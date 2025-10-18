Chicago Deal Scene Heats Up as Thompson Hine Snags Top Corporate Partner Robyn Axberg

Thompson Hine LLP, a nationally recognized business law firm, continues its strategic expansion in the Midwest with the addition of Robyn Axberg as a partner in its Corporate Transactions & Securities practice group in Chicago. Axberg joins from Polsinelli PC, where she was a shareholder specializing in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and middle-market transactions.

The move underscores Thompson Hine’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its transactional capabilities and reinforcing its presence in one of the nation’s most competitive legal markets. With Axberg’s extensive experience advising middle-market companies, the firm is poised to enhance its position as a trusted advisor to founder-led and privately held businesses navigating complex corporate deals.

A Veteran in Middle-Market and Private Company Transactions

Over her more than two decades in practice, Robyn Axberg has developed a reputation as a go-to lawyer for middle-market transactions. Her clients include closely held and family-owned companies, private equity investors, and entrepreneurs seeking counsel on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, recapitalizations, and governance matters.

Axberg’s work spans a wide range of industries, including insurance, fintech, manufacturing, hospitality, consumer products, and technology—sectors where deal activity has remained strong despite broader market uncertainty. She is known for her ability to combine strategic insight with practical business sense, helping clients structure deals that balance growth ambitions with risk management.

Strengthening the Firm’s Chicago Footprint

Thompson Hine opened its Chicago office in 2012, marking its first physical presence in the Midwest. Since then, the firm has steadily grown in the region, attracting top legal talent and expanding service offerings in key practice areas including corporate transactions, commercial finance, real estate, and litigation.

Axberg’s hire aligns with the firm’s broader goal of building a robust, full-service business law platform in Chicago capable of supporting companies through all stages of their growth. The firm’s Chicago-based attorneys have become increasingly active in representing middle-market companies in cross-border transactions and private equity deals, reflecting the region’s growing importance as a hub for business investment and innovation.

A Strong Focus on Founder-Led and Privately Held Companies

One of Axberg’s defining specialties is her focus on founder-led and privately held companies—a sector that demands both technical sophistication and a personalized approach. Many of these businesses, often family-owned or entrepreneur-driven, rely on legal advisors who can navigate the unique challenges of succession planning, capital raising, and exit strategies.

At Thompson Hine, Axberg will continue to advise clients on transactions involving mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and general corporate governance. Her approach emphasizes collaborative dealmaking, aligning legal solutions with clients’ long-term business goals.

Educational and Professional Background

Axberg earned her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, where she also served on the Loyola Law Journal. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Texas and is a member of the Illinois State Bar.

Her professional record includes decades of experience handling complex corporate transactions across multiple industries, making her a valuable addition to Thompson Hine’s growing Chicago team.

Commitment to Client-Centered Innovation

Thompson Hine is recognized nationally for its value-driven innovation and client service initiatives, including its SmartPaTH® program, which focuses on efficiency, transparency, and predictability in legal project management. The firm’s approach to client relationships emphasizes proactive communication and data-informed decision-making—attributes that align closely with Axberg’s client service philosophy.

Looking Ahead

With Axberg’s addition, Thompson Hine continues to position itself as a leader in the middle-market M&A sector. The firm’s strategic growth in Chicago reflects a broader national trend: law firms are increasingly investing in mid-market deal practices as privately held companies and private equity investors drive transactional activity.

The combination of Axberg’s practical experience and Thompson Hine’s established platform is expected to create new opportunities for clients across industries. Her leadership is also anticipated to contribute to the firm’s continued growth and innovation in corporate legal services.

