New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Avoids Jail Time, Fined $1,200 Under Plea Agreement

In a rare case involving a sitting state Supreme Court justice, New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi has been fined $1,200 after entering a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor charge. The plea agreement allowed her to avoid a potential prison sentence and close a turbulent chapter that raised questions about judicial ethics and accountability.

Background and Charges

Justice Hantz Marconi, 69, faced multiple criminal charges following allegations that she attempted to use her influence to interfere in a state investigation involving her husband. Prosecutors accused her of violating her ethical obligations as a judge by meeting privately with political leaders to discuss the case.

The charges, filed in October 2024, included two felonies and five misdemeanors related to obstruction of justice and misuse of official position. Under the plea agreement, she admitted no wrongdoing but entered a no-contest plea to one misdemeanor count of criminal solicitation of misuse of position.

Judge Martin Honigberg of Merrimack Superior Court in Concord approved the deal, which imposed only a fine and no jail time.

Paid Leave and Professional Suspension

Since July 2024, Hantz Marconi had been on paid administrative leave from the state’s highest court while her law license was suspended pending the outcome of the case. With the plea now finalized, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has officially lifted her leave, opening the door for potential reinstatement.

However, her return to judicial service remains uncertain. The Judicial Conduct Committee and the New Hampshire Bar Association will each review her standing before she can resume full duties.

Prosecutors’ Allegations

Attorney General John Formella said Hantz Marconi’s misconduct stemmed from a private June 2024 meeting with then-Governor Chris Sununu. According to prosecutors, the justice requested favorable treatment for her husband in an active criminal investigation, arguing that the probe was causing emotional strain and hindering her performance as a judge.

The Attorney General’s Office viewed this as an abuse of power, alleging that her actions constituted an attempt to use her judicial position for personal advantage.

While the plea agreement allowed Hantz Marconi to avoid admitting guilt, it confirmed the factual basis for a misdemeanor conviction.

Defense Statement and Avoidance of Trial

In a statement released by her legal team, Hantz Marconi maintained her disagreement with the prosecution’s version of events but said she wanted to avoid the “public spectacle” of a trial involving high-profile state officials and justices.

“Justice Hantz Marconi has dedicated her career to serving the people of New Hampshire,” her defense stated. “She is grateful to put this matter behind her and looks forward to focusing on the future.”

The plea deal spares her from a felony conviction, which would have required her removal from office under state law.

Connection to Husband’s Criminal Case

The allegations against Justice Hantz Marconi originated from a separate investigation into her husband, Geno Marconi, who served as the Director of the Pease Development Authority’s Division of Ports and Harbors.

Geno Marconi was indicted a day after his wife in October 2024 on charges including the destruction of evidence—specifically deleting voicemails—and unauthorized access to someone’s motor vehicle records. Prosecutors claim he did so in retaliation against a ports advisory committee chair.

He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Judicial and Public Reaction

The case has sparked widespread discussion within New Hampshire’s legal community about the standards of ethical conduct required from members of the judiciary. Legal scholars note that even a misdemeanor conviction can have lasting effects on a judge’s credibility and public trust.

“Judicial integrity is foundational to public confidence,” said one New England legal ethics expert. “Even isolated lapses—real or perceived—can erode that trust.”

Hantz Marconi, appointed to the Supreme Court in 2017 by then-Governor Sununu, was previously a respected attorney in civil litigation and professional responsibility. Her long career in law, marked by distinguished service, stands in contrast to the controversy that now defines her later years on the bench.

What Comes Next

While Justice Hantz Marconi avoided prison, her professional future remains uncertain. If reinstated, she will likely face continuing scrutiny both from peers and the public. Observers expect a review of judicial ethics policies and administrative procedures in the state as a result of the incident.

The outcome underscores how accountability in the judiciary remains essential to maintaining public faith in the justice system.

