Golden Gate University Seeks California Accreditation to Relaunch Its Law School

Golden Gate University (GGU) is taking concrete steps to revive its shuttered law school by seeking accreditation from the State Bar of California, signaling a major shift in its approach to legal education. If approved, the university would be permitted to reopen its Juris Doctor (J.D.) program under California’s state accreditation system, rather than through the American Bar Association (ABA) — the national accrediting body that previously recognized the school.

This move marks a bold effort by GGU to restore its legal education program after its closure in 2024. The San Francisco-based university, which has offered legal education for more than a century, hopes that a state-level accreditation model will make law school more affordable and sustainable in the long term.

A Historic Law School’s Fall

The Golden Gate University School of Law, founded in 1901, had been one of San Francisco’s most longstanding legal institutions. However, in November 2023, the university announced plans to close its ABA-accredited J.D. program, citing declining enrollment, falling bar passage rates, and mounting financial challenges.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The American Bar Association’s approval of the closure plan allowed remaining students to complete their degrees by transferring to other institutions. Many chose to finish at the University of San Francisco School of Law or the Mitchell Hamline School of Law through its hybrid online program.

University officials at the time described the decision as a “difficult but necessary” response to financial realities. Law school enrollments had dropped sharply across several smaller institutions in California, and GGU was no exception. Despite its long-standing reputation for diversity and access, the law school struggled to attract new students amid rising tuition and a highly competitive job market for recent graduates.

A New Path Forward

GGU’s latest move represents a second chance. According to the university’s filing with the California State Bar’s Committee of Bar Examiners, the school is seeking to reestablish a California-accredited J.D. program that would operate under a more flexible and cost-conscious model.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Unlike the ABA, which accredits law schools nationwide, the California Bar accreditation applies only within the state. Graduates from California-accredited schools can take the California bar exam but typically do not qualify for licensure in other states unless they later meet additional criteria.

In its application, Golden Gate University argued that this shift allows the school to “deliver the same quality of legal education at a lower cost” and “reduce the debt burden” for future law students. The university said it hopes to make legal education accessible to students who might otherwise be priced out of the traditional ABA system.

The proposal outlines plans for a modest reopening with an initial class of around 16 students, eventually growing to a cohort of 90 students as the program stabilizes. The format would include a fully in-person first year, followed by a hybrid model combining both in-person and online instruction. A fully online, part-time option is also under consideration to serve working professionals and nontraditional students.

Transparency and Mixed Reactions

While some alumni have expressed enthusiasm about GGU’s potential return, others have raised concerns about how the transition has been communicated.

Ryan Griffith, an alumnus who led a lawsuit in 2024 seeking to stop the law school’s closure, told Reuters he was “perplexed and disappointed” that the university had not been more transparent about its new accreditation plans. Still, Griffith said he remains “hopeful” that the law school can once again serve students in the Bay Area.

The California Bar’s review process includes a detailed examination of the proposed curriculum, faculty qualifications, facilities, and financial resources. GGU’s application is now under review by the Committee of Bar Examiners, which will determine whether the school meets the state’s rigorous educational and ethical standards.

A Growing Trend Among California Law Schools

Golden Gate University is not the first law school to make the transition from ABA to California accreditation. The Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego lost its ABA accreditation in 2018 and subsequently became California-accredited. Similarly, the University of La Verne College of Law made the same move in 2019 after determining that remaining under the ABA system was financially unsustainable.

These cases reflect a broader pattern among smaller, private law schools across California that are choosing to operate under state accreditation to reduce costs and increase flexibility in program design. However, such programs face unique challenges, including limited national recognition and fewer interstate practice options for their graduates.

What Comes Next

If GGU’s application is approved, the school could reopen as soon as fall 2026, pending final authorization. The university has not yet disclosed whether it plans to retain the “School of Law” name or operate under a new academic structure within the university.

For many in San Francisco’s legal community, the potential revival of GGU’s law school represents more than just an institutional comeback — it’s a reaffirmation of the city’s historic role in shaping legal education for diverse, first-generation, and public interest–minded students.

While GGU’s path forward may look different from its past, the school’s renewed commitment to accessible legal education could once again make it a vital part of California’s legal landscape.

Are you a law student or legal professional looking to advance your career? Discover exclusive job opportunities, in-depth career resources, and insights into the nation’s top law firms at LawCrossing. Whether you’re seeking your first associate position or planning your next big career move, LawCrossing connects you with thousands of legal jobs you won’t find anywhere else. Start exploring today and take the next step toward your legal future!

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More