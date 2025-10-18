Newsmax Coordinates to Resolve Legal-Fee Dispute in Voting Machine Defamation Matter

Conservative news outlet Newsmax Media is reportedly in settlement talks with its former legal counsel, Todd & Weld LLP, over an unpaid legal fee dispute connected to Newsmax’s defense in one of the most high-profile defamation cases of recent years — the litigation brought by Dominion Voting Systems following the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

According to court filings and public statements, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy has paused the legal proceedings for 30 days to allow both parties to negotiate a potential settlement. The pause, granted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, comes after Todd & Weld filed suit in September 2025, alleging that Newsmax still owes over $426,000 in unpaid legal fees and expenses.

Background of the Dispute

The fee dispute arises from Todd & Weld’s representation of Newsmax in defamation litigation initiated by Dominion Voting Systems, a company that became central to false claims alleging that its voting machines manipulated votes in favor of then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion’s defamation suit accused Newsmax of spreading baseless conspiracy theories that contributed to significant reputational harm and financial losses. To defend itself against these claims, Newsmax engaged several law firms, including Todd & Weld, led by partner Howard Cooper, a well-known attorney specializing in complex commercial and defamation law.

However, despite months of legal work and extensive filings, the relationship between the media network and its counsel soured over billing disputes. Todd & Weld alleged that Newsmax failed to pay the remaining balance for services rendered during its defense against Dominion’s claims.

In court filings, Newsmax maintained that it had already paid roughly 95% of the invoiced amount to the law firm. The company contends that the outstanding balance is under dispute because of disagreements regarding billing practices and attorney performance during the defamation proceedings.

Dominion Lawsuit and Broader Fallout

The fee dispute is the latest chapter in a string of legal challenges stemming from the false election fraud allegations circulated by several conservative outlets after the 2020 election.

Dominion Voting Systems has pursued multiple defamation suits against media organizations and public figures, including Fox News, One America News Network (OANN), Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell. These cases have resulted in several large settlements and ongoing litigation.

In August 2025, Newsmax agreed to pay approximately $67 million to settle Dominion’s defamation claims. The agreement came more than a year after the company also settled a similar lawsuit filed by Smartmatic International Holdings Ltd. for a reported $40 million in September 2024.

While the financial terms marked a significant hit to Newsmax, the settlements allowed the media outlet to avoid a lengthy and potentially damaging trial. However, these cases also highlighted the growing costs — both financial and reputational — of defending against election misinformation claims.

Court Developments and Next Steps

Judge Murphy’s 30-day stay on the fee litigation signals that both sides are actively seeking to avoid protracted court proceedings. Settlement discussions, if successful, could close another legal chapter for Newsmax, which has faced mounting expenses tied to multiple defamation and related legal disputes over the past several years.

Todd & Weld’s complaint details months of unpaid invoices and asserts that Newsmax benefited from the firm’s services throughout the Dominion case. Meanwhile, Newsmax has not yet formally filed a detailed response in court to the fee allegations, pending the outcome of current settlement talks.

Both parties have declined to comment publicly beyond court filings, but legal analysts say such fee disputes are not uncommon after large-scale litigation. According to experts, high-profile cases involving media organizations often generate extensive billing complexities, particularly when multiple firms collaborate across jurisdictions and billing standards vary.

Legal and Industry Implications

The Newsmax–Todd & Weld dispute underscores the intricate financial consequences of high-stakes defamation litigation. Beyond settlements and reputational damage, media outlets often face internal fallout — including disputes with counsel over unpaid fees, billing expectations, and performance reviews.

For law firms, the case is a reminder of the importance of detailed retainer agreements and transparent billing practices, especially when representing clients in politically sensitive or high-visibility matters. For media companies, it reflects the need for careful oversight of legal expenditures during protracted litigation.

As legal observers note, the case also highlights how defamation law and political speech remain deeply intertwined in the post-2020 media landscape. The unprecedented settlements in these voting machine lawsuits have reshaped how media organizations handle election-related reporting and commentary.

In the aftermath, several networks have revised internal editorial standards, implemented stricter fact-checking protocols, and adjusted their risk management strategies to avoid similar costly disputes.

Looking Ahead

With settlement discussions underway, both Newsmax and Todd & Weld appear eager to resolve their differences without further litigation. A negotiated resolution would mark another step in Newsmax’s broader effort to move past the legal turmoil stemming from its coverage of the 2020 election.

However, the case serves as a broader cautionary tale about the lasting ripple effects of misinformation — not just in public discourse, but within the legal and financial framework of the media industry itself.

As the 2026 election cycle approaches, outlets like Newsmax are likely to face renewed scrutiny over their coverage practices, legal compliance, and accountability to both audiences and the courts.

