From BigLaw to In-House at Disney: Rosemarie Ring’s Next Move

The Walt Disney Company has welcomed a new addition to its powerhouse legal team. Rosemarie Ring, a longtime litigation partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, has made a high-profile move from BigLaw to in-house, stepping into the role of Deputy General Counsel for Litigation and Patents at Disney.

Her transition marks yet another significant example of a top BigLaw attorney taking her expertise to the corporate world—particularly to one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment empires. Ring will report directly to David Howard, Disney’s General Counsel, who oversees the company’s expansive global legal operations.

A Strategic Hire for Disney’s Expanding Legal Front

Disney’s legal department has evolved into one of the most sophisticated corporate legal teams in the entertainment industry, overseeing issues that range from complex intellectual property litigation to regulatory compliance and digital transformation.

As Deputy General Counsel, Ring will lead litigation strategy and patent-related matters, ensuring Disney’s vast creative and technological assets remain protected. This includes defending the company’s intellectual property portfolio, which covers everything from character copyrights and film rights to cutting-edge innovations in streaming technology and animation software.

Her experience in high-stakes litigation is expected to add tremendous value. At Gibson Dunn, Ring represented major technology, media, and communications companies in significant cases involving privacy, consumer protection, and intellectual property disputes. Her leadership and courtroom acumen have made her one of the most respected litigators in the firm’s San Francisco office.

A Career Built on Litigation Excellence

Rosemarie Ring has spent over two decades building a stellar reputation in complex litigation. At Gibson Dunn, she advised global corporations through high-impact cases involving class actions, data privacy, and intellectual property.

Colleagues describe her as strategic, analytical, and composed under pressure—traits that serve her well as she transitions to a global company that operates in multiple jurisdictions and under intense public scrutiny.

According to reports, Barbara Becker, Chair and Managing Partner at Gibson Dunn, praised Ring’s contributions to the firm, noting her “outstanding judgment, deep commitment to client service, and remarkable leadership.” Becker added that while the firm will miss her presence, they are proud to see her continue her impact at a world-class company like Disney.

BigLaw to In-House: A Continuing Trend

Ring’s move underscores a growing trend in the legal profession: seasoned BigLaw attorneys leaving private practice for executive in-house roles. As corporations face increasingly complex regulatory challenges—particularly in areas like intellectual property, data protection, and emerging technologies—the demand for experienced litigators with corporate insight has never been higher.

For many BigLaw partners, the shift offers more than just a change in scenery. It represents an opportunity to influence business decisions at the highest level, maintain a sustainable work-life balance, and focus on proactive risk management rather than reactive litigation.

Disney, in particular, has a long history of recruiting from the upper echelons of BigLaw. The company’s in-house legal team manages a broad range of matters—from major acquisitions like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm to high-profile lawsuits involving media distribution and consumer privacy. Ring’s arrival strengthens that team’s litigation leadership at a time when the entertainment industry is rapidly adapting to streaming, AI content creation, and evolving copyright law.

The Broader Implications for Law Firms

Moves like Ring’s raise important questions for BigLaw leadership about retention, succession, and the evolving definition of success within law firms. As more partners consider in-house positions, firms are reassessing compensation structures and professional development strategies to align with new career expectations.

Legal analysts note that while BigLaw firms continue to offer prestige and high compensation, in-house roles are increasingly attractive for attorneys seeking stability, strategic influence, and a closer connection to business operations.

Disney’s latest hire exemplifies that shift. The company gains an attorney with extensive litigation experience, while Ring gains a platform where her legal expertise directly contributes to creative and commercial innovation on a global scale.

A Win-Win Transition

For Disney, the appointment reinforces its commitment to maintaining one of the most respected legal teams in corporate America. For Ring, it’s a new chapter in a career that has consistently blended intellectual rigor with a practical, results-oriented approach to complex legal problems.

As The Walt Disney Company continues to expand its digital and global presence, her leadership in litigation and patent strategy will play a vital role in protecting the company’s creative assets, technological advancements, and reputation for innovation.

Her move is not just a personal milestone—it’s a reflection of how the modern legal profession is evolving. BigLaw firms are now both grooming grounds and launching pads for corporate legal leaders who bring deep experience and strategic thinking to the in-house environment.

The Takeaway

Rosemarie Ring’s transition from Gibson Dunn to Disney highlights a growing synergy between top law firms and corporate legal departments. The boundaries between outside counsel and in-house teams continue to blur as companies seek lawyers who can blend litigation expertise with business acumen.

Her journey from one of the world’s most prestigious law firms to one of its most iconic entertainment companies serves as a powerful example of how attorneys can shape their careers in dynamic, forward-looking ways.

As Disney fortifies its legal bench strength with Ring’s arrival, the move underscores a simple truth: in today’s complex business environment, great legal minds are not just defending cases—they’re shaping the future of industries.

