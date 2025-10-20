Big Law Giant Exits Japan: O’Melveny and Myers to Close Tokyo Office

In a strategic realignment of its global footprint, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, one of the United States’ most established BigLaw firms, has announced that it will close its Tokyo office, marking the end of nearly four decades of operations in Japan. The move underscores the evolving dynamics of international legal markets, where firms increasingly reassess their physical presence amid changing client needs, local market demands, and leadership transitions.

Nearly 40 Years in Japan Comes to an End

O’Melveny’s Tokyo office—officially known as O’Melveny & Myers Gaikokuho Kyodojigyo Horitsu Jimusho—opened its doors in 1987, becoming one of the firm’s key footholds in Asia. Over the years, it built a strong reputation advising both Japanese and international clients on cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, and complex dispute resolution matters.

For much of its tenure, the Tokyo branch played a vital role in connecting Japanese corporations with U.S. markets and investors, particularly during the economic boom of the late 1980s and 1990s when outbound Japanese investments surged. The firm’s ability to combine local legal expertise through Japanese-qualified lawyers (bengoshi) with its deep U.S. legal knowledge gave it a competitive edge in handling cross-jurisdictional matters.

However, in 2025, O’Melveny announced plans to wind down its Tokyo operations, citing a strategic review of its business in Japan. The decision coincides with the retirement of Yoji Maeda, the firm’s long-serving Tokyo managing partner, who has been a cornerstone of O’Melveny’s Japan practice for over two decades. His departure appears to have prompted the firm to evaluate the long-term sustainability and strategic purpose of its Japan presence.

A Changing Legal Landscape in Japan

Japan has long been a challenging market for international law firms. Strict regulations around foreign lawyer partnerships, combined with a maturing domestic legal market and increasingly sophisticated Japanese law firms, have created hurdles for many global players. Over the past decade, several international firms have either downsized or closed their Tokyo offices, opting instead for a regional approach based out of Hong Kong, Singapore, or Seoul.

Sources familiar with O’Melveny’s operations note that while the Tokyo office remained profitable, the firm’s leadership likely determined that its client base could be effectively served from other Asian offices and through on-the-ground collaborations with Japanese firms.

This move follows a broader trend among BigLaw firms recalibrating their Asia strategies. Firms such as Baker Botts, Bingham McCutchen, and White & Case have made similar adjustments over the years, either consolidating or shifting resources to hubs offering greater growth potential and regulatory flexibility.

O’Melveny’s Strategic Shift and Continuing Asian Commitment

While the closure may signal an exit from Japan, O’Melveny remains deeply invested in Asia. The firm continues to maintain robust offices in key regional centers, including Beijing, Hong Kong, and Seoul, all of which handle cross-border transactions, international arbitration, and regulatory compliance for clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

In a statement, an O’Melveny spokesperson emphasized that the firm will “continue to serve Japanese clients through our broader Asian network and global platform,” underscoring that this move reflects a strategic realignment rather than a retreat. The firm’s leadership added that it remains committed to assisting Japanese corporations with their global operations, particularly in sectors like technology, finance, and energy.

Legacy of the Tokyo Office

During its nearly 40-year presence, O’Melveny’s Tokyo office earned a sterling reputation for advising both inbound and outbound clients. It played a pivotal role in U.S.–Japan M&A activity, helped negotiate international joint ventures, and represented major corporations in cross-border disputes and arbitrations. Its attorneys were also known for advising on Japanese labor law, corporate governance, and regulatory matters, providing comprehensive support to global businesses navigating the country’s intricate legal environment.

Yoji Maeda’s leadership was central to the Tokyo office’s enduring success. Having joined the firm in the early 2000s, Maeda guided the office through economic highs and lows, helping maintain O’Melveny’s relevance in a rapidly evolving legal market. His planned retirement marked a natural inflection point for the firm to reassess its Japan strategy.

Broader Implications for Global Law Firms

O’Melveny’s exit from Tokyo is part of a broader industry pattern. As law firms navigate cost pressures, client demands for more integrated global service models, and the rise of sophisticated local competitors, maintaining smaller, legacy offices in markets like Japan has become increasingly difficult to justify.

Moreover, clients’ needs have shifted toward flexibility and efficiency, often favoring regional teams capable of handling multi-jurisdictional issues without requiring a permanent local base. The pandemic and advancements in remote collaboration technology have further accelerated this transition.

For Japan, O’Melveny’s withdrawal highlights how even long-established players are reassessing their local strategies. However, it also opens opportunities for Japanese law firms to expand their international partnerships and fill any service gaps left behind.

Looking Ahead

As O’Melveny winds down its Tokyo office over the coming months, the firm will focus on ensuring a smooth transition for clients and staff. The move reflects both the changing nature of global legal work and the firm’s commitment to evolving with its clients’ needs.

The closure may mark the end of an era for O’Melveny’s physical presence in Japan, but its influence and legacy in the country’s legal and business circles are likely to endure. The firm’s strategic recalibration positions it to continue serving clients effectively—just from a different vantage point.

