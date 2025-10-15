Lawyers

Optimal Timing for Associate Lateral Moves: Key Insights for 2025–2026
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

JDJournal highlights new research from BCG Attorney Search that examines the most strategic timing for associates considering a lateral move. This analysis, based on thousands of attorney placements across the AmLaw 200, reveals how experience level, practice area, and firm type influence the success and long-term benefits of a lateral transition.

Learn more from this guide: Associate Lateral Move Timing When to Make Your Move by Practice Area: A Data-Driven Analysis

Optimal Timing for Associate Lateral Moves: Key Insights for 2025–2026

Why Timing Matters

Choosing when to make a lateral move can define an associate’s entire career path. Moving too early may prevent an attorney from building a strong record, while moving too late can limit partnership prospects. The BCG study found that the sweet spot for most associates falls between their third and fifth years of practice, where market demand, experience, and flexibility align for maximum career impact.

  
What
Where


Early Career (Years 1–2)

Approximately 15% of lateral moves occur during this stage. These early transitions are often driven by associates seeking a better cultural fit, higher prestige, or a shift in practice area. However, limited experience can make it difficult to demonstrate value, and frequent early moves may raise questions about commitment. The financial upside is also smaller, typically around a 5–15% salary increase.

Mid-Level Associates (Years 3–5)

This range represents the prime window for lateral success, accounting for more than half of all associate moves. Mid-level attorneys possess enough hands-on experience to show value but are still early enough in their careers to adapt to a new environment. Compensation gains can reach 15–30%, and the risk of partnership track disruption remains minimal.

Senior Associates (Years 6–8)

For more senior associates, lateral moves become increasingly complex. Roughly 22% of moves happen at this level, often for leadership opportunities or stronger firm platforms. While these attorneys bring valuable expertise, the transition can reset partnership clocks by one to three years. Success at this stage depends on business development potential and proven client relationships.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Counsel-Level Attorneys (8+ Years)

Late-stage lateral moves account for a smaller share—about 8% of transitions—but can offer substantial rewards for those with portable business or niche expertise. However, competition is steep, and firms expect clear evidence of business generation.

Practice Area Trends

  • Corporate and M&A: Best move window is years 3–5, depending on deal flow.
  • Litigation: Optimal around years 4–6, when trial experience builds marketability.
  • Intellectual Property: Patent-focused associates may move earlier, while IP litigators peak mid-level.
  • Tax: Strongest market demand appears in years 4–6, especially for attorneys with LL.M. credentials.

The Takeaway

Associates should view lateral moves as a strategic investment, not a reaction. The right timing—supported by skill development, market readiness, and personal goals—can dramatically enhance both short- and long-term success.



Learn more from this guide: Associate Lateral Move Timing When to Make Your Move by Practice Area: A Data-Driven Analysis

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Brain Injury Law Practice

USA-WA-Bellevue

Join Our Dynamic Legal Team - Where Excellence Meets Innovation Associate Attorney - Brain Injury...

Apply now

Staff Attorney - Contracts

USA-MN-Duluth

Job Summary Cirrus is seeking a highly organized, goal-oriented, strategic Staff Attorney-Contrac...

Apply now

Attorney - Personal Injury

USA-TX-Dallas

Do you want to work side by side with a legal team led by a plaintiff’s trial lawyer with a hi...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Associate Attorney (Full-Time, Remote with Occasional In-Person in California) Kaedian LLP seeks ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Testing Vendor Seeks Dismissal of Class Action Over Botched California Bar Exam Testing Vendor Seeks Dismissal of Class Action Over Botched California Bar Exam
Law Students

Testing Vendor Seeks Dismissal of Class Action Over Botched California Bar Exam
Trump Signals Cuts to Federal Programs and Jobs Amid Government Shutdown Trump Signals Cuts to Federal Programs and Jobs Amid Government Shutdown
Legal News

Trump Signals Cuts to Federal Programs and Jobs Amid Government Shutdown
New York City Takes On Big Tech: Lawsuit Claims Social Media Platforms Are Addicting Children and Fueling Mental Health Crisis New York City Takes On Big Tech: Lawsuit Claims Social Media Platforms Are Addicting Children and Fueling Mental Health Crisis
Breaking News

New York City Takes On Big Tech: Lawsuit Claims Social Media Platforms Are Addicting Children and Fueling Mental Health Crisis
California Tightens Oversight on Bar Exam After February Testing Fiasco California Tightens Oversight on Bar Exam After February Testing Fiasco
Law Students

California Tightens Oversight on Bar Exam After February Testing Fiasco
Elon Musk’s X Settles $128 Million Severance Lawsuit with Former Twitter Executives Elon Musk’s X Settles $128 Million Severance Lawsuit with Former Twitter Executives
Legal News

Elon Musk’s X Settles $128 Million Severance Lawsuit with Former Twitter Executives
Unveiling the 2025–2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report: What Lawyers Really Earn Across America Unveiling the 2025–2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report: What Lawyers Really Earn Across America
Legal Career Resources

Unveiling the 2025–2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report: What Lawyers Really Earn Across America
Healthcare Law Careers Surge in 2025 — A Strategic Opportunity for Legal Professionals Healthcare Law Careers Surge in 2025 — A Strategic Opportunity for Legal Professionals
Legal Career Resources

Healthcare Law Careers Surge in 2025 — A Strategic Opportunity for Legal Professionals
Proactive Approach Wins: Applying to Law Firms Even When They Don’t Have Posted Openings Proactive Approach Wins: Applying to Law Firms Even When They Don’t Have Posted Openings
Lawyers

Proactive Approach Wins: Applying to Law Firms Even When They Don’t Have Posted Openings
AI Investments Surge as Legal Tech Startups Target Plaintiffs’ Firms AI Investments Surge as Legal Tech Startups Target Plaintiffs’ Firms
Legal News

AI Investments Surge as Legal Tech Startups Target Plaintiffs’ Firms
U.S. Government Files Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison Linked to Saddleridge Fire U.S. Government Files Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison Linked to Saddleridge Fire
Breaking News

U.S. Government Files Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison Linked to Saddleridge Fire

Legal Career Resources

October 15, 2025 The 20 Fastest-Growing Legal Practice Areas in 2025–2026: Firms Are Already Hiring

A new BCG Attorney Search report has revealed the 20 fastest-growing legal practice areas for 2025–2026 — and law firms nationwide are actively hiring to meet the surging demand. The findings highlight how technology, regulation, and global change are reshaping […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top