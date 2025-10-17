Lawyers

Kirkland and Ellis Promotes Record Number of Lawyers to Partner in 2025
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Kirkland and Ellis Promotes Record Number of Lawyers to Partner in 2025

Kirkland & Ellis, the world’s highest-grossing law firm, has once again set a new milestone—promoting the largest partner class in its history. The Chicago-based powerhouse, known for its dominance in private equity, restructuring, and complex litigation, has elevated a record-breaking number of attorneys to the partnership ranks, surpassing last year’s historic class of 205.

While the firm has not yet released an official public statement confirming the exact number of new partners, sources close to the matter revealed that this year’s class exceeds the previous record. The promotions highlight Kirkland’s continued commitment to expanding its leadership pipeline and rewarding exceptional performance across its global offices.

A Tradition of Growth and Excellence

This announcement follows a consistent pattern of large-scale promotions in recent years. In 2023, the firm promoted 205 attorneys to partner; in 2022, 193 attorneys; and in 2021, 151 attorneys. The steady upward trajectory underscores Kirkland’s aggressive expansion strategy and its ability to sustain unparalleled revenue growth.

  
What
Where


According to data, Kirkland’s revenue surged by approximately 82% since 2020, reaching nearly $9 billion in 2024. This impressive growth cements its position as the first law firm in history to cross that threshold, solidifying its reputation as both a financial and legal industry leader.

Breaking with Tradition: A Quiet Announcement

Unlike previous years, Kirkland & Ellis chose not to make a formal public announcement regarding its 2025 partner promotions. Historically, the firm would publish the list in early October, highlighting the attorneys being elevated across its U.S. and international offices. The decision to keep this year’s promotions under wraps suggests a subtle shift in internal communications—possibly reflecting the firm’s preference for discretion amid intense industry scrutiny.

Even without a formal press release, the news of Kirkland’s record-setting class has quickly spread throughout the legal community. For many, the scale of this promotion round reinforces Kirkland’s continued dominance in the global legal market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Path to Partnership at Kirkland

The firm’s partner promotion model is known for being rigorous and highly selective. Most new partners are elevated after around six years of practice, reflecting both professional maturity and business acumen. However, unlike equity partners, these newly promoted attorneys typically enter as non-equity partners—a distinction that aligns with Kirkland’s tiered partnership structure.

Junior partners often take on significant leadership roles in client relationships, business development, and case management, while continuing to demonstrate the entrepreneurial mindset that defines Kirkland’s culture. Over time, those who excel may be invited to join the equity partnership, where they share in the firm’s profits.



This two-tier system—while demanding—has allowed Kirkland to scale aggressively without diluting profitability. It also ensures a deep bench of rising leaders capable of sustaining the firm’s growth and client service excellence.

A Global Footprint and Unmatched Influence

Kirkland & Ellis operates from key financial centers including Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles, with additional offices across Europe and Asia. The firm’s global reach gives its partners access to high-value work across industries such as private equity, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, white-collar defense, and complex commercial litigation.

The firm’s robust transactional practice, particularly in private equity, has been instrumental in driving revenue growth. Major clients such as Bain Capital, Blackstone, and Vista Equity Partners have long relied on Kirkland’s lawyers for high-stakes dealmaking and dispute resolution. This steady stream of billion-dollar mandates has kept Kirkland at the top of the Am Law 100 rankings for several years running.

Cultural Impact and Competitive Position

Internally, Kirkland is known for its meritocratic, performance-driven culture—where success is rewarded and advancement is based on results rather than tenure. The firm’s management approach gives individual lawyers significant autonomy, allowing them to develop client relationships and business strategies independently. This entrepreneurial culture is a major reason Kirkland has attracted—and retained—top legal talent from across the world.

By continuing to expand its partnership ranks, the firm reinforces its commitment to career progression and leadership development within its own ranks. For many associates, the prospect of making partner at Kirkland remains one of the most prestigious achievements in the legal profession.

Industry Implications: Setting the Benchmark

Kirkland’s record promotions send a powerful signal to the broader legal market. As many large firms have slowed hiring and reduced partnership promotions due to economic uncertainty, Kirkland’s expansion stands out as a statement of confidence in its financial stability and growth trajectory.

Other major law firms—including Latham & Watkins, Skadden Arps, and Sidley Austin—are likely to take note of Kirkland’s strategy. The move may further intensify competition among top firms to attract and retain elite associates, especially those with strong client-development potential.

Moreover, the decision not to publicly announce the promotions may indicate a quiet evolution in how major firms handle internal growth—balancing public visibility with a focus on internal recognition and retention.

Conclusion

Kirkland & Ellis’s record-setting partner promotions underscore its unmatched momentum in the legal world. The firm’s ability to continue growing, even amid market headwinds, reflects its strategic foresight, disciplined leadership, and deep client relationships.

By investing in the next generation of leaders, Kirkland ensures that its legacy of excellence continues well into the future. The expanded partnership class is not only a testament to the firm’s success but also a signal to the entire industry that Kirkland & Ellis remains the benchmark for performance, innovation, and opportunity in BigLaw.

If you’re inspired by Kirkland’s success and want to take your legal career to the next level, explore exclusive legal job opportunities at LawCrossing—the leading platform for direct-from-employer legal jobs.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney – Criminal Defense

USA-NY-Goshen

The Legal Aid Society of Orange County is seeking passionate attorneys to represent indigent clients...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Family Law

USA-NY-Goshen

The Legal Aid Society of Orange County is seeking passionate attorneys to represent indigent clients...

Apply now

Litigation Associate - Bay Area Firm

USA-CA-Mountain View

Motivated attorney sought by established firm for litigation position.   Candidate should ...

Apply now

Commercial Bankruptcy Associate

USA-NC-Winston Salem

Our Bankruptcy Team is searching for an associate with at least three years of bankruptcy experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

BigLaw Firms Turn to Law Students for Recruiting: A New Era in Legal Talent Outreach BigLaw Firms Turn to Law Students for Recruiting: A New Era in Legal Talent Outreach
Law Students

BigLaw Firms Turn to Law Students for Recruiting: A New Era in Legal Talent Outreach
Your 2025 Legal Resume Refresh Guide Your 2025 Legal Resume Refresh Guide
Legal Career Resources

Your 2025 Legal Resume Refresh Guide
First-Year Associate Survival Guide — What Law School Didn’t Teach You First-Year Associate Survival Guide — What Law School Didn’t Teach You
Lawyers

First-Year Associate Survival Guide — What Law School Didn’t Teach You
From BigLaw to In-House at Disney: Rosemarie Ring’s Next Move From BigLaw to In-House at Disney: Rosemarie Ring’s Next Move
Lawyers

From BigLaw to In-House at Disney: Rosemarie Ring’s Next Move
Apple Hit with Lawsuit Alleging Illegal Use of Copyrighted Books to Train “Apple Intelligence” AI Apple Hit with Lawsuit Alleging Illegal Use of Copyrighted Books to Train “Apple Intelligence” AI
Legal News

Apple Hit with Lawsuit Alleging Illegal Use of Copyrighted Books to Train “Apple Intelligence” AI
White House Confirms Major Federal Layoffs Amid Prolonged Government Shutdown White House Confirms Major Federal Layoffs Amid Prolonged Government Shutdown
Breaking News

White House Confirms Major Federal Layoffs Amid Prolonged Government Shutdown
Unveiling the 2025 Legal Salary Calculator: Discover What Attorneys Really Earn Across the U.S. Unveiling the 2025 Legal Salary Calculator: Discover What Attorneys Really Earn Across the U.S.
Lawyers

Unveiling the 2025 Legal Salary Calculator: Discover What Attorneys Really Earn Across the U.S.
BCG Attorney Search Reveals Why Attorneys Delay Firm Moves—and How to Turn Hesitation into Offers[p BCG Attorney Search Reveals Why Attorneys Delay Firm Moves—and How to Turn Hesitation into Offers
Legal Career Resources

BCG Attorney Search Reveals Why Attorneys Delay Firm Moves—and How to Turn Hesitation into Offers[p
From Bar Exam to Offer Letter: A Strategic Roadmap for Aspiring Attorneys From Bar Exam to Offer Letter: A Strategic Roadmap for Aspiring Attorneys
Lawyers

From Bar Exam to Offer Letter: A Strategic Roadmap for Aspiring Attorneys
Golden Gate University Seeks California Accreditation to Relaunch Its Law School Golden Gate University Seeks California Accreditation to Relaunch Its Law School
Breaking News

Golden Gate University Seeks California Accreditation to Relaunch Its Law School

Legal Career Resources

October 17, 2025 ICE and Border Patrol Agents to Continue Receiving Pay During Government Shutdown

As the U.S. government shutdown drags on, a select group of federal law enforcement officers will continue to receive their paychecks—an exception that has sparked questions about fairness, funding legality, and political motivations. According to internal documents and statements from […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top