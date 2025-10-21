Ropes and Gray Maintains Equity-Only Partner Structure, Bucking Industry Norm

In a decisive move that sets it apart from many of its BigLaw peers, Ropes & Gray LLP has announced that it will continue to operate under its equity-only partnership model, reaffirming a long-standing structure that has been at the core of its identity.

While numerous major law firms have shifted toward multi-tiered systems — dividing partners into equity and non-equity categories — Ropes & Gray has chosen to maintain a single class of partners, all of whom share in the firm’s ownership and profits. The decision follows an extensive internal review and reflects the Boston-based firm’s confidence in its culture and economic performance.

A Deliberate Review, A Clear Decision

According to firm chair Julie H. Jones, Ropes & Gray spent nearly a year evaluating whether to introduce a non-equity tier. The leadership conducted what Jones described as “a full year of deep data dives,” collecting feedback from partners, clients, and firm management. Ultimately, the consensus was clear: the one-tier model remains the best fit.

This model, which grants all partners an ownership stake, stands in contrast to the two-tier systems increasingly favored by other elite law firms. Under those systems, firms can designate certain senior lawyers as partners without granting them equity shares, using that structure to retain key talent and manage profitability pressures.

Industry Context: A Shift Toward Two-Tier Models

Across the Am Law 100, a growing number of firms have added non-equity tiers as a way to expand their leadership ranks without diluting the profit pool for equity partners. In recent years, firms such as Sidley Austin, Hogan Lovells, and Baker McKenzie have relied on this model to balance talent retention and financial performance.

The non-equity title often serves as a bridge for senior associates or counsel on the path to full equity status, offering recognition and higher compensation without the ownership stake or voting rights that accompany full partnership.

However, critics argue that this approach can blur the meaning of the “partner” title and create divisions within firm culture. For Ropes & Gray, maintaining a single-tier structure eliminates this distinction entirely — ensuring that every partner carries equal status and full accountability for the firm’s success.

Why Ropes & Gray Is Sticking With Tradition

The firm’s review process revealed that attrition among senior attorneys — one of the main reasons firms move to multi-tiered systems — was not a major issue. Moreover, client feedback reportedly favored consistency and long-term collaboration over any structural changes that might disrupt teams.

The equity-only model also aligns with the firm’s emphasis on collaboration, shared accountability, and unified ownership — traits that Jones believes distinguish Ropes & Gray from its peers.

Continued Growth and Promotions

Ropes & Gray’s decision to preserve its traditional structure comes alongside a strong year of internal promotions. The firm recently announced the elevation of 21 lawyers to equity partner, effective November 1 — a significant increase from 12 new partners last year.

The promotions span multiple practice areas and geographic regions, highlighting the firm’s continued investment in developing homegrown talent within its established framework.

Despite a few high-profile departures, including the exit of Ryan Dahl, chair of the business-restructuring group, who joined Latham & Watkins LLP, and the move of a 21-lawyer patent-litigation team to Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, Jones emphasized that overall retention remains strong.

A Cultural Statement in a Competitive Market

By rejecting the growing industry trend toward non-equity partnerships, Ropes & Gray is sending a clear message: it values a unified culture of shared ownership over short-term financial engineering.

The decision also underscores the firm’s confidence in its economic position. Ropes & Gray consistently ranks among the top U.S. firms for profitability and revenue per lawyer, suggesting that it can sustain an equity-only model without compromising competitiveness or partner earnings.

The equity-only system also has branding benefits. For clients, it signals that every partner they work with is a true owner of the firm — accountable for both quality and outcomes. For potential recruits, it offers a clear path: partnership at Ropes & Gray means full equity, not a title in name only.

Legal industry analysts note that while fewer firms are likely to follow Ropes & Gray’s example, the firm’s stance demonstrates that the equity-only model can still thrive under the right conditions — namely, strong performance, consistent client demand, and disciplined management.

Looking Ahead

As Ropes & Gray moves forward with its reaffirmed structure, the firm appears to be betting that cultural cohesion and ownership alignment will continue to deliver both talent retention and client loyalty. In a legal market increasingly dominated by profit-per-partner calculations and tiered titles, the firm’s approach is both traditional and bold.

Whether this one-tier strategy remains sustainable amid evolving market pressures remains to be seen. But for now, Ropes & Gray stands as a prominent example that in an era of structural experimentation, some institutions still find strength in simplicity.

