Law Students

Judicial Clerkships: What They Can Do for Your Legal Career
Judicial Clerkships: What They Can Do for Your Legal Career

In a survey of 931 former law-clerks (which represents a 24% response rate), the data shows that judicial clerkships deliver substantial, long-term benefits well beyond the two years of in-chamber service. A striking 97% of respondents said they would choose to clerk again. Also notable: clerks receive large bonuses (up to around $450,000) when they join elite law firms, and 71% reported that their clerkship positively impacted their post-clerkship employment prospects. Only about 3% of law school graduates secure federal clerkships.

Employment Impact

  • Immediate employment benefit: 47% of former clerks said their clerkship helped “a great deal” in landing their next job, while an additional 24% said it helped “somewhat” — which adds up to 71% reporting a positive effect.
  • Private practice route: 60% of clerks moved directly into private practice after their clerkship.
  • Partnership credit: Many law firms count one or more years of clerkship toward the track for partnership.

Skill & Professional Development

Serving as a law clerk is not just “time off” — it’s an immersive, high-stakes training period. According to the survey:

  • 89% reported significant improvement in legal writing and opinion drafting.
  • 87% said their knowledge of court procedures increased meaningfully.
  • 84% noted stronger legal analysis and reasoning.
  • 81% enhanced their understanding of case law and statutes.
  • 78% improved in professional communications.
  • 76% said their general legal judgment matured significantly.

Beyond skills, clerks build relationships — many of them lifelong. One former federal clerk observed that the most valuable element of their clerkship was “the contacts and relationships… extremely helpful in securing my post-clerkship employment.”

  
Career Trajectory After Clerkship

Clerkships serve as a launchpad to a variety of high-impact legal careers:

  • Elite private practice: Former clerks join law firms with a strong head-start — often receiving higher starting salaries and being eligible for partnership faster. One associate noted his firm treated him “as a lateral hire… already having years toward the partnership track under my belt.”
  • Government & public service: Many clerks move into senior government roles, such as the office of the United States Department of Justice, federal agency general counsel positions, or high-level Congressional staff work.
  • Academia: Clerkship alums are disproportionately represented in law school faculties and often secure tenure-track positions — aided by the credibility of their clerkship experience and judicial networks.
  • Corporate leadership: Some former clerks become general counsel in major corporations, lead litigation practices, or head up legal departments in large organizations.

Financial and Prestige Benefits

  • Sign-on bonuses for some Supreme Court clerks hired by top law firms can reach up to about $450,000.
  • Many law firms give credit for clerkship years toward the partnership track, allowing clerks to “save years” in the advancement timeline.
  • Starting salary premiums are common for former clerks, and their elevation through the ranks tends to be faster than peers without clerkships.

Research & Methodology

  • The primary data comes from the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) alumni survey of 931 former clerks (24% response rate).
  • Additional sources include a study from the Columbia Law Review covering 1,424 Supreme Court clerks (1980-2020) and employment statistics from the American Bar Association (ABA).
  • The research spans state and federal courts across the U.S. and tracks career outcomes from early associates through senior partners and judiciary-adjacent careers.

Conclusions & Recommendations

  • Clerkships represent one of the most strategic career investments a law graduate can make. They pay off not only in the near term (in terms of skills, credentials, and networks) but also in long-term career trajectory.
  • For law students:
    • Cast a wide net when applying for clerkships — both federal and state opportunities matter.
    • If aiming for a Supreme Court clerkship, consider stacking multiple years of clerking.
    • Cultivate strong relationships with faculty and prior clerks.
    • Focus early on sharpening legal research and writing skills.
  • For law firms/employers:
    • Recognize the value former clerks bring — their deeper insight into the judicial decision-making process, enhanced skill set, and network.
    • Consider offering premium compensation and faster advancement paths to attract and retain clerk-alums.
    • Leverage the unique perspective former clerks provide, especially in appellate practice and client development.

In sum: If you’re evaluating whether a clerkship is worth the investment of time and effort, the evidence strongly suggests the answer is yes — particularly if you’re planning a career in litigation, government service, or academia. The enhanced skills, judicial experience, and professional leverage you gain from clerking can set you apart in a competitive legal marketplace.

SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

