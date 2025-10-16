Foley and Lardner Expands D.C. Litigation Practice with Two New Partners

Foley & Lardner LLP continues its strategic expansion by welcoming two seasoned litigation partners—Jason Levine and Teresa Taylor—to its Washington, D.C. office. The new hires underscore the firm’s commitment to growing its presence in the nation’s capital and enhancing its litigation, antitrust, and government enforcement capabilities.

The move is part of Foley’s broader initiative to deepen its bench of high-level attorneys who bring diverse experience across complex litigation, regulatory compliance, and corporate investigations. Both partners join at a time when client demand for experienced litigators and regulatory defense counsel continues to rise amid increasing government scrutiny and competitive market pressures.

Jason Levine Joins as Partner in the Antitrust and Competition Practice

Jason Levine brings a distinguished record of advocacy in high-profile commercial and antitrust disputes. Before joining Foley, Levine served as Senior Investment Manager and Legal Counsel at Omni Bridgeway, a global litigation funding firm. His role there gave him an insider’s perspective on litigation finance—a growing sector that continues to influence how large corporations approach legal risk and dispute resolution.

At Foley, Levine joins the firm’s Antitrust & Competition Practice Group, where he will represent national and multinational corporations in complex litigation, including class actions, competitor disputes, and regulatory challenges. His prior experience includes defending Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes lawsuits involving allegations of unfair competition, price-fixing, and monopolistic practices.

Levine’s expertise is not limited to the courtroom. He has also advised clients on risk management strategies, compliance policies, and corporate governance issues. His work at the intersection of litigation and business strategy positions him as a valuable resource for clients navigating today’s complex antitrust environment.

“Jason’s background uniquely blends traditional trial advocacy with deep knowledge of litigation finance and corporate risk,” said a Foley spokesperson. “He brings a pragmatic, business-minded approach that aligns with our clients’ evolving needs.”

Teresa Taylor Expands the Firm’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Team

Foley also welcomes Teresa Taylor, who joins from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, where she was a partner in the firm’s Washington office. Taylor will join Foley’s Government Enforcement Defense & Investigations Practice, a group that represents companies, executives, and boards in matters involving trade sanctions, export controls, and regulatory compliance.

Taylor’s practice focuses on representing clients under investigation by federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). She advises domestic and international businesses on cross-border compliance programs, sanctions risk assessment, and voluntary disclosures related to potential violations.

Over her career, Taylor has guided corporations and executives through complex regulatory landscapes, often resolving high-stakes investigations before they escalate to public enforcement actions. Her addition significantly strengthens Foley’s capacity to counsel clients in heavily regulated industries including defense, energy, and technology.

“Teresa’s regulatory insight and crisis-management experience will be an asset to our clients facing enforcement or compliance challenges,” the firm stated in its announcement. “Her work reinforces our commitment to helping clients navigate investigations efficiently and strategically.”

A Strategic Step for Foley’s D.C. Growth

The addition of Levine and Taylor marks another milestone in Foley & Lardner’s ongoing national growth strategy, particularly in Washington, D.C., one of the firm’s most strategically important markets. The D.C. office serves as a hub for Foley’s regulatory, litigation, and public policy work—fields that continue to see heightened activity due to increased governmental oversight and economic competition.

In recent years, Foley has focused on expanding its presence across key sectors such as technology, energy, health care, and finance, aligning its legal services with areas experiencing rapid transformation. The firm’s expansion in litigation and regulatory enforcement mirrors the broader trend among major law firms investing heavily in these high-demand practice areas.

The new partners’ complementary skill sets—Levine’s courtroom and antitrust experience combined with Taylor’s regulatory and investigation background—strengthen Foley’s interdisciplinary capabilities. Together, they position the firm to better serve clients involved in disputes or enforcement matters with overlapping legal, business, and policy dimensions.

Looking Ahead

Foley & Lardner’s latest hires reflect its long-term vision of growing its D.C. footprint and attracting top-tier legal talent capable of addressing the most pressing challenges facing modern businesses. The firm now boasts a stronger team to handle complex cases at the crossroads of litigation, regulation, and public policy.

Both Levine and Taylor bring decades of combined experience that will enhance the firm’s ability to deliver strategic, results-oriented counsel to its expanding roster of clients. Their appointments further cement Foley’s reputation as a premier destination for clients seeking deep litigation expertise and comprehensive regulatory guidance.

With the D.C. market serving as a key nexus for national and global legal issues, Foley’s continued investment in talent underscores its commitment to being at the forefront of major legal and policy developments.

