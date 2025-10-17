Provi Reaches Settlement in Antitrust Suit Against Southern Glazer’s

Online alcohol marketplace Provi has reached a major settlement in its long-running federal antitrust lawsuit against Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, closing a contentious chapter in a legal fight that tested the limits of innovation, market power, and fair competition in the U.S. alcohol distribution industry.

The settlement, announced earlier this week, marks a turning point for the Chicago-based tech platform, which has sought to revolutionize how alcohol is ordered, sold, and distributed nationwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Provi’s online marketplace will now be formally recognized as an approved ordering channel for Southern Glazer’s products — a significant development for both the company and its customers.

Background: The Fight for a Fair Marketplace

The dispute dates back to 2022, when Provi filed a high-profile lawsuit accusing Southern Glazer’s and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) — two of the nation’s largest liquor distributors — of anti-competitive practices.

According to Provi, both distributors intentionally blocked retailers from placing orders through its online marketplace, effectively trying to squeeze the platform out of the market. The complaint argued that this behavior not only harmed Provi’s business but also stifled innovation and forced retailers to rely on outdated, inefficient systems, limiting consumer choice and inflating prices across the industry.

Provi positioned itself as an emerging disruptor in a market historically dominated by a handful of powerful distributors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, centralized digital interface where bars, restaurants, and retailers can browse, compare, and order directly from multiple suppliers in one place. By streamlining transactions and enhancing transparency, Provi aimed to modernize an industry often criticized for its lack of technological advancement.

Southern Glazer’s and RNDC, however, vehemently denied all allegations. Both companies filed motions to dismiss the case, arguing that Provi’s claims did not meet the legal standard for proving monopolistic behavior or collusion.

The Court Battle: Judge Allows Key Claims to Proceed

In a significant decision in 2024, U.S. District Judge Nancy Maldonado in the Northern District of Illinois allowed Provi’s lawsuit to move forward. The court held that the company had presented enough evidence to support its allegations, including what it described as “direct evidence of defendants’ monopoly power.”

That ruling gave Provi critical leverage to pursue a settlement — and signaled that the court viewed the allegations as potentially credible under federal antitrust law.

Earlier this year, in July 2025, Provi announced a separate resolution with Republic National, which included a new collaborative agreement between the two. That deal set the stage for negotiations with Southern Glazer’s, culminating in this week’s announcement that all parties had agreed to settle.

A New Chapter for Provi and the Industry

The settlement carries far-reaching implications. For Provi, it represents validation of its mission to create a more open, efficient digital marketplace for alcohol distribution. The agreement also effectively grants the platform access to Southern Glazer’s enormous distribution network, which serves thousands of retailers, restaurants, and bars nationwide.

“This resolution affirms our commitment to building a modern, transparent, and inclusive marketplace that benefits the entire industry,” Provi said in a public statement. “We look forward to working with Southern Glazer’s to better serve retailers and suppliers through innovation and technology.”

For Southern Glazer’s, the deal could help ease regulatory scrutiny while signaling a willingness to embrace technological modernization. By recognizing Provi’s platform as a legitimate order channel, the distributor is opening the door to new digital efficiencies — an increasingly necessary step as the beverage alcohol industry continues to digitize.

The settlement also sends a message to other distributors and industry players: collaboration with digital platforms is no longer optional — it’s essential to staying competitive.

Legal Representation

The case, filed as Tiz, Inc. d/b/a Provi v. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits LLC, et al. (No. 1:22-cv-01648) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, featured prominent legal representation on both sides:

For Provi: Kalpana Srinivasan, Harry Susman, and Alex Kaplan of Susman Godfrey LLP; David Cross of Goodwin Procter LLP; and Megan Cunniff Church of MoloLamken LLP.

Kalpana Srinivasan, Harry Susman, and Alex Kaplan of Susman Godfrey LLP; David Cross of Goodwin Procter LLP; and Megan Cunniff Church of MoloLamken LLP. For Southern Glazer’s: James Mutchnik of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

James Mutchnik of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. For Republic National: Richard Krumholz of Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP.

The terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed, but both sides confirmed that the matter had been resolved amicably.

Industry Impact

Legal experts note that this case may set an informal precedent for how digital marketplace platforms can coexist — and even thrive — alongside entrenched industry giants. By choosing cooperation over continued litigation, both companies have signaled a broader industry shift toward integration, transparency, and digital transformation.

The alcohol sector, which historically lagged behind in adopting digital infrastructure, is now facing increasing pressure to modernize. Provi’s success could inspire new startups to innovate in adjacent areas such as logistics, compliance tracking, and e-commerce for regulated goods.

For legal professionals, the case also highlights evolving issues in antitrust law, digital competition, and technology-driven disruption — themes that are shaping legal markets across industries.

