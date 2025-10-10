Breaking News

White House Confirms Major Federal Layoffs Amid Prolonged Government Shutdown
White House Confirms Major Federal Layoffs Amid Prolonged Government Shutdown

The White House has confirmed that substantial layoffs within the federal workforce have officially begun as the ongoing government shutdown continues to strain agencies and public services. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced that multiple departments have initiated “reductions in force” (RIFs), marking one of the largest public-sector job cuts in recent U.S. history.

Russell Vought, Director of the OMB, posted on social media that “the RIFs have begun,” signaling the start of a broad workforce reduction effort. While he declined to provide specific figures, officials acknowledged that the cuts are “substantial” and align with the administration’s plan to significantly downsize the federal government.

The layoffs come as the funding standoff between Congress and the White House enters its tenth day, leaving hundreds of thousands of government employees uncertain about their futures.

  
Massive Job Cuts Across Key Federal Agencies

The OMB confirmed that multiple major departments have started issuing termination notices, including the Department of the Treasury, Health and Human Services (HHS), Education, Commerce, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Earlier this year, the administration had proposed eliminating up to 300,000 civilian positions as part of a cost-cutting initiative aimed at reshaping what it described as an “overgrown” federal bureaucracy. Now, amid the shutdown, those plans appear to be accelerating.

At the Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 41 percent of employees have been furloughed since the shutdown began. Agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have already paused many non-essential operations, delaying public health research and clinical trials.

At the Treasury Department, officials have reportedly begun preparing as many as 1,300 layoff notices, potentially impacting the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), where nearly half of the 78,000-strong workforce was already furloughed earlier this week. The Education Department and Commerce Department, both frequent targets of the administration’s criticism, are also experiencing sweeping reductions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed layoffs at CISA, a key cybersecurity agency. Officials said the move reflects a “realignment of mission priorities,” but critics argue the cuts could expose the U.S. to heightened cyber risks at a time when threats from foreign actors are on the rise.



Not all agencies have been affected equally. The Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have so far avoided layoffs, with sources suggesting that operational needs have shielded them from the current wave of cuts. Similarly, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have reportedly been exempted.

Political and Legal Showdown in Washington

The federal layoffs come amid intense political gridlock. President Trump and Republican leaders, who currently control both chambers of Congress, have been unable to reach an agreement with Democrats on a spending bill to end the shutdown.

Democrats have demanded that any budget deal include expanded health-insurance subsidies and protections for specific social programs. Republicans, on the other hand, are pushing to maintain strict spending caps and redirect funds toward infrastructure and defense.

President Trump has defended the cuts as necessary for “streamlining government” and “reducing waste,” while also accusing Democratic governors of mismanaging federal aid. Earlier in the shutdown, the administration froze $28 billion in infrastructure funding, much of which would have gone to Democrat-led states.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the layoffs, stating that Republicans “will be held responsible for every job lost, every family hurt, and every essential service gutted because of this reckless shutdown.”

Labor unions representing federal employees have already filed lawsuits seeking to halt the layoffs, arguing that firing workers during a government shutdown violates labor law and procedural requirements. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal union, contends that agencies are required to give 60 days’ notice before terminations, except in limited emergency cases where 30 days may suffice.

A court hearing on the union’s legal challenge is scheduled for October 16, where judges will determine whether the administration overstepped its authority in implementing layoffs during the shutdown.

Mounting Impact on Workers and Services

For thousands of federal workers, the announcement adds to growing uncertainty. Many have already gone weeks without pay, and agencies that provide essential public services are increasingly stretched thin.

At the Department of Education, grant processing and student-aid assistance have slowed dramatically. The Commerce Department has suspended multiple research programs, including economic data reporting that private businesses and policymakers rely on.

At HHS, the absence of support staff has hampered the CDC’s ability to monitor infectious-disease outbreaks. Some employees, still working without pay due to essential-personnel status, expressed frustration over unclear communication from leadership and a lack of guidance about whether they’ll be next to lose their jobs.

What Comes Next

While the White House insists the workforce reductions are temporary and “necessary to restore fiscal balance,” analysts warn that the cuts could have long-term consequences for national operations. Economists note that a large-scale public-sector downsizing could weaken the U.S. labor market, slow administrative processing times, and undermine public trust in government institutions.

As the shutdown drags on, pressure is mounting on both political parties to reach a compromise. Yet, as one OMB insider told reporters, “Even if a deal is reached tomorrow, some of these jobs may never come back.”

Stay informed about major developments in law, government policy, and the employment market.

