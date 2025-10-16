Sidley Austin Expands Sanctions Practice with Addition of Maura Rezendes to Washington, D.C. Office

Sidley Austin LLP has strengthened its Washington, D.C. office with the addition of Maura Rezendes as a partner, marking a strategic expansion of the firm’s Global Arbitration, Trade, and Advocacy practice. Rezendes, a recognized authority on U.S. economic sanctions, brings a wealth of experience advising financial institutions and corporate clients on navigating the increasingly complex landscape of international trade regulations and sanctions enforcement.

Before joining Sidley, Rezendes held a prominent role at the combined Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling firm, where she provided comprehensive guidance on U.S. sanctions administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Her work encompassed advising clients on regulatory compliance, transactional matters, internal investigations, enforcement actions, and representation before OFAC in licensing and regulatory approval processes. Her expertise spans a broad range of industries, including banking, energy, and multinational corporations, positioning her as a trusted advisor for navigating high-stakes sanctions and trade compliance challenges.

In her new role at Sidley, Rezendes will focus on helping clients manage the evolving sanctions landscape, including compliance with U.S. economic sanctions, navigating licensing requests, and representing clients in enforcement matters. Her addition bolsters Sidley’s already robust Global Arbitration, Trade, and Advocacy practice, which is widely recognized for its experience in international trade, economic sanctions, and cross-border regulatory matters.

“Maura brings exceptional knowledge and experience in sanctions and international trade compliance, which will be invaluable to our clients,” said a spokesperson for Sidley Austin. “Her addition strengthens our capabilities in regulatory and enforcement matters and reflects our commitment to providing clients with leading counsel on complex global issues.”

Rezendes’ practice at Sidley is expected to address the increasing demand for counsel in the wake of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the expansion of sanctions programs targeting specific countries, industries, and individuals. U.S. sanctions law has grown increasingly sophisticated, requiring careful analysis and strategic planning to ensure compliance while advancing business objectives. Rezendes’ depth of experience in both advisory and enforcement matters uniquely positions her to guide clients through these challenges, whether they involve routine compliance or complex licensing and dispute resolution matters.

The addition of Rezendes comes as firms across the legal sector are responding to growing demand for specialized sanctions and trade expertise. Businesses engaged in international commerce face significant exposure to regulatory and reputational risk if they fail to comply with sanctions regimes. The need for sophisticated counsel has become particularly acute in light of evolving geopolitical tensions, U.S. sanctions targeting foreign governments, and increased enforcement activity by OFAC. Sidley’s move to expand its sanctions capabilities with a partner of Rezendes’ caliber underscores the firm’s proactive approach to client service and thought leadership in international trade law.

Rezendes’ career has been marked by a commitment to delivering strategic advice in high-pressure environments. At her previous firm, she successfully represented clients in matters involving complex licensing requests, internal investigations, and voluntary disclosures to regulatory authorities. Her experience navigating sensitive enforcement matters has helped clients mitigate risk while maintaining compliance with U.S. sanctions regulations, highlighting her ability to balance legal strategy with practical business considerations.

Sidley Austin’s Washington, D.C. office is a hub for the firm’s regulatory, enforcement, and trade practices, making it an ideal platform for Rezendes’ expertise. By expanding its sanctions practice, the firm aims to provide clients with comprehensive guidance on cross-border transactions, trade compliance, and dispute resolution. This strategic addition strengthens Sidley’s position as a leading global law firm capable of addressing both domestic and international regulatory challenges.

For clients, the appointment of Rezendes represents an opportunity to access a deeper bench of sanctions and trade expertise. Her practice will focus on anticipating regulatory developments, structuring transactions to ensure compliance, and representing clients in interactions with OFAC and other regulatory bodies. This holistic approach aligns with Sidley’s commitment to delivering integrated legal solutions that address the full spectrum of client needs in complex international matters.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Rezendes is recognized for her thought leadership in the field of sanctions and trade law. She frequently advises clients on emerging trends, best practices, and regulatory developments, helping organizations navigate legal risks in an increasingly interconnected global economy. Her reputation as a leading expert in economic sanctions complements Sidley’s existing team and enhances the firm’s ability to provide sophisticated, client-focused advice.

The addition of Rezendes highlights a broader trend in the legal market where firms are prioritizing specialized expertise to meet the demands of clients operating in highly regulated industries. As U.S. and international sanctions regimes continue to evolve, the ability to anticipate and respond to regulatory changes is becoming a critical component of effective legal strategy. By expanding its team with a partner of Rezendes’ experience, Sidley Austin positions itself to deliver both strategic foresight and practical guidance in the complex world of international trade law.

Maura Rezendes’ move to Sidley Austin reflects the firm’s strategic vision of growth in regulatory and enforcement practices and underscores its dedication to providing top-tier counsel in economic sanctions and international trade matters. Clients of Sidley can now leverage her extensive knowledge and experience to navigate challenging regulatory environments, mitigate risk, and capitalize on opportunities in global commerce.

