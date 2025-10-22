Legal News

K and L Gates Welcomes Back Corporate Partner Josh Lane in Nashville
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
K and L Gates Welcomes Back Corporate Partner Josh Lane in Nashville

Global law firm K&L Gates LLP has announced the return of Josh Lane as a partner in its Corporate practice based in Nashville, Tennessee. Lane, who previously served as a corporate partner at K&L Gates, rejoins the firm after several years in an in-house leadership role, bringing with him a wealth of transactional and strategic experience that bolsters the firm’s business law capabilities in the Southeast.

A Strategic Return to a Familiar Firm

Lane’s move marks a homecoming of sorts. Before taking on his recent executive position, he was a partner in K&L Gates’ Irvine, California, office, where he advised clients on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance, and emerging company matters. Now, he returns to the firm with an expanded skill set honed through his time as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Prolific, a consulting and capital investment firm.

During his tenure at Prolific, Lane provided strategic legal counsel on corporate transactions, investment structuring, regulatory compliance, and business growth initiatives. His dual experience—both in private practice and as an in-house executive—positions him uniquely to serve clients across a wide range of industries, combining technical legal acumen with practical business insight.

  
What
Where


Expanding the Firm’s Presence in Nashville

K&L Gates’ decision to reintroduce Lane to its ranks comes amid a period of expansion for its Nashville office, which has seen steady growth in transactional and corporate advisory work. As one of the firm’s key offices in the Southeast, Nashville plays a pivotal role in serving clients across industries such as healthcare, technology, finance, and real estate, all of which have seen increasing levels of deal activity and capital investment in recent years.

Lane’s arrival enhances K&L Gates’ corporate offerings in the region, further aligning with the firm’s strategic goal of strengthening its footprint in growing business hubs. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and securities law complements the firm’s existing transactional teams and adds depth to its client service capabilities.

A Strong Track Record in Complex Transactions

Throughout his career, Lane has represented clients in a variety of high-value transactions, ranging from private equity and venture capital investments to public securities offerings and strategic acquisitions. His work has spanned several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, fintech, and health technology—industries that have been driving significant legal demand across the U.S. market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Lane’s clients have included public and private companies, family offices, institutional investors, and emerging growth enterprises. His multidisciplinary background allows him to navigate the complex regulatory and transactional issues that often accompany cross-border deals, capital markets activity, and business growth strategies.

In addition to his transactional work, Lane has advised clients on matters of corporate governance, compliance, and risk management, areas that have become increasingly critical as companies adapt to evolving regulatory standards and heightened investor expectations.



Reinforcing K&L Gates’ National Corporate Platform

K&L Gates’ corporate practice is one of the largest within the firm’s international network, spanning offices across the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm’s attorneys advise on all aspects of business law, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, venture financing, and capital markets transactions.

The addition of Lane to the Nashville office underscores K&L Gates’ ongoing investment in expanding its national transactional footprint. It also highlights the firm’s commitment to developing local talent and leadership in regional markets that are experiencing significant economic and legal growth.

With Nashville emerging as a hub for healthcare, tech innovation, and financial services, K&L Gates’ enhanced corporate presence positions the firm to capture new opportunities and provide tailored counsel to a diverse client base.

Lane’s Perspective on His Return

While K&L Gates has not released an official statement from Lane, his return reflects a growing trend of lawyers rejoining firms where they previously built their careers. Many attorneys are finding renewed alignment with large firms’ resources and collaborative structures, especially after gaining valuable in-house experience.

Professionals like Lane often find that returning to private practice allows them to leverage their business insight to better anticipate client needs, particularly in fast-moving sectors like technology and healthcare.

His decision to rejoin K&L Gates underscores the firm’s appeal as a platform that offers both global reach and local strength—an essential combination for today’s corporate advisors.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening the Firm’s Corporate Capabilities

As law firms continue to compete for top talent in key practice areas, strategic additions like Lane’s return help reinforce K&L Gates’ standing as a major player in the corporate law space. His Nashville-based practice will likely serve as a cornerstone for further expansion in the region, supporting clients ranging from startups and investors to established multinational companies.

K&L Gates’ focus on building cross-office collaboration also means Lane’s work will extend beyond Tennessee, connecting with the firm’s broader national and international corporate network.

A Growing Legal Hub with a Promising Future

Nashville has quickly evolved into one of the Southeast’s most dynamic legal and business markets. With a booming healthcare sector, expanding venture capital activity, and increasing demand for transactional counsel, the city has become a magnet for both law firms and corporate professionals.

K&L Gates’ investment in its Nashville operations—and the return of experienced partners like Josh Lane—demonstrates its long-term commitment to supporting that growth and delivering high-caliber legal service to clients throughout the region.

Stay ahead in your legal career with exclusive updates on law firm moves, trends, and job opportunities. Visit LawCrossing.com to explore the latest openings at top firms like K&L Gates and take your next step toward success.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate

USA-CA-Torrance

Associate Attorney – Civil & Probate Litigation (Mid-Level, 3+ Years) Location: Hybrid R...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Construction Defect Litigation

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Segal McCambridge, a national litigation firm, is seeking an Associate Attorney for its construction...

Apply now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Southlake

Beal Law Firm, an award-winning, 33 year old law practice dedicated exclusively to Family Law, ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Litigation

USA-NJ-Moorestown

O’Brien, Belland & Bushinsky is seeking motivated attorneys for multiple associate positions w...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Foley Hoag Recruits DEI Leader from Paul Weiss Amid Industry Scrutiny Foley Hoag Recruits DEI Leader from Paul Weiss Amid Industry Scrutiny
Legal News

Foley Hoag Recruits DEI Leader from Paul Weiss Amid Industry Scrutiny
Judiciary Panel Considers Streamlining Bar Admission Rules Across Federal Appeals Courts Judiciary Panel Considers Streamlining Bar Admission Rules Across Federal Appeals Courts
Law Students

Judiciary Panel Considers Streamlining Bar Admission Rules Across Federal Appeals Courts
CDC Faces Loss of Up to 25 Percent of Staff After New Layoffs, Union Warns CDC Faces Loss of Up to 25 Percent of Staff After New Layoffs, Union Warns
Legal News

CDC Faces Loss of Up to 25 Percent of Staff After New Layoffs, Union Warns
Federal Judge Orders Legal Malpractice Claims Against Stinson LLP to Arbitration Federal Judge Orders Legal Malpractice Claims Against Stinson LLP to Arbitration
Breaking News

Federal Judge Orders Legal Malpractice Claims Against Stinson LLP to Arbitration
U.S. Colleges Face High-Stakes Decision Over Trump Administration’s Education Terms U.S. Colleges Face High-Stakes Decision Over Trump Administration’s Education Terms
Law Students

U.S. Colleges Face High-Stakes Decision Over Trump Administration’s Education Terms
US Law School Applicants Surge 33%, Intensifying Admission Competition US Law School Applicants Surge 33%, Intensifying Admission Competition
Law Students

US Law School Applicants Surge 33%, Intensifying Admission Competition
Smucker’s Files Trademark Lawsuit Against Trader Joe’s Over “Crustless” Sandwiches Smucker’s Files Trademark Lawsuit Against Trader Joe’s Over “Crustless” Sandwiches
Legal News

Smucker’s Files Trademark Lawsuit Against Trader Joe’s Over “Crustless” Sandwiches
Optimal Timing for Associate Lateral Moves: Key Insights for 2025–2026 Optimal Timing for Associate Lateral Moves: Key Insights for 2025–2026
Lawyers

Optimal Timing for Associate Lateral Moves: Key Insights for 2025–2026
The 20 Fastest-Growing Legal Practice Areas in 2025–2026: Firms Are Already Hiring The 20 Fastest-Growing Legal Practice Areas in 2025–2026: Firms Are Already Hiring
Legal Career Resources

The 20 Fastest-Growing Legal Practice Areas in 2025–2026: Firms Are Already Hiring
California Lawyer Pleads Guilty in $912 Million Solar Ponzi Scheme California Lawyer Pleads Guilty in $912 Million Solar Ponzi Scheme
Breaking News

California Lawyer Pleads Guilty in $912 Million Solar Ponzi Scheme

Legal Career Resources

October 22, 2025 Comprehensive Guide to Practice Area and Market Transitions

In today’s fast-changing legal landscape, staying in one place too long can mean getting left behind. Whether you’re an associate seeking growth, a partner exploring new markets, or a lawyer ready to pivot into a different practice area, understanding when […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top