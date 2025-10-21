Judicial Clerkships: What They Can Do for Your Legal Career

In a survey of 931 former law-clerks (which represents a 24% response rate), the data shows that judicial clerkships deliver substantial, long-term benefits well beyond the two years of in-chamber service. A striking 97% of respondents said they would choose to clerk again. Also notable: clerks receive large bonuses (up to around $450,000) when they join elite law firms, and 71% reported that their clerkship positively impacted their post-clerkship employment prospects. Only about 3% of law school graduates secure federal clerkships.

Employment Impact

Immediate employment benefit: 47% of former clerks said their clerkship helped “a great deal” in landing their next job, while an additional 24% said it helped “somewhat” — which adds up to 71% reporting a positive effect.

Private practice route: 60% of clerks moved directly into private practice after their clerkship.

Partnership credit: Many law firms count one or more years of clerkship toward the track for partnership.

Skill & Professional Development

Serving as a law clerk is not just “time off” — it’s an immersive, high-stakes training period. According to the survey:

89% reported significant improvement in legal writing and opinion drafting.

87% said their knowledge of court procedures increased meaningfully.

84% noted stronger legal analysis and reasoning.

81% enhanced their understanding of case law and statutes.

78% improved in professional communications.

76% said their general legal judgment matured significantly.

Beyond skills, clerks build relationships — many of them lifelong. One former federal clerk observed that the most valuable element of their clerkship was “the contacts and relationships… extremely helpful in securing my post-clerkship employment.”

Career Trajectory After Clerkship

Clerkships serve as a launchpad to a variety of high-impact legal careers:

Elite private practice: Former clerks join law firms with a strong head-start — often receiving higher starting salaries and being eligible for partnership faster. One associate noted his firm treated him “as a lateral hire… already having years toward the partnership track under my belt.”

Former clerks join law firms with a strong head-start — often receiving higher starting salaries and being eligible for partnership faster. One associate noted his firm treated him “as a lateral hire… already having years toward the partnership track under my belt.” Government & public service: Many clerks move into senior government roles, such as the office of the United States Department of Justice, federal agency general counsel positions, or high-level Congressional staff work.

Many clerks move into senior government roles, such as the office of the United States Department of Justice, federal agency general counsel positions, or high-level Congressional staff work. Academia: Clerkship alums are disproportionately represented in law school faculties and often secure tenure-track positions — aided by the credibility of their clerkship experience and judicial networks.

Clerkship alums are disproportionately represented in law school faculties and often secure tenure-track positions — aided by the credibility of their clerkship experience and judicial networks. Corporate leadership: Some former clerks become general counsel in major corporations, lead litigation practices, or head up legal departments in large organizations.

Financial and Prestige Benefits

Sign-on bonuses for some Supreme Court clerks hired by top law firms can reach up to about $450,000 .

. Many law firms give credit for clerkship years toward the partnership track, allowing clerks to “save years” in the advancement timeline.

Starting salary premiums are common for former clerks, and their elevation through the ranks tends to be faster than peers without clerkships.

Research & Methodology

The primary data comes from the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) alumni survey of 931 former clerks (24% response rate).

Additional sources include a study from the Columbia Law Review covering 1,424 Supreme Court clerks (1980-2020) and employment statistics from the American Bar Association (ABA).

The research spans state and federal courts across the U.S. and tracks career outcomes from early associates through senior partners and judiciary-adjacent careers.

Conclusions & Recommendations

Clerkships represent one of the most strategic career investments a law graduate can make. They pay off not only in the near term (in terms of skills, credentials, and networks) but also in long-term career trajectory.

For law students: Cast a wide net when applying for clerkships — both federal and state opportunities matter. If aiming for a Supreme Court clerkship, consider stacking multiple years of clerking. Cultivate strong relationships with faculty and prior clerks. Focus early on sharpening legal research and writing skills.

For law firms/employers: Recognize the value former clerks bring — their deeper insight into the judicial decision-making process, enhanced skill set, and network. Consider offering premium compensation and faster advancement paths to attract and retain clerk-alums. Leverage the unique perspective former clerks provide, especially in appellate practice and client development.



In sum: If you’re evaluating whether a clerkship is worth the investment of time and effort, the evidence strongly suggests the answer is yes — particularly if you’re planning a career in litigation, government service, or academia. The enhanced skills, judicial experience, and professional leverage you gain from clerking can set you apart in a competitive legal marketplace.

Start your search today and position yourself for long-term success in the legal field.

