Australia Hits Telstra with $12 Million Fine for Misleading Customers on Internet Speeds
Australia’s largest telecommunications provider, Telstra Corporation Ltd, has been ordered to pay a A$18 million (approximately US$12 million) fine after a federal court found that it misled thousands of broadband customers about changes to their internet speeds. The penalty, handed down following a case brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), underscores regulators’ growing intolerance toward deceptive digital marketing and undisclosed service downgrades in the telecommunications industry.

The Case: Customers Left in the Dark

Between October and November 2020, Telstra migrated 8,897 customers of its low-cost Belong broadband brand to a different plan tier that offered significantly slower upload speeds—without properly informing them that their service had been downgraded.

The ACCC argued that Telstra’s failure to alert affected customers constituted misleading and deceptive conduct under Australia’s consumer protection laws. While download speeds remained unchanged, upload speeds—critical for activities such as video conferencing, file sharing, and cloud storage—were cut in half. This reduced functionality particularly impacted remote workers and students relying on consistent, high-speed uploads during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  
According to the ACCC’s findings, the company did not give customers a fair chance to assess whether the modified plan met their needs or to opt out of the change. The federal court agreed, ruling that Telstra’s omission of this key information violated consumer law and deprived customers of their right to make informed choices.

Telstra’s Response and Commitment to Fixing the Issue

Telstra accepted the court’s judgment and confirmed it is finalizing steps to compensate affected customers. The company said in a statement that it had already issued credits or refunds to customers who experienced the downgraded upload speeds.

Under the court’s order, Telstra will provide a credit of A$15 per month for every month a customer remained on the downgraded plan. The company also committed to improving its internal communication systems to ensure that any future changes to service levels are clearly disclosed.

A Telstra spokesperson said the company was “taking the court’s findings seriously” and working to ensure that “similar issues do not occur again.” The spokesperson added that Telstra’s intent was not to deceive customers, but rather to streamline its service offerings—an explanation that failed to persuade regulators that the conduct was excusable.

Regulatory Crackdown: Setting a Precedent for the Industry

The ruling represents a major victory for the ACCC, which has made transparency in telecommunications marketing a top enforcement priority. The regulator emphasized that service speed is a fundamental aspect of broadband contracts, and altering it without clear notice constitutes a breach of consumer trust.



ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the outcome should serve as a warning to all internet service providers (ISPs):

“Telecommunications companies must be upfront with their customers. When you make changes that affect the quality or performance of a service, consumers deserve full disclosure—not half-truths or silence.”

This decision follows a February 2025 ruling in which the same court found Telstra had indeed misled its Belong customers about the speed downgrade, laying the foundation for the current penalty phase.

The case also follows several recent controversies in Australia’s telecom sector, including network outages at rival Optus that disrupted emergency calls and public services. Together, these incidents have renewed public debate about accountability, reliability, and transparency in Australia’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Consumer Trust and Corporate Accountability

Legal analysts suggest that the case could set a benchmark for future consumer law enforcement in the digital services industry. While upload speed is often overshadowed by download rates in marketing materials, the court’s ruling highlights its critical importance for modern digital life.

The ACCC’s decision signals that regulators are now paying closer attention not just to false advertising, but also to omissions and unclear disclosures that can mislead customers.

For Telstra, the financial impact may be limited compared to its overall revenue, but the reputational damage could be more significant. Consumer advocacy groups have already called for broader audits of how major ISPs communicate service changes, particularly in the rapidly growing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G broadband markets.

Industry Impact: Transparency as a Business Imperative

Telecommunication companies across Australia are expected to review their internal compliance systems in response to this ruling. Legal experts say the Telstra case is a reminder that failure to disclose material service changes can result in multimillion-dollar penalties and loss of consumer confidence.

Beyond the legal implications, the ruling may also influence marketing practices, pushing providers to ensure that all performance claims are clearly explained and independently verifiable. It’s a signal that in the era of remote work, online learning, and streaming, upload speed matters just as much as download capacity.

The case also highlights the growing importance of consumer protection enforcement in the tech and telecom sectors, where digital services form the backbone of economic and social activity.

A Lesson for the Legal and Telecom Sectors

For legal professionals, this case underscores the increasing overlap between consumer protection law, digital regulation, and corporate compliance. As telecom services become more complex and data-driven, companies must ensure that service agreements are transparent, fair, and compliant with regulatory standards.

Attorneys specializing in regulatory compliance, telecommunications law, and class action litigation may see rising demand as consumers become more aware of their digital rights and as regulators strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

Are you a legal professional interested in telecom, consumer law, or regulatory litigation? Explore top opportunities shaping the future of technology and regulation on LawCrossing Discover exclusive listings in telecommunications compliance, consumer protection, and corporate regulatory law, and take the next step toward advancing your legal career.

