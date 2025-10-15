Foley Hoag Recruits DEI Leader from Paul Weiss Amid Industry Scrutiny

Foley Hoag LLP has made a strategic leadership move, bringing on Jessica Maroney Shillito, formerly of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, as the firm’s new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The appointment reflects Foley Hoag’s continued investment in promoting inclusivity and addressing the evolving expectations around workplace equity in the legal sector.

Shillito joins Foley Hoag at a crucial time when law firms across the U.S. are recalibrating their DEI strategies amid mounting external and internal pressures. The legal industry’s commitment to diversity initiatives has been under a microscope, following political and social debates challenging corporate DEI programs. In response, many firms are reinforcing leadership roles in this area to reaffirm their dedication to inclusion and equitable representation.

A Proven DEI Leader

At Paul Weiss, Shillito served as part of the firm’s DEI team, working under Chief Inclusion Officer Danyale Price, a veteran leader who has helped shape the firm’s award-winning inclusion programs for nearly two decades. During her tenure, Shillito contributed to firmwide initiatives that supported attorney engagement, inclusive leadership development, and community partnerships aimed at improving representation within the legal profession.

Now stepping into a top leadership role at Foley Hoag, Shillito will lead a four-person DEI team and co-chair the firm’s diversity committee. Her responsibilities will include implementing firmwide strategies to advance equity, promoting cultural competency, and ensuring accountability at every level of the organization.

In a statement shared by Foley Hoag, Shillito said she is “deeply honored to join a firm that recognizes the importance of inclusion not just as a value, but as a professional standard that enhances both client service and firm culture.” She emphasized the importance of “building a workplace where authenticity, respect, and opportunity are central to success.”

Foley Hoag’s Ongoing DEI Commitment

Foley Hoag’s decision to expand its DEI leadership underscores the firm’s long-standing commitment to inclusive excellence. Over the past decade, Foley Hoag has received recognition for its initiatives to support underrepresented attorneys, including mentorship programs, inclusive recruiting practices, and firmwide education around cultural awareness and bias reduction.

The firm’s Managing Partners have also publicly reaffirmed their belief that fostering diversity is essential to innovation and client service. “We see inclusion as both a moral and strategic imperative,” one partner said in a recent internal memo. “Jessica’s leadership will help us deepen that commitment and build stronger frameworks for accountability.”

In recent years, Foley Hoag has joined a number of other firms in establishing measurable DEI goals—ranging from increasing diverse representation in partnership ranks to improving retention rates among minority attorneys. Shillito’s appointment aligns with these broader objectives, as the firm seeks to turn DEI principles into sustainable practice.

Navigating the Changing Landscape of DEI in Law

Shillito’s move comes amid a shifting environment for DEI programs nationwide. Following recent legal and political challenges to corporate diversity initiatives, many law firms have faced questions about how best to pursue inclusion while ensuring compliance with new legal frameworks.

Despite the uncertainty, industry experts say that law firms remain steadfast in their belief that diverse teams deliver better client outcomes, innovation, and workplace morale. “DEI isn’t just a moral choice—it’s a business necessity,” said one legal analyst familiar with the matter. “Firms that invest in genuine inclusion will continue to attract top talent and maintain credibility with modern clients.”

By hiring a leader from Paul Weiss—a firm known for its high-profile social justice initiatives and strong DEI reputation—Foley Hoag signals that it intends to remain proactive and resilient in this evolving landscape.

The Broader Implications for Legal Recruiting

Foley Hoag’s recruitment of Shillito also reflects a broader trend in the legal industry: a growing demand for professionals with DEI expertise who can navigate both the operational and cultural challenges within firms. As diversity metrics increasingly factor into client evaluations, law firms are seeking leaders who can balance compliance, advocacy, and measurable impact.

According to legal industry observers, more firms are now hiring directors and chiefs of diversity who bring strategic management experience and data-driven insight—skills that align DEI goals with firm profitability and long-term growth.

Shillito’s cross-firm transition demonstrates that such expertise is highly valued—and transferable across leading firms. It also suggests that the next generation of DEI leadership in law will be expected to combine compassion with strategy, and advocacy with measurable outcomes.

Looking Ahead

With this new appointment, Foley Hoag appears poised to enhance its national reputation as a progressive, inclusive law firm that invests in its people. The firm’s commitment to empowering diverse talent, promoting equity, and creating authentic inclusion positions it well for the next phase of industry evolution.

Shillito’s arrival marks not just a personnel change, but a reaffirmation of Foley Hoag’s belief that inclusion is integral to legal excellence. As the DEI landscape continues to evolve, the firm’s leadership move may well serve as a blueprint for others navigating similar challenges.

