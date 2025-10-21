Environmental Law Jobs Forecast 2025â€“2030: A Decade of Growth and Green Opportunity

As the global spotlight on climate change intensifies, environmental law is emerging as one of the most promising and purpose-driven fields in the legal profession. Between 2025 and 2030, the demand for environmental lawyers is projected to surgeâ€”powered by expanded climate regulations, sustainability mandates, and a record wave of climate-related litigation.

According to LawCrossingâ€™s Environmental Law Jobs Forecast 2025â€“2030, environmental law has shifted from a niche specialty to a central pillar of modern legal practice. The report cites more than 2,900 active climate-related lawsuits worldwide as of 2025, underscoring the urgent need for skilled attorneys capable of navigating the intersection of law, science, and public policy.

A Market Driven by Climate Regulation and Corporate Responsibility

The coming decade will bring sweeping regulatory changes across industries. New disclosure rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stricter state-level environmental laws, and enhanced enforcement by federal agencies are all fueling a growing need for legal professionals with environmental expertise.

Corporate accountability is another powerful driver. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) obligations are no longer optional; they are becoming core to business strategy. Companies are turning to lawyers to help them understand evolving standards, mitigate compliance risks, and report sustainability data transparently. As a result, law firms are expanding their ESG and environmental practices, and in-house legal teams are hiring specialists to manage sustainability portfolios.

In fact, roughly 60% of the top 100 U.S. law firms have recently broadened their environmental or climate-related practice areas, according to LawCrossing. This expansion reflects not only market opportunity but also client necessity, as environmental issues increasingly shape investment, infrastructure, and litigation risk.

Compensation and Career Outlook

The average annual salary for environmental lawyers in the U.S. is projected to reach $132,377 by 2025. Top earners in the 90th percentile can exceed $220,000 per year, while entry-level or public-interest attorneys may earn closer to $94,000. Importantly, salaries are expected to grow between 6% and 8% annually through 2030, outpacing many other legal fields.

Job growth is equally promising. LawCrossing anticipates a 4% annual increase in environmental law positions, translating to more than 15,000 new roles across law firms, government agencies, corporations, and advocacy organizations by the end of the decade. These roles span a wide range of specialtiesâ€”climate litigation, renewable energy development, land use, carbon regulation, and ESG complianceâ€”each requiring distinct legal and technical expertise.

Regional Trends: Where the Jobs Will Be

The expansion of environmental law practice is not uniform across the United States. Certain regions are emerging as hotspots for opportunity:

West Coast (California and Pacific Northwest) â€“ California remains the epicenter of environmental regulation, renewable energy innovation, and climate litigation. Attorneys here are in high demand for roles involving clean energy permitting, regulatory compliance, and sustainability consulting.

â€“ California remains the epicenter of environmental regulation, renewable energy innovation, and climate litigation. Attorneys here are in high demand for roles involving clean energy permitting, regulatory compliance, and sustainability consulting. East Coast (New York and Washington, D.C.) â€“ These regions lead in federal regulatory work and financial-sector ESG compliance. Lawyers in these markets often advise major corporations and financial institutions on climate-risk disclosure and sustainability governance.

â€“ These regions lead in federal regulatory work and financial-sector ESG compliance. Lawyers in these markets often advise major corporations and financial institutions on climate-risk disclosure and sustainability governance. Emerging Markets (Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest) â€“ As the energy transition accelerates, lawyers are needed to help navigate evolving rules around carbon capture, infrastructure projects, and clean-energy financing.

Beyond geography, the most dynamic practice areas are expected to include renewable energy project development, carbon markets, ESG compliance, and environmental litigationâ€”especially as corporations face increasing pressure to align with global sustainability standards.

Key Employers and Career Pathways

Environmental lawyers can find meaningful careers in multiple sectors:

Law Firms: Both major firms and boutique practices are building environmental divisions. Firms like Beveridge & Diamond, P.C. and Latham & Watkins LLP lead the field, handling high-profile cases in climate litigation, land use, and environmental regulation.

Both major firms and boutique practices are building environmental divisions. Firms like and lead the field, handling high-profile cases in climate litigation, land use, and environmental regulation. Government Agencies: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) , Department of Justice (Environment and Natural Resources Division) , and Department of Energy all employ environmental lawyers focused on regulatory enforcement, policy development, and energy-transition initiatives.

The , , and all employ environmental lawyers focused on regulatory enforcement, policy development, and energy-transition initiatives. Nonprofits and NGOs: Advocacy groups such as Earthjustice and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) recruit lawyers dedicated to climate protection, environmental justice, and sustainable policy reform.

Each of these sectors offers distinct opportunities for impact, from shaping national environmental policy to defending communities affected by pollution or climate-related harm.

Skills and Education for Success

To succeed in environmental law, aspiring professionals must combine legal expertise with technical fluency in environmental science and regulation. Key skills include:

Mastery of major statutes such as the Clean Air Act , Clean Water Act , and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) .

, , and . Understanding of carbon markets , renewable energy policy , and corporate ESG frameworks .

, , and . Familiarity with environmental risk assessment, climate disclosure regulations, and sustainability reporting.

Law students and early-career attorneys are encouraged to pursue environmental law concentrations, policy certificates, or internships with agencies and advocacy groups. Building a network through environmental bar associations and sustainability forums can also enhance long-term career prospects.

A Strategic Moment for Legal Professionals

The next five years will define a generation of lawyers shaping how nations and corporations confront climate change. Environmental law is no longer a peripheral disciplineâ€”it is a cornerstone of business risk management, public policy, and global governance.

For attorneys who align their careers with this growing sector, the rewards go beyond financial stability. Environmental law offers the rare combination of competitive compensation and societal impact, making it one of the most meaningful legal specialties of the coming decade.

Conclusion

From climate litigation to ESG compliance and renewable energy transactions, environmental law is entering a period of remarkable expansion. With thousands of new roles projected and salaries on the rise, this field offers unparalleled opportunities for lawyers seeking both purpose and progress.

Whether youâ€™re a student planning your career path or a practicing attorney considering a shift, now is the time to explore this evolving landscape.

