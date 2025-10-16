Lawyers

San Francisco Litigator Chris Stecher Joins Frost Brown Todd to Bolster California Litigation Practice
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
San Francisco Litigator Chris Stecher Joins Frost Brown Todd to Bolster California Litigation Practice

Frost Brown Todd (FBT), a national law firm known for its robust business and commercial litigation capabilities, has announced the addition of Chris Stecher as a partner in its San Francisco office. Stecher joins the firm’s Business & Commercial Litigation practice group, further enhancing FBT’s growing presence in California and reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive legal solutions to clients across diverse industries.

Stecher brings more than 20 years of litigation experience to Frost Brown Todd, having developed a reputation for skillfully representing clients in complex disputes across securities, employment, and business law matters. Over the course of his career, he has guided both corporate and individual clients through high-stakes disputes, successfully managing every stage of litigation from pre-suit investigation to trial and arbitration.

Prior to joining FBT, Stecher was a partner at Keesal, Young & Logan, where he honed his expertise in securities arbitration and employment law. He has represented brokerage firms, financial advisors, and employers in a wide array of matters, including wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour disputes. Additionally, Stecher has extensive experience handling business-related litigation, encompassing restrictive covenants, trade secrets, defamation, breach of contract, and trademark infringement claims.

  
What
Where


Stecher is also well-versed in appellate advocacy. He has prepared appellate briefs for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and has argued cases before the California Courts of Appeal, demonstrating his ability to navigate complex procedural and substantive legal issues. Beyond litigation, he advises clients on critical business and employment matters, such as employee discipline, compensation and benefits, non-compete agreements, wage and hour compliance, and adherence to local, state, and federal regulatory requirements.

Throughout his career, Stecher has received numerous professional accolades, reflecting his dedication to legal excellence. His honors include recognition from America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators®, Lawdragon’s Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers, and 500 Leading Litigators in America. He has also been named among San Francisco Magazine’s Top Attorneys in Northern California. These recognitions underscore his consistent track record of delivering high-quality legal representation and strategic guidance to clients in complex and high-stakes matters.

In addition to his legal practice, Stecher is deeply involved in professional and community service. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Federal Bar Association’s Northern District of California Chapter, where he currently holds the position of President-Elect. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for California ChangeLawyers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving legal access and advancing diversity in the profession. Beyond these leadership roles, Stecher actively participates in the St. Thomas More Society in San Francisco and volunteers as a youth sports and mock trial coach, demonstrating his commitment to mentoring and giving back to his community.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Frost Brown Todd, with its nationwide reach, represents a wide spectrum of clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to emerging growth companies. The firm is recognized for advising clients in business transactions and litigation across industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, real estate, construction, energy, and manufacturing. By adding Stecher to its San Francisco office, FBT strengthens its ability to serve clients facing increasingly complex business, regulatory, and litigation challenges, particularly on the West Coast.

Stecher’s addition comes at a time when Frost Brown Todd is strategically expanding its footprint in California. The firm’s growing team in the region reflects its long-term commitment to providing high-quality legal services tailored to the needs of a dynamic and evolving business environment. With Stecher’s extensive experience in both litigation and client advisory roles, FBT clients can expect enhanced guidance and representation across a wide array of commercial and employment matters.



Commenting on the addition, a Frost Brown Todd spokesperson said, “Chris Stecher is a highly accomplished litigator with a wealth of experience in securities, employment, and complex business litigation. His expertise and leadership further strengthen our San Francisco office and align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service to clients throughout California and beyond.”

Stecher expressed enthusiasm about joining FBT, stating, “I am excited to join Frost Brown Todd and collaborate with a team of dedicated and talented attorneys. The firm’s culture of client-focused service and commitment to excellence makes it an ideal environment to continue delivering top-tier legal solutions to businesses and individuals navigating complex legal challenges.”

With this strategic hire, Frost Brown Todd positions itself to continue its trajectory of growth while offering clients a strong combination of litigation experience, industry knowledge, and strategic insight. Stecher’s arrival enhances the firm’s capacity to address the evolving legal needs of clients in California and across the United States, solidifying its reputation as a leading national law firm.

About Frost Brown Todd
Frost Brown Todd is a national, full-service law firm serving clients in diverse industries, including insurance, financial services, manufacturing, technology, energy, healthcare, real estate, and construction. The firm is recognized for its deep expertise in litigation, business transactions, labor and employment, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. FBT attorneys are frequently acknowledged as leaders in their practice areas by clients, peers, and industry organizations. The firm remains committed to delivering practical, results-driven legal solutions to meet the complex and evolving needs of its clients.

Looking for Your Next Legal Career Move?
With top law firms like Frost Brown Todd actively growing their teams, now is the perfect time for attorneys and legal professionals to explore new opportunities. Visit LawCrossing to find the latest legal job openings nationwide and take your career to the next level.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Associate – Computer Hardware & Software

USA-VA-Reston

Finnegan’s Electrical and Computer Technology litigation and Patent Trial and Appeal...

Apply now

Litigation Associate – Computer Hardware & Software

USA-CA-Palo Alto

Finnegan’s Electrical and Computer Technology litigation and Patent Trial and Appeal...

Apply now

Litigation Associate – Computer Hardware & Software

USA-MA-Boston

Finnegan’s Electrical and Computer Technology litigation and Patent Trial and Appeal...

Apply now

Litigation Associate – Computer Hardware & Software

USA-GA-Atlanta

Finnegan’s Electrical and Computer Technology litigation and Patent Trial and Appeal...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Commercial Litigation Emerges as the Legal Industry’s Growth Engine Commercial Litigation Emerges as the Legal Industry’s Growth Engine
Legal Career Resources

Commercial Litigation Emerges as the Legal Industry’s Growth Engine
BigLaw’s Push to Expand Litigation Practices BigLaw’s Push to Expand Litigation Practices
Legal Career Resources

BigLaw’s Push to Expand Litigation Practices
U.S. Politics Sparks a Law School Application Boom Across the Nation U.S. Politics Sparks a Law School Application Boom Across the Nation
Law Students

U.S. Politics Sparks a Law School Application Boom Across the Nation
Corporate and Litigation Powerhouses Unite in BigLaw’s Latest Landmark Merger Corporate and Litigation Powerhouses Unite in BigLaw’s Latest Landmark Merger
Breaking News

Corporate and Litigation Powerhouses Unite in BigLaw’s Latest Landmark Merger
Elite Colleges Challenge Law Firm’s Funding in Antitrust Class Certification Elite Colleges Challenge Law Firm's Funding in Antitrust Class Certification
Law Students

Elite Colleges Challenge Law Firm’s Funding in Antitrust Class Certification
Elite Law Firm Partners Now Earning $25 Million and Above: 2025–2026 Rainmaker Compensation Report Elite Law Firm Partners Now Earning $25 Million and Above: 2025–2026 Rainmaker Compensation Report
Legal Career Resources

Elite Law Firm Partners Now Earning $25 Million and Above: 2025–2026 Rainmaker Compensation Report
Genesis, Now Bankrupt, Suspends Legal Claims Against Its Owners and Staff Genesis, Now Bankrupt, Suspends Legal Claims Against Its Owners and Staff
Legal News

Genesis, Now Bankrupt, Suspends Legal Claims Against Its Owners and Staff
Top 25 U.S. Law Firms Based on Prestige, Lifestyle and Compensation Top 25 U.S. Law Firms Based on Prestige, Lifestyle and Compensation
Legal Career Resources

Top 25 U.S. Law Firms Based on Prestige, Lifestyle and Compensation
The Complete Attorney Career Guide—Your Essential Roadmap to Legal Career Success The Complete Attorney Career Guide—Your Essential Roadmap to Legal Career Success
Lawyers

The Complete Attorney Career Guide—Your Essential Roadmap to Legal Career Success
Kirkland Sidesteps Public Partner Announcements, Signaling a New Era of Discretion Kirkland Sidesteps Public Partner Announcements, Signaling a New Era of Discretion
Breaking News

Kirkland Sidesteps Public Partner Announcements, Signaling a New Era of Discretion

Legal Career Resources

October 15, 2025 Why Legal Career Specialization Is Now a Must-Have for Attorneys

In today’s hyper-competitive legal market, being “open to anything” is no longer a winning strategy. A new BCG Attorney Search analysis reveals that attorneys who specialize—whether by practice area, geography, or industry—secure dramatically more interviews, stronger offers, and faster career […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top