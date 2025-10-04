TOP LEGAL JOB

Temporary/Contract Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

We’re seeking an attorney with 4+ years of post-bar experience for a temporary position b...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-AL-Montgomery

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT – STAFF ATTORNEY EFFECTIVE DATE: Immediate DEADLINE TO APPLY: October ...

Apply now

Attorney Insurance Coverage Defense

USA-NJ-Parsippany

2+ Year\'s experience: Insurance Coverage/Defense a plus, NJ & NY Bar required. You should have expe...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Join Lerner, Arnold & Winston, LLP – A Premier Law Firm with a Client-Centric Focus Positio...

Apply now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal News

Congress Turns Up the Heat on Paul Weiss, Kirkland and Ellis Over Trump-Era Legal Agreements
Law Students

Law Schools Go High-Tech: Mandatory AI Certification Now Part of Legal Education
Breaking News

BigLaw Firms Double Down on AI: New Strategies Aim to Boost Attorney Adoption
Legal News

Global Law Firms Celebrate Record-Breaking 2024 as Profits and Partner Earnings Soar
Legal Career Resources

Prestige Meets Lifestyle: The Best Firms to Work for in 2025
Legal Career Resources

Where the Jobs Are in 2026: BCG Attorney Search Unveils Marketability Rankings
Breaking News

K and L Gates Closes Beijing Office Amid Biglaw’s Broader Retreat from China
Legal News

Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Withhold $4 Billion in Foreign Aid
Legal News

Standard Chartered Secures Legal Win as U.S. Judge Dismisses Terror Financing Claims
Legal Career Resources

2025-2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report — The Definitive Guide to Legal Salaries

Legal Career Resources

October 4, 2025 The Top-Paying Attorney Roles Dominating 2026–2027

As the legal industry evolves in the post-pandemic era, compensation trends for attorneys continue to shift dramatically. A new BCG Attorney Search report, “The Highest-Paid Attorney Jobs: A Complete Guide to Maximum Legal Earnings in 2026–2027,” outlines the practice areas […]

read more

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


