Alston and Bird Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Tax Leader to New York Office

Alston & Bird LLP continues to bolster its presence in the financial capital of the world, announcing the addition of Chaim Stern, a former senior tax executive at Goldman Sachs, as a partner in its Federal & International Tax Practice in New York.

This strategic hire underscores Alston & Birdâ€™s ongoing commitment to deepening its bench of experienced advisors capable of handling the complex and evolving tax needs of clients in private equity, asset management, and financial services.

A Veteran Tax Strategist Joins the Firm

Before joining Alston & Bird, Stern spent more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs, where he served as the head of tax for the firmâ€™s alternative asset management division. In that leadership role, he provided tax counsel on a wide range of investment structures and funds, spanning private equity, credit, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure investments.

Sternâ€™s work at Goldman Sachs involved guiding sophisticated tax strategies for multibillion-dollar global investments. His expertise includes designing efficient tax structures for cross-border transactions, navigating complex regulatory environments, and ensuring compliance with ever-changing international tax laws.

At Alston & Bird, Stern will focus on advising clients across private equity, credit funds, venture capital, and other alternative investment vehicles. His insights from years in-house at a global financial powerhouse are expected to provide Alston & Bird clients with a distinct competitive advantage in todayâ€™s intricate tax and investment landscape.

Enhancing Alston & Birdâ€™s Global Tax Capabilities

Alston & Bird has steadily expanded its tax practice to meet the growing demand for sophisticated tax advice among global businesses and institutional investors. With offices in key financial hubs such as New York, London, and Washington, D.C., the firm is well-positioned to assist clients in addressing both domestic and international tax challenges.

The addition of Stern enhances the firmâ€™s ability to counsel clients on fund formation, tax-efficient deal structuring, and compliance across jurisdictions. His experience also complements Alstonâ€™s established strengths in mergers and acquisitions, investment management, and financial services regulation.

In announcing the hire, firm leaders emphasized that Sternâ€™s extensive background in both the legal and financial sectors will contribute to Alston & Birdâ€™s reputation for delivering pragmatic, results-driven tax solutions. His arrival comes as global tax reforms and evolving financial regulations create new complexities for institutional investors.

A Timely Move Amid Increasing Tax Scrutiny

Sternâ€™s move to Alston & Bird coincides with a period of heightened global tax scrutiny and evolving regulatory landscapes. Multinational corporations and investment firms face increasing pressure to adapt to new tax frameworks, such as the OECDâ€™s global minimum tax rules and ongoing U.S. Treasury reforms.

Law firms are seeing growing demand for specialized expertise in structuring funds and investments to remain compliant while maintaining competitive returns. Sternâ€™s background â€” combining deep tax technical knowledge with firsthand experience managing tax operations at a global financial institution â€” positions him to provide valuable guidance to clients navigating these challenges.

His hiring reflects Alston & Birdâ€™s recognition that tax considerations have become integral to nearly every major business decision in finance and investment. From cross-border M&A deals to fund formations and capital markets transactions, sophisticated tax planning is now a defining factor for success.

Strategic Growth in New York

Alston & Birdâ€™s New York office has been a cornerstone of the firmâ€™s national and international operations. The addition of a partner with Sternâ€™s credentials further solidifies the firmâ€™s standing in one of the worldâ€™s most competitive legal markets.

The move aligns with the firmâ€™s broader strategy to recruit high-impact partners who can bridge the gap between legal insight and real-world financial operations. With Sternâ€™s arrival, the firm expects to deepen relationships with institutional clients and expand its footprint among investment managers, hedge funds, and private equity firms.

Firm leaders have expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to leverage Sternâ€™s knowledge to serve a broader array of clients in both traditional and alternative asset classes. His expertise will also play a role in mentoring the next generation of tax attorneys within the firm, ensuring continuity of excellence in the years ahead.

A Strong Future for Alston & Birdâ€™s Tax Practice

Founded in 1893, Alston & Bird has grown into one of the most respected law firms in the United States, recognized for its work in tax, corporate, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firmâ€™s tax practice is particularly renowned for advising clients on complex transactions, global compliance strategies, and innovative fund structures.

With the addition of Chaim Stern, Alston & Bird strengthens its ability to provide end-to-end tax counsel to financial institutions, multinational corporations, and investment funds navigating todayâ€™s dynamic market. His arrival is a signal of the firmâ€™s commitment to combining technical excellence with practical business acumen.

As global investment strategies continue to evolve, the integration of experienced professionals like Stern ensures Alston & Bird remains at the forefront of legal innovation in the tax and financial sectors.

About Alston & Bird LLP

Alston & Bird is an international law firm known for its exceptional client service and deep expertise across a wide range of practice areas, including corporate, litigation, tax, and intellectual property. With offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia, the firm is recognized for fostering a collaborative culture that values integrity, innovation, and excellence.

