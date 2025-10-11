2026 Law Firm Partner Compensation Report Reveals Key Salary Trends

JDJournal is excited to highlight the release of the 2026 Law Firm Partner Compensation Report, an in-depth study conducted by BCG Attorney Search that breaks down partner earnings across the U.S. legal market by firm size, region, and practice area. The findings provide vital insight into how partner compensation continues to evolve amid growing competition, client pressures, and market consolidation.

Partner Pay by Firm Size

According to the report, compensation remains closely tied to firm size and structure. Solo practitioners show the widest range of income, with 34% earning more than $250,000 annually, though results vary significantly by practice area. Personal injury, corporate, intellectual property, and tax attorneys in solo practice tend to lead the field, with many surpassing $400,000–$500,000 annually. Conversely, solos in general practice, family law, or criminal defense often report earnings below $150,000.

Small law firms (up to 100 attorneys) report median earnings of $387,000 for equity partners and $205,000 for non-equity partners. In midsize firms (101–600 attorneys), median equity partner compensation rises to $633,000, with the highest earners reaching over $1 million. Large firms (over 600 attorneys) dominate the top tier, where median equity partner compensation reaches approximately $1.3 million, while non-equity partners average around $400,000.

Regional and Practice Area Variations

Geography also plays a major role in compensation levels. Equity partners in the Northeast report median pay around $750,000, followed by the West Coast at $700,000, the Southeast at $600,000, and the Midwest at $550,000. Boutique and specialty firms focused on high-value areas—such as securities, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property—outperform general practice firms, often earning 20–45% more.

How Firms Pay Partners

Compensation models vary widely across firm sizes. Smaller firms frequently use an “eat-what-you-kill” system, rewarding direct business generation. Midsize firms often balance formulaic and subjective systems, while large firms rely on lockstep or hybrid compensation models for stability and transparency.

The report also highlights business origination expectations, a key driver of partner income. Small firm partners typically bring in 70–80% of their own work, while midsize firm partners generate around 50–60%, and large firm partners contribute 30–40% with institutional support.

Strategic Implications for Firms and Attorneys

For attorneys, the findings emphasize the importance of aligning personal goals with firm structure. Solo and small firm lawyers enjoy flexibility and higher potential upside but face income volatility. Midsize and large firm partners benefit from steady compensation, resources, and team support.

For firm leaders, benchmarking compensation against industry trends remains crucial for retaining top talent and sustaining growth. Transparent pay systems and clear expectations around business development are increasingly viewed as vital to long-term success.

