Legal Internship Application Templates That Deliver Results

In today’s competitive legal job market, simply submitting a resume and a standard cover letter won’t make you stand out. With law firms offering fewer internship slots—an average of just 12 per firm in 2024, down nearly 40% from 2022—law students must present polished, personalized applications that highlight their unique strengths.

To land your dream legal internship, your materials need to do more than summarize your qualifications—they need to tell a compelling story about who you are and why you belong in that firm, court, or organization.

Winning Templates for Every Internship Type

1. Law Firm Internship

Dear [Hiring Manager Name],
I am a [year]-year law student at [Law School], and I am writing to apply for the Summer Associate position at [Firm Name]. I was particularly drawn to your firm’s work in [specific practice area], and I believe my background in [relevant experience] aligns closely with your team’s focus.
At [Law School], I am developing my skills in [course/program], and my experience at [organization] has honed my [skill or achievement]. I have attached my resume and writing sample and would be happy to provide my transcript as soon as grades are available.
Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]

  
Key points:

  • Personalize your opening
  • Reference specific connections to the firm or its region
  • Showcase measurable achievements

2. Judicial Internship

Dear Judge [Last Name],
I am a [year]-year law student at [Law School] seeking an internship with your chambers. I hope to refine my legal research and writing skills while contributing to your docket’s work in [subject area].
My experience with [organization/clinic] and coursework in [relevant subject] have deepened my interest in judicial processes. Enclosed are my resume and writing sample; I am available for an interview at your convenience.
Respectfully,
[Your Name]

Tips:

  • Maintain a professional tone using “Honorable” and “Respectfully”
  • Emphasize research and analytical skills

3. Government or Public-Interest Internship

Dear [Mr./Ms. Last Name],
I am a [year]-year law student at [Law School] seeking a summer internship with [Organization Name]. My background in [issue area] and passion for [cause] align closely with your organization’s mission.
Through previous roles at [organization] and [firm], I developed the ability to [specific skill], preparing me to contribute meaningfully to your [department/project].
I have enclosed my resume and writing sample and would welcome the chance to discuss how I can assist your team.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]

Tips:



  • Show clear alignment with the organization’s values
  • Reference specific projects or initiatives

Application Checklist

Before you hit “submit,” make sure your application includes:

  • A tailored cover letter (one page, error-free)
  • A professional resume highlighting relevant legal experience
  • Writing sample (5–10 pages of strong legal analysis)
  • Transcript (official or unofficial)
  • References (two to three, academic or professional)

Timeline for Maximum Success

  • 6+ months out: Research employers, attend networking events
  • 4–5 months out: Draft and tailor applications
  • 2–3 months out: Submit applications and begin follow-ups
  • Last-minute submissions: Risk rejection—success rates drop to 25% at deadline

Avoid These Common Mistakes

  • Sending generic templates (causes nearly half of rejections)
  • Forgetting to research the employer
  • Submitting applications with typos or poor formatting
  • Writing letters longer than one page
  • Addressing the wrong person

Final Thoughts

A successful legal internship application is about precision, preparation, and personalization. A few well-crafted sentences can make the difference between being overlooked and landing your ideal position. The more specific, thoughtful, and authentic your application, the more likely it will resonate with decision-makers.

Ready to take your internship search to the next level?
Visit LawCrossing.com today to access exclusive legal internship listings, customizable application templates, and expert guidance designed to help you stand out in the legal hiring process.

Related Items:
