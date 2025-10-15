CDC Faces Loss of Up to 25 Percent of Staff After New Layoffs, Union Warns

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the public health community, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is facing a massive downsizing that could see nearly a quarter of its workforce eliminated. According to the agency’s employee union, the latest round of layoffs—described as among the most severe in the CDC’s modern history—poses a grave threat to the agency’s ability to perform its core public health missions.

The sweeping job cuts, which began rolling out in early October, have already triggered widespread confusion and alarm within the organization. Internal sources and union officials report that roughly 1,300 employees initially received termination notices, though the CDC later admitted that about 700 of those layoffs were issued in error due to what it called a “coding mistake.” Despite that correction, nearly 600 employees remain slated to lose their jobs permanently.

Critical Public Health Divisions Affected

The layoffs are not confined to a single division but instead cut across a broad spectrum of the CDC’s operations. Departments impacted include the Office of Washington, D.C. Liaison, the National Center for Health Statistics, the CDC Library, Mental Health and Employee Support Services, and sections of the Immunization and Respiratory Diseases programs.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Particularly concerning to public health experts is that the layoffs also touched areas tied to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR)—a cornerstone publication of the CDC that tracks disease outbreaks, health trends, and mortality statistics. Some employees connected to this publication were initially laid off but later reinstated following internal review.

Union officials have described the layoffs as “chaotic and demoralizing,” asserting that the process lacked transparency and due process. Tony Richardson, president of the CDC Employees Union, said the agency failed to meet its obligation to consult with the union before implementing large-scale workforce reductions.

“This is not just about jobs—it’s about the nation’s capacity to protect itself from disease threats,” Richardson said in a statement. “When you dismantle essential teams, you weaken the country’s front line of defense.” Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe





Union Raises Legal and Ethical Concerns

The union has formally challenged the layoffs, arguing that they may violate federal labor laws requiring adequate notice and consultation with employee representatives. Some union officials have suggested that legal action is under consideration if the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) refuse to negotiate.

The timing of the layoffs has only intensified criticism. The move coincides with an ongoing partial federal government shutdown, which has already slowed or suspended various federal operations. Observers say cutting hundreds of CDC employees during such a period is especially risky, given that the agency is responsible for emergency responses to outbreaks and ongoing public health surveillance.

HHS Defends the Layoffs

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the CDC, defended the decision as a strategic move to reduce inefficiencies. A spokesperson for HHS said the cuts were designed to eliminate “redundant and nonessential positions,” allowing the agency to streamline operations and allocate more resources to mission-critical programs.

“Every dollar spent should advance the CDC’s core mission of protecting public health,” the spokesperson said. “This restructuring aims to remove duplicative layers that slow down efficiency.”

However, many within and outside the agency argue that this rationale oversimplifies the complexity of the CDC’s work. Public health researchers, for instance, note that roles considered “nonessential” on paper often perform critical support functions—data analysis, coordination, and information dissemination—that underpin the CDC’s operational readiness during health crises.

A Blow to Morale and Mission

The abrupt nature of the layoffs has further eroded morale within the CDC, an agency that has struggled in recent years to recover from public criticism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple employees described a “climate of fear and uncertainty,” with workers unsure if their positions are safe.

One longtime CDC researcher told JDJournal that even staff who retained their jobs feel disheartened:

“It’s not just who was let go—it’s how it was done. People found out by automated email, and for a day, many didn’t know if they still had a job. That kind of chaos takes a toll.”

The cuts also raise broader concerns about the nation’s preparedness for future health emergencies, particularly in light of increasing global disease threats. The CDC has historically been at the center of the U.S. response to pandemics, natural disasters, and bioterrorism threats. With hundreds fewer staff members, experts warn the agency’s ability to gather and analyze public health data could be severely diminished.

Public and Political Fallout

The layoffs have already drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and watchdog organizations. Several members of Congress have called for hearings into how the reduction decisions were made and whether the process complied with federal workforce protection laws. Some have even suggested that the move could represent a politically motivated effort to weaken scientific agencies.

Public health advocacy groups have also spoken out. The American Public Health Association (APHA) released a statement calling the layoffs “a catastrophic misstep,” arguing that “reducing the nation’s health security capacity during an era of rising disease threats is shortsighted and dangerous.”

Looking Ahead

As the CDC attempts to stabilize its operations following the confusion of the mass layoff notices, the union continues to push for negotiations and possible reinstatements. Some internal reports suggest that the agency may explore temporary reassignments or offer severance packages to ease the transition for displaced workers.

Still, the future remains uncertain. For many inside the CDC, this crisis has underscored the vulnerability of even the nation’s most vital scientific institutions to sudden policy shifts and administrative overhauls.

As one senior CDC scientist put it:

“This agency was built to protect public health. But it’s hard to do that when you’re fighting just to keep the lights on.”

Take Charge of Your Legal Career Before Change Finds You

The recent CDC layoffs are a stark reminder that even the most established institutions aren’t immune to workforce shifts. If you’re a legal professional seeking stability, new challenges, or a fresh start, now is the time to explore your options.

LawCrossing gives you access to thousands of verified legal job openings—many not advertised on public job boards. From government and healthcare law to labor, employment, and administrative law, LawCrossing connects you directly with employers who are hiring today.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More