Goodwin Procter Posts Record $2.7 B in Revenue Driven by M and A and Litigation

In a landmark financial performance, Goodwin Procter LLP has announced a record-breaking $2.7 billion in annual revenue, underscoring its powerful momentum in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and complex litigation. The impressive total marks a 12% increase from the previous year, setting a new benchmark for the Boston-founded Am Law 50 firm and signaling continued demand in key growth sectors.

A Strategic Shift Yields Historic Growth

According to Anthony McCusker, the firm’s chair and one of the architects behind its “Goodwin 2033” strategic vision, the year’s results stem from a focused effort to enhance collaboration between transactional and litigation teams. The firm has intentionally blurred the traditional divide between its dealmakers and litigators, ensuring cross-discipline agility and deeper client engagement across industries like life sciences, private equity, real estate, and technology.

The strategy appears to be paying off handsomely. Amid volatile market conditions, rising interest rates, and regulatory pressures, Goodwin’s deal and dispute teams continued to attract marquee clients and headline transactions—especially in private equity and capital markets, where the firm maintains one of the largest dedicated practices in the United States.

Litigation Arm Powers Ahead

Goodwin’s litigation practice emerged as a central growth engine, fueled by a surge in intellectual property, securities, and commercial disputes. The firm’s IP litigators were particularly active representing clients in life sciences and tech, two industries undergoing heightened patent-infringement battles and investor-driven lawsuits.

The litigation team’s success dovetails with Goodwin’s increasing work in shareholder activism and takeover defense, areas seeing a sharp uptick as investors pressure boards and management teams. To further strengthen that front, Goodwin recently brought on Leonard Wood, formerly of Sidley Austin, to spearhead its activism and takeover-defense group. His arrival reflects the firm’s intent to capitalize on a growing niche at the intersection of corporate governance and litigation.

M&A Excellence and Sector Diversification

While litigation brought substantial billings, M&A work remained Goodwin’s bedrock. The firm advised on several billion-dollar transactions in healthcare, real estate, fintech, and venture-capital spaces.

Private-equity and fund formation teams also delivered standout performances, advising both emerging managers and institutional investors on fund structures, exits, and secondary transactions. Goodwin’s long-standing relationships with venture-capital clients gave it a front-row seat to a market that—despite headwinds—continued to produce liquidity events and consolidation opportunities.

The firm’s healthcare and life-sciences practices were similarly buoyant, assisting biotech and pharmaceutical clients with mergers, licensing deals, and regulatory matters, particularly those tied to FDA and compliance concerns.

Leadership Transition and Vision for 2026

Looking ahead, Goodwin is preparing for a leadership transition set to take effect in October 2026. Joshua Klatzkin, a partner in the private-equity group, is slated to succeed Managing Partner Mark Bettencourt. Klatzkin, who has represented some of the firm’s largest fund clients, is expected to continue the firm’s trajectory of integrating transactional sophistication with cutting-edge litigation strategies.

McCusker emphasized that Goodwin’s success is not predicated on expansion through mergers—a popular trend among elite law firms—but rather through strategic discipline and client-focused innovation. “We’re not chasing mergers or headlines,” he said. “We’re building sustainable value through smarter structures and closer alignment with our clients’ long-term goals.”

Evolving Business Model and Alternative Fee Strategies

In a legal market increasingly demanding transparency and flexibility, Goodwin has embraced alternative fee arrangements (AFAs)—including fixed fees, success-based billing, and collaborations with litigation funders. These models have proven attractive to clients seeking predictability in high-stakes matters while allowing Goodwin to share in upside outcomes when favorable results are achieved.

The firm’s embrace of these progressive pricing structures has differentiated it from traditional competitors and contributed to steady client loyalty across industries.

Industry Context and Competitive Edge

Goodwin’s revenue growth roughly tracks broader trends in the Am Law 100, where leading firms reported an average increase of 11.4% in the first quarter of 2025, according to industry banking data. However, Goodwin’s consistent year-over-year trajectory and record revenue highlight its ability to maintain strong margins amid fierce competition for talent and slowing demand in certain transactional sectors.

By balancing its litigation boom with sustained M&A activity, the firm has created a resilient dual-engine model—one that positions it to weather market fluctuations more effectively than firms with narrower practice bases.

Future Outlook

As Goodwin continues to expand globally—particularly in New York, London, and Hong Kong—it is expected to double down on high-growth sectors like investment funds, fintech, healthcare, and ESG-driven corporate work. The firm’s 2033 strategic plan calls for ongoing investment in technology infrastructure, AI-enabled due-diligence tools, and enhanced client-service platforms.

With $2.7 billion in revenue, Goodwin has not only set a new internal record but also firmly secured its position among the most profitable global firms. The milestone reflects not just financial achievement, but a transformation in how modern firms structure, collaborate, and deliver legal services in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

