Legal Career Resources

Law Firm Partner Pay Gap Widens Across Practice Areas
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A new analysis from BCG Attorney Search highlights significant disparities in law firm partner compensation across practice areas for 2024–2025. The findings underscore how corporate law continues to dominate earnings, while other sectors such as family law, immigration, and labor law remain far behind.

Learn more from here: Law Firm Partner Compensation by Practice Area: Corporate, Litigation & IP Pay Analysis 2025-2026

Law Firm Partner Pay Gap Widens Across Practice Areas

Intellectual Property (IP) partners rank second, earning an average of $1.49 million per year. Patent litigation and licensing work in tech-heavy regions such as Silicon Valley and New York are driving the highest pay levels in this field. Meanwhile, litigation partners secure an average of $1.37 million, reflecting strong demand for attorneys skilled in complex commercial disputes, securities litigation, and white-collar defense.

  
What
Where


On the other end of the spectrum, compensation is significantly lower in people-focused or specialized areas. Employment and labor law partners average $929,000, with management-side attorneys typically earning more than those representing employees. Immigration law partners earn around $720,000, while family law partners average $580,000, underscoring the wide gap between corporate-facing and individual client practices.

Other mid-range earners include tax and ERISA partners, averaging $953,000, boosted by expertise in international tax planning and executive compensation. Real estate partners average about $1.05 million, though earnings vary widely depending on market size and focus area. Partners specializing in environmental, healthcare, and securities law also report solid compensation levels—between $980,000 and $1.42 million—particularly in regions with heavy regulatory and transactional activity.

Strategic Implications for Law Firms

The report suggests that law firms can maximize profitability by prioritizing high-value practices such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, and securities. However, it also highlights the growing challenge of retaining top legal talent, as disparities between practice areas may fuel compensation pressure and lateral movement.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Geographic location, client type, and firm prestige continue to heavily influence partner pay. Larger firms in financial and technology hubs tend to reward partners at higher levels than smaller or regional firms. To stay competitive, firms may need to rethink their compensation structures and incentive models to reflect these evolving market realities.

Learn more from here: Law Firm Partner Compensation by Practice Area: Corporate, Litigation & IP Pay Analysis 2025-2026

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-VA-Reston

Position Overview: We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Virginia-barred Associat...

Apply now

Attorney - Personal Injury

USA-TX-Dallas

Do you want to work side by side with a legal team led by a plaintiff’s trial lawyer with a hi...

Apply now

Jr. Medical Malpractice Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Are you ready to learn Medical Malpractice from experienced attorneys? The Buckeye Law Group, a dyna...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Columbus

The Buckeye Law Group is expanding and we\'re looking for high-performing, results-oriented Personal...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Why Attorneys Leave Law Firms—And How Firms Can Build Lasting Career Satisfaction Why Attorneys Leave Law Firms—And How Firms Can Build Lasting Career Satisfaction
Lawyers

Why Attorneys Leave Law Firms—And How Firms Can Build Lasting Career Satisfaction
White House Warns Mass Layoffs Could Follow if Shutdown Talks Stall White House Warns Mass Layoffs Could Follow if Shutdown Talks Stall
Breaking News

White House Warns Mass Layoffs Could Follow if Shutdown Talks Stall
Judge Narrows Consumer Class Action Against United Wholesale Mortgage, Leaving Limited Claims Standing Judge Narrows Consumer Class Action Against United Wholesale Mortgage, Leaving Limited Claims Standing
Legal News

Judge Narrows Consumer Class Action Against United Wholesale Mortgage, Leaving Limited Claims Standing
Missouri High Court Declines to Hear Bayer’s Appeal of $611M Roundup Verdict Missouri High Court Declines to Hear Bayer’s Appeal of $611M Roundup Verdict
Legal News

Missouri High Court Declines to Hear Bayer’s Appeal of $611M Roundup Verdict
New Report Reveals Lifetime Income Differences Among U.S. Law School Graduates New Report Reveals Lifetime Income Differences Among U.S. Law School Graduates
Legal Career Resources

New Report Reveals Lifetime Income Differences Among U.S. Law School Graduates
Alkermes Faces Antitrust Lawsuit Over Alleged Scheme to Block Generic Versions of Vivitrol Alkermes Faces Antitrust Lawsuit Over Alleged Scheme to Block Generic Versions of Vivitrol
Breaking News

Alkermes Faces Antitrust Lawsuit Over Alleged Scheme to Block Generic Versions of Vivitrol
Stanford Study Finds AI “Workslop” Is Dragging Down Productivity, Not Boosting It Stanford Study Finds AI “Workslop” Is Dragging Down Productivity, Not Boosting It
Legal Career Resources

Stanford Study Finds AI “Workslop” Is Dragging Down Productivity, Not Boosting It
Australia Hits Telstra with $12 Million Fine for Misleading Customers on Internet Speeds Australia Hits Telstra with $12 Million Fine for Misleading Customers on Internet Speeds
Legal News

Australia Hits Telstra with $12 Million Fine for Misleading Customers on Internet Speeds
America’s Elite Boutique Law Firms: Small in Size, Big in Power America’s Elite Boutique Law Firms: Small in Size, Big in Power
Legal Career Resources

America’s Elite Boutique Law Firms: Small in Size, Big in Power
Meta Could Face Billions in Damages After Flo Privacy Class Action Verdict Meta Could Face Billions in Damages After Flo Privacy Class Action Verdict
Legal News

Meta Could Face Billions in Damages After Flo Privacy Class Action Verdict

Legal Career Resources

October 12, 2025 Law Firm Partner Pay Gap Widens Across Practice Areas

A new analysis from BCG Attorney Search highlights significant disparities in law firm partner compensation across practice areas for 2024–2025. The findings underscore how corporate law continues to dominate earnings, while other sectors such as family law, immigration, and labor […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top