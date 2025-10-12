Law Firm Partner Pay Gap Widens Across Practice Areas

A new analysis from BCG Attorney Search highlights significant disparities in law firm partner compensation across practice areas for 2024–2025. The findings underscore how corporate law continues to dominate earnings, while other sectors such as family law, immigration, and labor law remain far behind.

Learn more from here: Law Firm Partner Compensation by Practice Area: Corporate, Litigation & IP Pay Analysis 2025-2026

Intellectual Property (IP) partners rank second, earning an average of $1.49 million per year. Patent litigation and licensing work in tech-heavy regions such as Silicon Valley and New York are driving the highest pay levels in this field. Meanwhile, litigation partners secure an average of $1.37 million, reflecting strong demand for attorneys skilled in complex commercial disputes, securities litigation, and white-collar defense.

On the other end of the spectrum, compensation is significantly lower in people-focused or specialized areas. Employment and labor law partners average $929,000, with management-side attorneys typically earning more than those representing employees. Immigration law partners earn around $720,000, while family law partners average $580,000, underscoring the wide gap between corporate-facing and individual client practices.

Other mid-range earners include tax and ERISA partners, averaging $953,000, boosted by expertise in international tax planning and executive compensation. Real estate partners average about $1.05 million, though earnings vary widely depending on market size and focus area. Partners specializing in environmental, healthcare, and securities law also report solid compensation levels—between $980,000 and $1.42 million—particularly in regions with heavy regulatory and transactional activity.

Strategic Implications for Law Firms

The report suggests that law firms can maximize profitability by prioritizing high-value practices such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, and securities. However, it also highlights the growing challenge of retaining top legal talent, as disparities between practice areas may fuel compensation pressure and lateral movement.

Geographic location, client type, and firm prestige continue to heavily influence partner pay. Larger firms in financial and technology hubs tend to reward partners at higher levels than smaller or regional firms. To stay competitive, firms may need to rethink their compensation structures and incentive models to reflect these evolving market realities.

