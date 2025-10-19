Law Students

Law Schools Without AI Training Are Shortchanging Future Lawyers
Law Schools Without AI Training Are Shortchanging Future Lawyers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the legal profession faster than many could have imagined. From automated document review and research assistance to drafting and predictive analytics, AI is now deeply intertwined with how legal work gets done. Yet, despite these rapid developments, a surprising number of law schools have yet to incorporate formal AI training into their curricula—a gap that many experts warn could leave future lawyers at a serious disadvantage.

The Growing Divide Between Legal Education and Legal Practice

The legal industry has reached a turning point. Over the past few years, AI tools have become essential for handling time-intensive tasks that once required hours of manual labor. Legal professionals are now using AI platforms like Lexis+ AI, Westlaw Precision AI, and Bloomberg Law’s AI Assistant to accelerate research, generate briefs, and analyze case trends.

However, law schools—historically cautious when it comes to curriculum change—are lagging behind. Many institutions still focus almost exclusively on traditional research databases and analytical reasoning, without teaching students how AI works or how to use it responsibly. As a result, graduates may be entering the workforce with an incomplete skill set.

  
“Law schools that don’t train students in AI aren’t preparing them for the world they’re walking into,” said one legal technology expert. “In a few years, AI literacy will be as essential to legal practice as understanding Westlaw or writing a persuasive argument.”

Ethical and Professional Risks of Ignoring AI Training

The gap in AI education isn’t just about efficiency or keeping up with technology—it’s about ethics and professional competence. Under the American Bar Association’s Model Rule 1.1, lawyers must maintain competence in their practice, including an understanding of “the benefits and risks associated with relevant technology.” That means a lawyer who doesn’t understand how to verify AI outputs could inadvertently violate professional rules.

Courts have already seen the consequences. Since 2023, more than 280 federal and state court filings have included fake or “hallucinated” citations generated by AI tools. In one high-profile case, an attorney filed a brief with several fabricated cases, later explaining that they were unaware of AI’s tendency to generate false information. Judges have since issued sanctions and stern warnings about overreliance on generative tools without verification.

Without proper training during law school, new lawyers risk repeating these mistakes—undermining client trust, damaging reputations, and even facing disciplinary action.

The Case for Mandatory AI Education

Incorporating AI into legal education goes beyond just teaching students to use the latest apps. It requires helping them understand how AI works, why it makes mistakes, and how to ensure the accuracy of its outputs. This means covering fundamental topics such as:



  • How large language models (LLMs) function and why they can generate hallucinations.
  • The limits of algorithmic reasoning in legal interpretation.
  • Data privacy and confidentiality concerns when inputting client information into AI tools.
  • Ethical frameworks for using automation in legal tasks.

Some forward-thinking institutions are already taking action. A few U.S. and Canadian law schools have begun offering AI literacy courses, while others are integrating AI modules into traditional research and writing programs. However, these efforts remain scattered and inconsistent across the legal education landscape.

Resistance from Faculty and Institutions

Despite the growing urgency, resistance persists among some faculty members and administrators. Critics argue that AI tools are still evolving and should not be introduced into core legal education until they are more reliable. One professor from the University of British Columbia even stated that early versions of Lexis+ AI had significant limitations, recommending against its release to law students until those issues were resolved.

But experts say this approach misses the point. The goal of teaching AI isn’t to promote the use of imperfect tools—it’s to prepare students to engage with them critically and responsibly. Law schools can’t control which technologies graduates will encounter in practice; they can, however, teach future lawyers how to navigate them with caution and competence.

Balancing Tradition and Technology

Integrating AI training doesn’t mean abandoning traditional legal education. Core skills such as legal analysis, critical thinking, and persuasive writing remain the foundation of effective lawyering. AI can assist with drafting or research, but it cannot replace the nuanced judgment and reasoning that human lawyers bring to the table.

The key is to strike a balance—combining the timeless elements of legal education with forward-looking technological literacy. This hybrid approach ensures that students can adapt to a rapidly evolving profession while maintaining the ethical and intellectual rigor that defines the practice of law.

Preparing for the AI-Driven Future of Law

The legal industry is not waiting for academia to catch up. Law firms, corporate legal departments, and even government agencies are investing heavily in AI to streamline workflows and reduce costs. As AI continues to transform litigation, contract management, and client service, new lawyers will be expected to hit the ground running with a working knowledge of these tools.

For law schools, the message is clear: integrating AI education is no longer optional—it’s essential. The future of law will be shaped by professionals who not only understand the law but also know how to harness technology responsibly and effectively.

As one legal educator put it: “AI won’t replace lawyers—but lawyers who use AI will replace those who don’t.”

Law students and future attorneys who want to stay ahead of the curve should actively seek opportunities to build AI competency—through specialized courses, online certifications, or internships that emphasize legal technology.

For those exploring legal career opportunities with forward-thinking firms that embrace innovation, LawCrossing offers a wide range of listings from employers investing in the future of law.

Visit LawCrossing.com to find firms that are integrating AI into modern practice and setting the standard for tomorrow’s legal professionals.

