zone spotlights cost-efficient schools that still provide solid employment results, such as University of Wyoming, University of North Dakota, and Southern Illinois University. These programs show that strong ROI doesn’t necessarily require attending a nationally ranked “T14” school—especially for students seeking stable regional careers with manageable debt loads.



Methodology and Takeaways

LawCrossing’s ROI model weighs four major components:

  • Employment quality (40%)
  • Employment rate (30%)
  • Cost efficiency (20%)
  • Bar passage rate (10%)

By combining these metrics, the ranking provides a realistic snapshot of both financial return and professional success. While elite schools maintain near-universal job placement rates (around 94%), many regional schools rival them in ROI when factoring in lower tuition costs and strong local job markets.

Why It Matters

For aspiring lawyers, this ranking offers more than just prestige—it delivers practical guidance for career planning and debt management. With law school tuition and living costs continuing to rise, knowing where your education dollar goes furthest is essential.

LawCrossing’s 2026 ROI Rankings empower students to make data-driven decisions about their legal education—balancing ambition, affordability, and opportunity.

