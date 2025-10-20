Florida Attorney General Launches Investigation into Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued criminal subpoenas to Roblox Corporation, marking a significant escalation in state-level scrutiny of the online gaming giant’s child safety practices. The subpoenas, announced Monday, are part of an investigation into allegations that Roblox has failed to adequately protect children from predators and harmful interactions on its platform.

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Uthmeier said his office is determined to hold the company accountable for what he described as systemic safety failures. “Roblox has created an environment where predators can easily access and exploit our children,” Uthmeier stated. “They enabled our kids to be abused, and they must answer for it.”

The Florida Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the subpoenas were issued under criminal authority, signaling the possibility of a broader probe into whether the company violated state or federal laws related to child exploitation, privacy, or online safety standards. Uthmeier emphasized that the state’s investigation will focus on uncovering potential evidence of criminal activity involving minors on the platform and determining whether Roblox profited from unsafe conditions.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Roblox Under Growing Scrutiny

Roblox, which boasts more than 200 million monthly active users—many of them children and teenagers—has been under mounting scrutiny over the past few years for safety issues. The platform allows users to create and play games designed by other users, but it has also faced criticism for enabling inappropriate content and interactions.

In October 2024, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Roblox of failing to protect children from predatory behavior and inappropriate content. The report alleged that, despite the company’s claims of having extensive safety systems, predators and exploitative behavior still thrive within the platform’s vast network of user-generated content.

While Roblox rejected Hindenburg’s claims as misleading, the controversy intensified public debate over whether online gaming platforms are doing enough to safeguard minors. The Florida investigation now places additional legal and political pressure on the company to demonstrate that it has effective protections in place.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Roblox’s Defense and Safety Initiatives

In response to the subpoenas and ongoing criticism, Roblox issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to user safety. The company emphasized that its safety systems include a combination of automated monitoring tools, AI-driven content filters, and human moderators who review user interactions around the clock.

The company has also been developing an age-estimation system that uses facial analysis and machine learning to verify users’ ages, aiming to better control access to certain chat and content features. Roblox has described this initiative as part of a larger effort to make the platform “the safest metaverse for kids and teens.”

Despite these assurances, critics argue that Roblox’s safety measures remain insufficient. Online safety experts have long warned that the platform’s open-world structure and user-generated content system create opportunities for predators to contact and groom children, often through private messages, group chats, or custom-designed games.

Broader Legal and Global Challenges

The Florida subpoenas are not the first legal challenge Roblox has faced concerning child safety. Earlier this year, the Attorney General of Louisiana filed a similar complaint against the company, citing failures in moderating interactions and preventing child exploitation.

Internationally, Roblox has also encountered growing resistance. Iraq recently announced a nationwide ban on the platform, citing concerns that it could expose children to sexual predators and extortion schemes. Other nations have reportedly begun reviewing Roblox’s policies following similar safety concerns.

In the United States, class action lawsuits have also been filed in California and other states, alleging that Roblox’s negligence has allowed predators to engage in abusive behavior on the platform. Several of these cases are still pending, and some have called for greater federal oversight of online platforms catering to minors.

Potential Legal and Policy Implications

The Florida Attorney General’s investigation could have far-reaching implications not only for Roblox but also for the broader online gaming industry. If prosecutors find evidence of criminal conduct or gross negligence, Roblox could face substantial fines, stricter operating restrictions, or mandated reforms to its moderation and safety systems.

Moreover, this case could prompt renewed legislative attention to child protection laws in digital spaces. Lawmakers across several states have proposed new regulations that would require platforms like Roblox to verify users’ ages, restrict chat features for minors, and provide transparency in how they moderate harmful content.

For now, the company remains under intense public and regulatory scrutiny. The subpoenas mark a new phase in the growing conflict between tech innovation and child protection — an issue that continues to challenge both regulators and the digital entertainment industry.

As Uthmeier concluded in his public statement, “Florida will not stand by while tech companies profit off our children’s vulnerability. We will use every tool available to ensure their safety and hold those accountable who fail to protect them.”

Whether this investigation leads to criminal charges, tighter regulations, or a broader reckoning for online gaming safety, it underscores a critical reality: the digital playground is no longer beyond the reach of the law.

Looking to make a difference in the legal field? Explore top legal career opportunities at LawCrossing.com — the most comprehensive legal job site for attorneys, paralegals, and law students nationwide.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More