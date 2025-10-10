Legal Career Resources

The Trusts and Estates Law Boom: New Report Highlights Expanding Market, Regional Growth, and Rising Career Opportunities
JDJournal is pleased to spotlight new research from BCG Attorney Search revealing a major boom in the Trusts and Estates (T&E) legal sector. Fueled by unprecedented wealth transfers, looming tax law changes, and the need for sophisticated planning, this once-niche practice area is now one of the fastest-growing in the legal profession.

Learn more from this report: The Trusts and Estates Law Boom: A Comprehensive Analysis of Market Trends, Career Opportunities, and Regional Variations

A Market on the Rise

The United States is experiencing the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history as Baby Boomers and Gen X prepare to pass trillions of dollars to younger generations. This, combined with the scheduled expiration of the federal estate and gift tax exemptions in 2025, has created a surge in demand for attorneys specializing in estate planning, trust administration, and asset protection.

  
What
Where


High-net-worth individuals are seeking legal guidance to secure their legacies and minimize tax burdens. As a result, firms across the nation—from boutique practices to major law firms—are expanding their T&E departments and aggressively recruiting talent.

Regional Hotspots and Growth Centers

Wealth hubs such as New York and California continue to dominate the trusts and estates field, with attorneys advising ultra-wealthy clients and handling multi-jurisdictional estates. Florida has emerged as a booming market, driven by favorable tax laws and migration from high-tax states. Texas is also seeing growth, while Nevada, Wyoming, and South Dakota are leveraging modern trust laws to attract new clients and assets.

Cross-border wealth planning is thriving as global families and dual citizens seek legal structures that comply with multiple jurisdictions. These trends highlight the nationwide—and international—reach of this expanding legal specialty.

Rising Career Demand and Compensation

The T&E sector is facing a shortage of qualified attorneys, creating strong career prospects and competitive salaries. Entry-level associates can expect starting salaries between $65,000 and $200,000, depending on firm size and location. Experienced attorneys often earn significantly more, with senior partners in top markets exceeding $1 million annually through client origination and profit sharing.

Beyond private practice, attorneys are also finding opportunities in family offices, financial institutions, and trust companies, where their expertise is increasingly valuable. Many firms are investing in mentorship and training programs to meet growing demand.

The Future of Trusts and Estates Law

As wealth continues to accumulate and transition across generations, the demand for estate planning and fiduciary expertise will remain robust for decades. Attorneys who develop deep knowledge in tax law, trust structures, and succession planning will be well-positioned for lasting success.

