AI Investments Surge as Legal Tech Startups Target Plaintiffs’ Firms

The legal technology boom continues to accelerate, and investors are now betting big on a new frontier—AI-driven platforms built for plaintiffs’ attorneys. In recent months, two artificial intelligence startups, EvenUp and Eve, have attracted more than $250 million in fresh capital, underscoring the growing confidence that AI can revolutionize how plaintiff law firms operate, manage cases, and deliver results for clients.

Massive Funding Fuels the Next Phase of Legal AI

According to reports from Reuters, these latest funding rounds value the two companies at a combined $3 billion, signaling a major shift in the legal technology landscape. While most AI investments in the legal world have traditionally focused on corporate law firms and in-house counsel, this new wave of funding highlights growing interest in AI solutions that empower the plaintiff’s bar—especially personal injury and mass tort practitioners.

EvenUp, a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2019, has emerged as one of the leaders in this rapidly expanding space. The company recently raised $150 million in new funding, pushing its valuation to over $2 billion. EvenUp’s technology uses artificial intelligence to automate and streamline tasks that typically consume hours of manual work by attorneys and paralegals—such as preparing demand letters, drafting case summaries, and organizing medical and insurance records.

The company’s software is trained on a vast database of previous personal injury cases, settlement data, and medical documentation, allowing it to generate highly detailed, customized legal documents. This not only saves time but also helps ensure consistency and accuracy across large volumes of cases.

EvenUp’s co-founder and CEO, Rami Karabibar, stated that the latest funding will allow the company to expand its product offerings and integrate more advanced AI tools that can handle complex litigation workflows. He added that 90% of EvenUp’s new revenue now comes from products launched within the past year, reflecting the explosive demand for automation tools in the personal injury sector.

The company recently unveiled a feature that allows attorneys to auto-generate demand packages and template documents modeled after successful filings from their own case history. Karabibar noted that this technology aims to “level the playing field” between small plaintiff firms and the deep-pocketed corporate defense teams they often face.

Eve AI Joins the Race with $103 Million Boost

Meanwhile, Eve, another AI startup focused on the plaintiffs’ legal sector, raised $103 million in its latest funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to approximately $1 billion. The round was led by Spark Capital, with participation from other major investors in the tech and legal innovation spaces.

Eve’s platform promises to assist plaintiff-side lawyers in areas like case screening, document preparation, and predictive settlement analysis. By leveraging machine learning models trained on past verdicts and settlements, Eve’s technology can help lawyers assess potential case value and risks with far greater precision.

The company’s leadership describes its mission as helping “smaller firms fight smarter,” using AI not as a replacement for human judgment but as an enhancement that gives lawyers better insights, faster research, and more efficient client service.

Legal Tech’s Broader AI Investment Boom

The massive funding behind EvenUp and Eve comes amid a broader AI investment wave across the legal industry. Investors are rapidly backing startups that promise to transform traditional workflows, automate low-value tasks, and unlock new levels of data-driven decision-making for legal professionals.

One of the most prominent examples is Filevine, a Utah-based legal tech company that has secured $400 million in new equity financing this year alone. Filevine, which originally started as a case management platform, reports that more than half of its current revenue now comes from AI-powered tools—including document generation, time tracking, and contract review systems that cater to both corporate and plaintiff clients.

Similarly, Harvey, another major player in the AI-legal space, recently raised €50 million (approximately $58 million) to fuel its global expansion. Earlier this year, the company closed a separate $300 million round that valued it at a staggering $5 billion. Harvey’s tools, which run on large language models built for legal reasoning, are already being used by several top-tier law firms and in-house legal departments around the world.

While most of these investments have traditionally targeted corporate law, compliance, and contract management solutions, the emergence of EvenUp and Eve highlights an important shift—AI’s growing relevance for plaintiffs’ firms that have historically lacked access to the same level of technology and capital as large defense firms.

A Turning Point for Plaintiff-Side Practice

The influx of investment into AI startups focused on plaintiffs’ law suggests a new phase in the evolution of the legal industry. Personal injury and class action firms—often handling massive caseloads with limited administrative support—stand to benefit significantly from tools that can reduce manual work and improve consistency.

Legal analysts predict that within a few years, AI-powered drafting and case evaluation tools could become standard practice in plaintiffs’ law, just as e-discovery transformed the litigation process for corporate defense firms over the past decade.

For investors, the attraction lies in scale. The U.S. plaintiff bar collectively manages millions of claims each year, representing an enormous untapped market for automation and AI integration. With funding flowing into specialized platforms, plaintiffs’ attorneys are now positioned to gain the kind of efficiency and analytical firepower once reserved for their defense counterparts.

As AI technology continues to evolve, firms like EvenUp and Eve are poised to redefine the way legal work is performed—making the plaintiff’s bar not only more efficient but also more competitive in a digital-first legal economy.

