San Francisco Litigator Chris Stecher Joins Frost Brown Todd to Bolster California Litigation Practice

Frost Brown Todd (FBT), a national law firm known for its robust business and commercial litigation capabilities, has announced the addition of Chris Stecher as a partner in its San Francisco office. Stecher joins the firm’s Business & Commercial Litigation practice group, further enhancing FBT’s growing presence in California and reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive legal solutions to clients across diverse industries.

Stecher brings more than 20 years of litigation experience to Frost Brown Todd, having developed a reputation for skillfully representing clients in complex disputes across securities, employment, and business law matters. Over the course of his career, he has guided both corporate and individual clients through high-stakes disputes, successfully managing every stage of litigation from pre-suit investigation to trial and arbitration.

Prior to joining FBT, Stecher was a partner at Keesal, Young & Logan, where he honed his expertise in securities arbitration and employment law. He has represented brokerage firms, financial advisors, and employers in a wide array of matters, including wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour disputes. Additionally, Stecher has extensive experience handling business-related litigation, encompassing restrictive covenants, trade secrets, defamation, breach of contract, and trademark infringement claims.

Stecher is also well-versed in appellate advocacy. He has prepared appellate briefs for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and has argued cases before the California Courts of Appeal, demonstrating his ability to navigate complex procedural and substantive legal issues. Beyond litigation, he advises clients on critical business and employment matters, such as employee discipline, compensation and benefits, non-compete agreements, wage and hour compliance, and adherence to local, state, and federal regulatory requirements.

Throughout his career, Stecher has received numerous professional accolades, reflecting his dedication to legal excellence. His honors include recognition from America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators®, Lawdragon’s Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers, and 500 Leading Litigators in America. He has also been named among San Francisco Magazine’s Top Attorneys in Northern California. These recognitions underscore his consistent track record of delivering high-quality legal representation and strategic guidance to clients in complex and high-stakes matters.

In addition to his legal practice, Stecher is deeply involved in professional and community service. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Federal Bar Association’s Northern District of California Chapter, where he currently holds the position of President-Elect. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for California ChangeLawyers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving legal access and advancing diversity in the profession. Beyond these leadership roles, Stecher actively participates in the St. Thomas More Society in San Francisco and volunteers as a youth sports and mock trial coach, demonstrating his commitment to mentoring and giving back to his community.

Frost Brown Todd, with its nationwide reach, represents a wide spectrum of clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to emerging growth companies. The firm is recognized for advising clients in business transactions and litigation across industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, real estate, construction, energy, and manufacturing. By adding Stecher to its San Francisco office, FBT strengthens its ability to serve clients facing increasingly complex business, regulatory, and litigation challenges, particularly on the West Coast.

Stecher’s addition comes at a time when Frost Brown Todd is strategically expanding its footprint in California. The firm’s growing team in the region reflects its long-term commitment to providing high-quality legal services tailored to the needs of a dynamic and evolving business environment. With Stecher’s extensive experience in both litigation and client advisory roles, FBT clients can expect enhanced guidance and representation across a wide array of commercial and employment matters.

Commenting on the addition, a Frost Brown Todd spokesperson said, “Chris Stecher is a highly accomplished litigator with a wealth of experience in securities, employment, and complex business litigation. His expertise and leadership further strengthen our San Francisco office and align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service to clients throughout California and beyond.”

Stecher expressed enthusiasm about joining FBT, stating, “I am excited to join Frost Brown Todd and collaborate with a team of dedicated and talented attorneys. The firm’s culture of client-focused service and commitment to excellence makes it an ideal environment to continue delivering top-tier legal solutions to businesses and individuals navigating complex legal challenges.”

With this strategic hire, Frost Brown Todd positions itself to continue its trajectory of growth while offering clients a strong combination of litigation experience, industry knowledge, and strategic insight. Stecher’s arrival enhances the firm’s capacity to address the evolving legal needs of clients in California and across the United States, solidifying its reputation as a leading national law firm.

About Frost Brown Todd

Frost Brown Todd is a national, full-service law firm serving clients in diverse industries, including insurance, financial services, manufacturing, technology, energy, healthcare, real estate, and construction. The firm is recognized for its deep expertise in litigation, business transactions, labor and employment, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. FBT attorneys are frequently acknowledged as leaders in their practice areas by clients, peers, and industry organizations. The firm remains committed to delivering practical, results-driven legal solutions to meet the complex and evolving needs of its clients.

