K and L Gates Welcomes Back Corporate Partner Josh Lane in Nashville

Global law firm K&L Gates LLP has announced the return of Josh Lane as a partner in its Corporate practice based in Nashville, Tennessee. Lane, who previously served as a corporate partner at K&L Gates, rejoins the firm after several years in an in-house leadership role, bringing with him a wealth of transactional and strategic experience that bolsters the firm’s business law capabilities in the Southeast.

A Strategic Return to a Familiar Firm

Lane’s move marks a homecoming of sorts. Before taking on his recent executive position, he was a partner in K&L Gates’ Irvine, California, office, where he advised clients on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance, and emerging company matters. Now, he returns to the firm with an expanded skill set honed through his time as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Prolific, a consulting and capital investment firm.

During his tenure at Prolific, Lane provided strategic legal counsel on corporate transactions, investment structuring, regulatory compliance, and business growth initiatives. His dual experience—both in private practice and as an in-house executive—positions him uniquely to serve clients across a wide range of industries, combining technical legal acumen with practical business insight.

Expanding the Firm’s Presence in Nashville

K&L Gates’ decision to reintroduce Lane to its ranks comes amid a period of expansion for its Nashville office, which has seen steady growth in transactional and corporate advisory work. As one of the firm’s key offices in the Southeast, Nashville plays a pivotal role in serving clients across industries such as healthcare, technology, finance, and real estate, all of which have seen increasing levels of deal activity and capital investment in recent years.

Lane’s arrival enhances K&L Gates’ corporate offerings in the region, further aligning with the firm’s strategic goal of strengthening its footprint in growing business hubs. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and securities law complements the firm’s existing transactional teams and adds depth to its client service capabilities.

A Strong Track Record in Complex Transactions

Throughout his career, Lane has represented clients in a variety of high-value transactions, ranging from private equity and venture capital investments to public securities offerings and strategic acquisitions. His work has spanned several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, fintech, and health technology—industries that have been driving significant legal demand across the U.S. market.

Lane’s clients have included public and private companies, family offices, institutional investors, and emerging growth enterprises. His multidisciplinary background allows him to navigate the complex regulatory and transactional issues that often accompany cross-border deals, capital markets activity, and business growth strategies.

In addition to his transactional work, Lane has advised clients on matters of corporate governance, compliance, and risk management, areas that have become increasingly critical as companies adapt to evolving regulatory standards and heightened investor expectations.

Reinforcing K&L Gates’ National Corporate Platform

K&L Gates’ corporate practice is one of the largest within the firm’s international network, spanning offices across the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm’s attorneys advise on all aspects of business law, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, venture financing, and capital markets transactions.

The addition of Lane to the Nashville office underscores K&L Gates’ ongoing investment in expanding its national transactional footprint. It also highlights the firm’s commitment to developing local talent and leadership in regional markets that are experiencing significant economic and legal growth.

With Nashville emerging as a hub for healthcare, tech innovation, and financial services, K&L Gates’ enhanced corporate presence positions the firm to capture new opportunities and provide tailored counsel to a diverse client base.

Lane’s Perspective on His Return

While K&L Gates has not released an official statement from Lane, his return reflects a growing trend of lawyers rejoining firms where they previously built their careers. Many attorneys are finding renewed alignment with large firms’ resources and collaborative structures, especially after gaining valuable in-house experience.

Professionals like Lane often find that returning to private practice allows them to leverage their business insight to better anticipate client needs, particularly in fast-moving sectors like technology and healthcare.

His decision to rejoin K&L Gates underscores the firm’s appeal as a platform that offers both global reach and local strength—an essential combination for today’s corporate advisors.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening the Firm’s Corporate Capabilities

As law firms continue to compete for top talent in key practice areas, strategic additions like Lane’s return help reinforce K&L Gates’ standing as a major player in the corporate law space. His Nashville-based practice will likely serve as a cornerstone for further expansion in the region, supporting clients ranging from startups and investors to established multinational companies.

K&L Gates’ focus on building cross-office collaboration also means Lane’s work will extend beyond Tennessee, connecting with the firm’s broader national and international corporate network.

A Growing Legal Hub with a Promising Future

Nashville has quickly evolved into one of the Southeast’s most dynamic legal and business markets. With a booming healthcare sector, expanding venture capital activity, and increasing demand for transactional counsel, the city has become a magnet for both law firms and corporate professionals.

K&L Gates’ investment in its Nashville operations—and the return of experienced partners like Josh Lane—demonstrates its long-term commitment to supporting that growth and delivering high-caliber legal service to clients throughout the region.

