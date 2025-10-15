Optimal Timing for Associate Lateral Moves: Key Insights for 2025–2026

JDJournal highlights new research from BCG Attorney Search that examines the most strategic timing for associates considering a lateral move. This analysis, based on thousands of attorney placements across the AmLaw 200, reveals how experience level, practice area, and firm type influence the success and long-term benefits of a lateral transition.

Learn more from this guide: Associate Lateral Move Timing When to Make Your Move by Practice Area: A Data-Driven Analysis

Why Timing Matters

Choosing when to make a lateral move can define an associate’s entire career path. Moving too early may prevent an attorney from building a strong record, while moving too late can limit partnership prospects. The BCG study found that the sweet spot for most associates falls between their third and fifth years of practice, where market demand, experience, and flexibility align for maximum career impact.

Early Career (Years 1–2)

Approximately 15% of lateral moves occur during this stage. These early transitions are often driven by associates seeking a better cultural fit, higher prestige, or a shift in practice area. However, limited experience can make it difficult to demonstrate value, and frequent early moves may raise questions about commitment. The financial upside is also smaller, typically around a 5–15% salary increase.

Mid-Level Associates (Years 3–5)

This range represents the prime window for lateral success, accounting for more than half of all associate moves. Mid-level attorneys possess enough hands-on experience to show value but are still early enough in their careers to adapt to a new environment. Compensation gains can reach 15–30%, and the risk of partnership track disruption remains minimal.

Senior Associates (Years 6–8)

For more senior associates, lateral moves become increasingly complex. Roughly 22% of moves happen at this level, often for leadership opportunities or stronger firm platforms. While these attorneys bring valuable expertise, the transition can reset partnership clocks by one to three years. Success at this stage depends on business development potential and proven client relationships.

Counsel-Level Attorneys (8+ Years)

Late-stage lateral moves account for a smaller share—about 8% of transitions—but can offer substantial rewards for those with portable business or niche expertise. However, competition is steep, and firms expect clear evidence of business generation.

Practice Area Trends

Corporate and M&A : Best move window is years 3–5, depending on deal flow.

: Best move window is years 3–5, depending on deal flow. Litigation : Optimal around years 4–6, when trial experience builds marketability.

: Optimal around years 4–6, when trial experience builds marketability. Intellectual Property : Patent-focused associates may move earlier, while IP litigators peak mid-level.

: Patent-focused associates may move earlier, while IP litigators peak mid-level. Tax: Strongest market demand appears in years 4–6, especially for attorneys with LL.M. credentials.

The Takeaway

Associates should view lateral moves as a strategic investment, not a reaction. The right timing—supported by skill development, market readiness, and personal goals—can dramatically enhance both short- and long-term success.

