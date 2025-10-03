From Chaos to Credibility: Starting a Law Firm on Short Notice in 2025

Center City Civil Litigation Defense Firm has immediate openings for Attorneys with at least 1 ...

Breaking News SLIME FOR CASH: Above the Law Joins Albert’s (a.k.a. Robert Kinney’s) Decade-Long Ballistic Cyberbullying Campaign to Destroy Competitor for Firing Him

Most Popular

Legal Career Resources Prestige Meets Lifestyle: The Best Firms to Work for in 2025

Legal News Congress Turns Up the Heat on Paul Weiss, Kirkland and Ellis Over Trump-Era Legal Agreements

The legal profession in 2025 looks very different from the one most attorneys entered a decade ago. Economic pressures, client expectations, artificial intelligence, and new modes of practice are reshaping how lawyers work. More attorneys are leaving established firms—sometimes voluntarily, […]

SEARCH IN ARCHIVE