Johnson and Johnson Faces First U.K. Lawsuits Alleging Its Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, is now facing its first legal battle in the United Kingdom over claims that its talc-based baby powder caused cancer. This new wave of litigation marks a significant expansion of the decades-long controversy surrounding the safety of J&J’s iconic product—one that has already led to thousands of lawsuits in the United States and billions of dollars in potential liabilities.

Over 3,000 British Claimants File Suit

According to filings made public this week, more than 3,000 individuals are pursuing damages against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue UK Limited, the consumer health company that was spun off from J&J in 2023. The claims were filed in the English High Court and allege that long-term use of J&J’s talc-based baby powder led to serious illnesses, including ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

The lawsuits, organized by KP Law, argue that J&J’s baby powder contained carcinogenic asbestos fibers and that the company failed to warn consumers about the potential health risks associated with its use. Claimants say they relied on J&J’s assurances that the baby powder was “pure and safe,” and many continued to use it for decades—on themselves or their children—before later being diagnosed with cancer.

These claims span nearly six decades, covering alleged product use from 1965 through 2023, before J&J and Kenvue completely discontinued the sale of talc-based baby powder in favor of a cornstarch alternative.

J&J and Kenvue Push Back Against Allegations

Johnson & Johnson has long denied that its baby powder contains asbestos or poses any health hazard. In response to the U.K. lawsuits, J&J referred all inquiries to Kenvue, noting that its former subsidiary retains responsibility and liability for talc-related litigation outside North America as part of the companies’ separation agreement.

Kenvue, for its part, issued a statement strongly rejecting the claims, asserting that its talc products are safe and that “decades of independent scientific testing” have shown no link between talc use and cancer. The company also emphasized that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators have not found definitive evidence of asbestos contamination in cosmetic talc products.

A Global Legal Battle

The U.K. cases mirror the legal onslaught J&J continues to face in the United States, where the company is contending with tens of thousands of similar lawsuits. Plaintiffs in those cases allege that J&J’s talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma and that the company covered up internal studies showing potential risks.

To manage the flood of litigation, J&J previously attempted to resolve the claims through bankruptcy proceedings—a strategy often referred to as the “Texas Two-Step.” Under this maneuver, J&J created a subsidiary to absorb its talc liabilities and then filed for bankruptcy protection in hopes of securing a global settlement. However, U.S. courts rejected this approach three separate times, ruling that the company was too financially stable to qualify for bankruptcy protection.

Earlier this month, a U.S. jury awarded $966 million to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma allegedly caused by J&J’s baby powder. The verdict is among the largest ever in a talc case and underscores the growing financial exposure the company faces.

Legal Framework Differences: U.K. vs. U.S.

While the allegations echo those seen across U.S. courtrooms, the legal system in the United Kingdom handles such claims differently. U.K. courts generally do not award punitive damages—the large, punishment-based sums common in American civil verdicts. Instead, British courts focus on compensatory damages, meant to reimburse victims for the actual harm suffered, such as medical costs, pain and suffering, and lost income.

That said, “exemplary damages” can still be awarded in the U.K. in cases where a company’s conduct is found to be especially egregious or deceitful, though these sums are typically far smaller than U.S. punitive awards. Moreover, unlike in the U.S., where juries often decide such cases, civil litigation in the U.K. is determined by judges, which may lead to more measured outcomes.

According to KP Law, the British talc litigation could be worth up to £1 billion (approximately $1.34 billion) if the claimants are successful. The firm expects the proceedings to take several years, given the complexity and number of plaintiffs involved.

J&J’s Global Shift Away from Talc

In 2020, amid mounting public concern and ongoing lawsuits in the U.S., J&J announced it would stop selling talc-based baby powder in North America, citing declining demand and “misinformation” surrounding the product’s safety. By 2023, the company extended that decision globally, replacing its talc formula with a cornstarch-based version that it says offers the same benefits without controversy.

Despite this change, J&J continues to maintain that its talc products are safe and that the shift was made to “simplify its product portfolio” rather than as an admission of fault. The company insists that multiple scientific and regulatory reviews have failed to find a causal connection between cosmetic talc and cancer.

What’s Next for the U.K. Litigation

Legal experts note that the U.K. lawsuits could set a significant precedent for mass tort litigation outside the United States. If the High Court finds merit in the claims, it may open the door for additional lawsuits across Europe and beyond, potentially creating new liabilities for both J&J and Kenvue.

Kenvue has stated that it intends to vigorously defend the lawsuits and remains confident that scientific evidence will support its position. Meanwhile, claimant lawyers say this case represents a crucial step toward accountability for thousands of British consumers who believe they were misled by one of the world’s most trusted household brands.

Conclusion

As Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue prepare to battle these claims in court, the case underscores a broader question about corporate responsibility, product safety, and the long-term consequences of consumer trust. With billions already at stake in the U.S. and potentially more in Europe, J&J’s talc saga shows no signs of ending soon.

