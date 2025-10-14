Orrick Fortifies Fund Formation Practice with Hire from Wilson Sonsini

In a strategic move to enhance its fund formation and investment management capabilities, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has welcomed Jim Jensen as a partner and the new head of its Silicon Valley fund formation practice. Jensen, who previously led significant fund formation work at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, brings extensive expertise in advising venture capital, private equity, and emerging fund managers on complex structuring, compliance, and investment strategies.

This high-profile lateral hire underscores Orrick’s ongoing commitment to deepening its presence in the venture capital, technology, and investment ecosystems—sectors where the firm continues to be a key player. With Jensen at the helm, Orrick aims to further solidify its reputation as a leading destination for fund managers seeking strategic, practical, and market-savvy legal guidance.

A Proven Track Record in Fund Formation and Investment Law

Jim Jensen’s practice focuses on the full lifecycle of fund formation—from early structuring and fundraising to governance, compliance, and operational management. He has advised a broad range of investment vehicles, including venture capital funds, private equity funds, angel investor syndicates, accelerator and incubator funds, fund-of-funds, and special purpose vehicles (SPVs). His work also includes cross-border transactions and regulatory compliance matters related to the SEC, FINRA, and other global financial authorities.

Before joining Wilson Sonsini, Jensen served as General Counsel of Emerging Markets at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. There, he played a pivotal role in overseeing investments in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, mobile technology, digital media, cybersecurity, and enterprise software. His combined in-house and private practice experience gives him a unique perspective on both the operational challenges and strategic opportunities facing today’s fund managers.

Orrick’s Strategic Growth in Private Investment

Orrick’s decision to bring in Jensen aligns with the firm’s broader initiative to expand its global fund formation practice. The firm has seen increased demand for fund formation and investment structuring advice, driven by strong market activity in technology, clean energy, and life sciences.

“Orrick is doubling down on innovation-driven clients, and that includes supporting the funds that fuel the next generation of startups,” said an Orrick spokesperson. “Jim’s depth of experience in venture and private equity fund formation, especially within Silicon Valley’s dynamic ecosystem, is a perfect fit for our firm’s growth trajectory.”

The firm’s fund formation group works with investors and fund sponsors across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, offering comprehensive legal support that spans from fund design and regulatory filings to portfolio investments and exits. With Jensen’s addition, Orrick expects to increase its capacity to serve venture capital clients who are structuring new funds or seeking creative solutions to evolving market and compliance challenges.

The Competitive Lateral Market in Fund Formation

The move also reflects an increasingly competitive lateral hiring market among major law firms, particularly in fund formation and private equity. As institutional and venture investors expand globally, law firms are racing to attract top talent with the expertise to handle complex fund structuring and cross-border compliance.

Wilson Sonsini, known for its deep relationships with technology startups and venture investors, has been a training ground for many leading fund formation attorneys. Jensen’s departure marks a notable transition for both firms, highlighting Orrick’s continued investment in building a world-class platform for emerging and established fund clients.

Jensen’s Vision for Orrick’s Fund Formation Practice

In joining Orrick, Jensen emphasized his excitement about contributing to a team that bridges law, technology, and innovation. “Orrick’s focus on tech, venture, and impact-driven investment aligns perfectly with my practice and client base,” he said in a statement. “The firm’s global reach and collaborative culture create an incredible platform for serving clients who are shaping the future of investment.”

Jensen’s addition follows a series of recent strategic hires by Orrick aimed at strengthening its core practices in technology, energy, infrastructure, and finance. The firm has consistently earned recognition for its innovative client service model and forward-thinking approach to legal practice, making it a top choice for institutional investors, fund sponsors, and entrepreneurs.

Looking Ahead

As Orrick continues to build momentum in the fund formation space, Jensen’s leadership is expected to further integrate the firm’s transactional, regulatory, and innovation-focused teams. His experience will not only enhance Orrick’s ability to guide clients through the complexities of modern fund structures but also position the firm to anticipate regulatory shifts and market trends affecting the private investment industry.

With this latest addition, Orrick reaffirms its position as a go-to firm for fund managers and investors navigating the evolving global investment landscape. Jensen’s arrival is more than a lateral hire—it’s a strategic move that reinforces Orrick’s long-term vision of leading at the intersection of law, capital, and innovation.

